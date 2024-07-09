Patientmakt’s Substack

Patientmakt’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Wailing Banshee's avatar
The Wailing Banshee
Jul 18

This is all a con.... They are simply whitewashing what they already knew! Everyone has been infected with this bio tech for decades...the Covid scam was simply to ensure everyone who had never had any operations needing anaesthetic, or dental injections, or any other vaccinations etc was dosed up. Mothers have been passing this bio tech on to their babies for years via their own blood!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patientmakt PatientCV
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture