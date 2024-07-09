A new population based study published end of June 2024 comparing patientsafety issues in pregnant women comparing the influensa vaccine and the Covid genetic injections show considerable safety concerns:

Conclusions: We found unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 AEs after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women.

An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is warranted.

The United States government, medical organizations, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies have misled and/or deceived the public regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy. Promotion of these products must be immediately halted.

Study: Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? Part I

“In a lawsuit filed last week against the company by the Attorney-General for the American state of Kansas, it is alleged that Pfizer concealed evidence that the shot was linked to pregnancy complications, including miscarriage, as well as myocarditis and pericarditis (these last two conditions are now recognised adverse reactions by the US Food and Drug Administration).” SkyNews July 7, 2024

Previous moratoriums on the Covid-19 genetic experimental injections:

In February 2024 a global moratorium on the Covid injections was declared and that these injections be removed from childhood vaccination programs.

Abstract - Our understanding of COVID-19 vaccinations and their impact on health and mortality has evolved substantially since the first vaccine rollouts. Published reports from the original randomized phase 3 trials concluded that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could greatly reduce COVID-19 symptoms. In the interim, problems with the methods, execution, and reporting of these pivotal trials have emerged. Re-analysis of the Pfizer trial data identified statistically significant increases in serious adverse events (SAEs) in the vaccine group. Numerous SAEs were identified following the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), including death, cancer, cardiac events, and various autoimmune, hematological, reproductive, and neurological disorders. Furthermore, these products never underwent adequate safety and toxicological testing in accordance with previously established scientific standards. Among the other major topics addressed in this narrative review are the published analyses of serious harms to humans, quality control issues and process-related impurities, mechanisms underlying adverse events (AEs), the immunologic basis for vaccine inefficacy, and concerning mortality trends based on the registrational trial data. The risk-benefit imbalance substantiated by the evidence to date contraindicates further booster injections and suggests that, at a minimum, the mRNA injections should be removed from the childhood immunization program until proper safety and toxicological studies are conducted. Federal agency approval of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines on a blanket-coverage population-wide basis had no support from an honest assessment of all relevant registrational data and commensurate consideration of risks versus benefits. Given the extensive, well-documented SAEs and unacceptably high harm-to-reward ratio, we urge governments to endorse a global moratorium on the modified mRNA products until all relevant questions pertaining to causality, residual DNA, and aberrant protein production are answered.

Study: COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned from the Registrational Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign

The EU parliament has issued a moratorium on mRNA / modRNA injections for both human and veterinary use:

In a short message made in the EU Parliament (part of a longer speech) the need for a moratorium on mRNA vaccines has been declared.

The speaker explains mRNA can get into human breastmilk and children are being fed undefined doses of mRNA.

mRNA vaccines have also been developed for veterinary use and have been used for some time. mRNA get into the meat of animals people eat, get into the milk people drink and most probably also into eggs people eat.

Humans are currently unknowingly subjected to undefined and undeclared doses of mRNA in their daily consumption.

Added in: from the Covid propaganda trial with Mark Steyn and Naomi Wolf: One baby died of multi-organ system failure after ingesting a vaccinated mom’s breast milk.

People don't know what it was like for doctors who blew the whistle. Death threats, harassment, accounts locked, jobs stripped, intimidation by government agencies and law enforcement, isolation, and even attempts of our lives. Many didn't make it out alive. Please wake up. Andrew Zywiec, MD

In Sweden, nurses that encouraged the covid injection injured to have their adverse reactions reported to the Swedish Medicines Agency were threatended by losing their job or of being reported to the security police. Complete and utter madness and disrespect.