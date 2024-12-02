Dr. John B on X: In Germany, there is now a laboratory where you can get tested to see if you have components of the mRNA vaccine in your body (blood, tissue samples, etc.).

The Institute of Molecular Diagnostics (INMODIA GmbH) offers detection of: - Spike protein - ‘Vaccine mRNA’ (modRNA) - Contaminating DNA (plasmid DNA) These components can be detected in the following sample materials: - Tissue samples (biopsy or autopsy materials, fixed or unfixed) - Blood plasma - Cerebrospinal fluid - Immune cells from whole blood or cerebrospinal fluid.

It's great that a service like this is now available! I expect that many more such laboratories will be opened worldwide in the near future, or that existing laboratories will start offering these services...

”The Institute for Molecular Diagnostics (Inmodia GmbH) offers those affected by possible vaccination damage and relatives of deceased persons after “Covid vaccination” the possibility of detecting the various components of RNA-based injections in different sample materials.”