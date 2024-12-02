Patientmakt has been collecting information on moratoriums that are declared about the covid vaccines. People in the EU parliament declared a moratorium already a long time ago due to public health concerns of mRNA / modRNA. Several scienctific studies declaring moratoriums due to their scientific findings have also been declared.

A study published this winter of 2024 relating to gentoxicity issues, DNA contamination and lack of testning before use has now also issued a moratorium on the covid injections. Does any medical authority even read this science at all?

In Sweden the other day there was a parliamentart debate on DNA contamination due to the Northgroup release of scientific evidence the covid injections need to be investigated because of this DNA contamination. The Swedish minister of social affairs claimed they always test medical products before they are released to the public. In the case of covid injections the pharmaceutical industry has lied to regulatory agencies and authorities and in the case on DNA contamination it is obvious the minister of social affairs is not telling the truth. If the Swedish Medicines really had tested the covid injections beforehand they would have found out about the DNA contamination. At this point the minister of social affaires is apparently not someone who reads the science and takes it seriously enough or looks into the warnings signs and what the risks actually are. In this latest parliamentary debate the minister of social affairs in Sweden even made the claim DNA contamination is just misinformation. Both the american FDA and the european EMA were aware of the DNA contamination of covid injections already by 2023. The problem was also already known beforehand since DNA contamination is also noted in the patents for the covid injections.

Below you will find a scientific article demanding a moratorium on the covid Pfizer genetherapy injection due to lack of genetoxicity testning and the DNA contamination.

Germany now offers testing about DNA contamination, spikeprotein and spikemodRNA.

The McCullough Foundation just shared: “BREAKING - New Study Demands Immediate Moratorium on COVID-19 mRNA Injections As calls for an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 mRNA injections intensify, Oldfield et al just published a new study in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons titled, Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 modRNA Vaccines: Dangerous Genetic Mechanism of Action Released before Sufficient Preclinical Testing. Based on incomplete data, serious safety concerns, and potential long-term risks, the authors recommend a moratorium on COVID-19 mRNA injections. Since the proper conditions for market withdrawal have been met, the primary obstacle preventing an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 genetic injections is our captured regulatory agencies, which will hopefully be dealt with after the Senate confirmation process.”

Article in full: Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 modRNA Vaccines: Dangerous Genetic Mechanism of Action Released before Sufficient Preclinical Testing

“Introduction: Independent scientists and medical doctors jointly with the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for data and reports reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to license Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 modified mRNA (modRNA) vaccine (BNT162b2). This resulted in a court order to release a trove of documents that Pfizer/BioNTech submitted to the FDA for regulatory approval to be released in 8 months rather than 75 years.1,2 Pfizer/BioNTech’s regulatory submission must be reviewed independently to determine whether the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines were established as safe and effective products, as the public is led to believe by mainstream media and governmental authorities. This commentary provides a brief overview of the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 modRNA vaccines.

SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 will be with us for years to come with the virus likely appearing seasonally. The lethality of COVID-19 has greatly diminished since the Omicron variant replaced the Delta variant. Nevertheless, people are still being encouraged to keep up to date with their COVID-19 modRNA vaccine booster shots. Another problem is that “long COVID” and “vaccine injuries” have very similar clinical appearances, and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines continue to accumulate. Short-term adverse effects associated with the spike protein include but are not limited to: myocarditis and other inflammatory conditions,70-74 autoimmune disease,75 blood clots and thrombosis,76-78 neurological disease,79,80 multi-organ failure, and vaccine-related cases of long COVID.81,82

Conclusion: For any other medicinal product, the regulatory submission would have been considered incomplete and most probably rejected. Therefore, a moratorium on the use of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines and boosters should be enacted at minimum, but ideally, they should be removed from the market and their use in humans should be stopped. It should be the responsibility of the pharmaceutical industry, not independent scientists, to determine whether a medical intervention is safe. Based upon Pfizer/BioNTech’s data, safety of their COVID-19 modRNA vaccine has not been proven.”