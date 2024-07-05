WE, THE UNDERSIGNED HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS, SCIENTISTS AND CONCERNED MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC, CALL FOR:

1. THE IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF THE COVID-19 mRNA VACCINE PRODUCTS

A growing body of evidence suggests that the widespread rollout of the novel Covid-19 mRNA vaccine products is contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths.



The association observed between the vaccine rollout and these concerning trends is now supported by additional significant findings. These include the discovery of plausible biological mechanisms of harm demonstrated in laboratory and autopsy studies, as well as high rates of adverse events seen in randomised clinical trials and national surveillance programs. Altogether, these observations indicate a causal link.



This new technology was granted emergency use authorisation to address a situation that no longer exists. Going forward, the burden of proof falls on those still advocating for these products to compellingly demonstrate that they aren’t resulting in net harm. Until such evidence is presented, regulators should suspend their use as a matter of standard medical precaution.

2. A COMPREHENSIVE RE-EVALUATION OF THE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF ALL COVID-19 VACCINE PRODUCTS

Independent investigations must be properly resourced to allow a comprehensive re-evaluation of all Covid-19 vaccine products.



There must be a full exploration of mechanisms of harm to provide insight into their impact on the human body, both short and long term. Effectiveness must be reassessed through a comprehensive review of actual clinical impact on illness and mortality, as opposed to synthetic results based on modelled assumptions.



We call on the scientific community to come forward with findings from unpublished Covid-19 vaccine studies. This will help mitigate publication bias, whereby unfavourable results were often rejected or withheld due to fears of reputational damage. Crucially, government bodies and the pharmaceutical industry must also provide full transparency, granting access to previously undisclosed anonymised patient-level data from clinical trials and surveillance programs.



These cumulative actions will help determine any real world benefit of these products versus the true extent of the damage caused.

3. THE IMMEDIATE RECOGNITION AND SUPPORT FOR THE VACCINE-INJURED

The denial of vaccine injury is a betrayal of those who followed official directives, often under coercion from mandates restricting their access to work, education, travel, hospitality and sports.



The vaccine-injured must be recognised and every effort made to understand their conditions. Support should include readily accessible multidisciplinary clinics offering investigation and treatment as well as appropriate compensation for all those who have been harmed.

4. THE RESTORATION OF ETHICAL PRINCIPLES ABANDONED DURING THE COVID-19 ERA

Fundamental and cherished principles of medical ethics were disregarded on the premise of an emergency. These included: ‘first do no harm’, informed consent, bodily autonomy and the notion that adults protect children – not the other way around. The precautionary principle was inverted. Also, particularly concerning was the erosion of free speech – a democratic principle that underpinned the ability to question untested interventions whilst ensuring other principles were upheld. The consequence was exposing the public, especially healthy young people – including children – to unacceptable risks of harm.



Emergencies are never a reason to abandon our principles; it is precisely at such times that we most profoundly depend on them. Only after acknowledging they were wrongly abandoned can we commit to upholding them consistently and in doing so, better protect future generations.

5. ADDRESSING THE ROOT CAUSES OF OUR CURRENT PREDICAMENT

The medical profession must lead by admitting we lost our way.



By drawing attention to these medical and ethical issues surrounding the Covid-19 response, we hope to validate and amplify the call to establish the relevant facts and ensure vital lessons are learned.



An honest and thorough investigation is needed, addressing the root causes that have led us to this place, including institutional groupthink, conflicts of interest and the suppression of scientific debate



We ultimately seek a renewed commitment to the core principles of ethical medicine, returning to an era in which we strive for transparency, accountability and responsible decision-making throughout the spheres of medicine and public health.

Adverse reactions from COVID-19 vaccines are far more diverse than what public health messaging indicates. Even though the vaccine-injured seem to draw from a common pool of symptoms, the combination of symptoms tends to be unique from patient to patient. Analysis of VAERS report from Dec 2020 to July 2022 showed 770 different types of adverse events of statistical significance. These events are at a minimum life-changing and in some cases, tragically, fatal. Coverse (AU) on X.

Everybody can sign this petition.

Help inform about this petition.

Link to the petition.

The Daily Sceptic on The Hope Accord:

The initiative grew out of the U.K. People’s Vaccine Inquiry, beginning life as a statement by members of Doctors for Patients U.K., including GP Dr. Ayiesha Malik, Surgeon Dr. James Royle and Cardiologist Dr. Dean Patterson. Emergency physician Dr. Tim Kelly saw the need for a broader international ethical statement and drew in supportive clinicians from the U.S., Canada, South Africa and Australia.

In a press release, the organisers said the accord “calls on the medical community and policymakers to reassess the ethical breaches of recent years and ensure future health crises are managed with greater adherence to ethical principles and scientific integrity”.

Healthcare professionals, scientists and concerned members of the public are invited to join the movement by adding their signature and support.

John Campbell / Carlisle on the Hope Accord petition:

It's not just mRNA in these vials. It’s a whole battalion of modRNAs from bioinformatics that deploy a bunch of complex mechanisms in individuals. And despite the damage seen in the victims, no authority is moving. So there is active complicity. Soignans Militants on X

Study - autopsies confirm 73.9 % link to Covid injection deaths. Main causes of death:

Sudden cardiac death 35%

Pulmonary embolism 12.5%

Myocardial infarction 12%

Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia 7.9%

Myocarditis 7.1%

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome 4.6%

Cerebral hemorrhage 3.8%

A Systematic REVIEW of Autopsy findings in deaths after covid-19 vaccination

