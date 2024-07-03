New studies have emerged showing very sad results from the Covid-19 vaccination campaign from around the world.

To begin, an italian study published in microorganisms, A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province - Alessandria et al, clearly shows the devastating truth:

"All cause death risks to be higher for those vaccinated with one and two doses compared to the unvaccinated"

"Subjects vaccinated with two doses lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population"

"The booster doses were ineffective"

"We should admit that vaccination increases the risk of death for causes other than Covid-19, or by direct damage (adverse effects) or by indirect damage, e.g : to immune system"

The Childrens Health Defense commented this Italian study and a new German study: COVID Vaccines Linked to Increase in All-cause Mortality, Italian Study Shows (excerpt below):

Alberto Donzelli, one of the Italian study’s authors, told The Defender the study is “an important advance” because it looks at all-cause mortality broken down by vaccination status, and accounts for confounding variables that may have affected earlier reports on COVID-19 vaccination and all-cause mortality.

Very few studies in the world have successfully done that, he said.

McCullough also told The Defender the study’s findings are “cohesive” with those of a recent German study — currently available as a preprint — which found COVID-19 vaccination was linked to increased all-cause death in 16 German states.

And for all those that have been involved in mandating these injections - your time is up. You are guilty of abusing human rights, by a direct violation of Article 6.1 of the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights. You either knew or should have known that this medical intervention you forced people to undergo had zero medium or long term safety data and was experimental. Craig Kelly

A 2024 German study on the effects of the Covid vaccines, “Differential Increases in Excess Mortality in the German Federal States During the COVID-19 Pandemic” has shown the higher the covid vaccine uptake in certain German areas the higher the excess mortality in the same area.

The more vaccinations were administered in a federal state, the greater the increase in excess mortality. Baxter Dmitry

The fact that particularly high excess mortality occurs both in regions and in time windows in which many vaccinations took place provide strong correlational evidence that the vaccinations may have had a negative effect instead of a positive effect. The Peoples Voice

Reported from New Zealand by NZDSOS - NZ Doctors Speaking Out with Science:

"All this makes it plausible that the COVID-19 vaccines have always had an effectiveness that was very low, zero, or even negative, with inadequate methods allowing for a highly exaggerated effectiveness initially – an exaggeration that is lessened with time.

It is, as Professor Tindle noted, possible that the vaccines could be causing immunosuppression.

The, Should we now discuss possible COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness?, article in full:

Should we now discuss possible COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness?

Commendations are due to AJGP and Professor Robert Tindle for their recent article published in the April 2024 issue, including the bold statement: ‘Because COVID-19 vaccines were approved without long-term safety data and might cause immune dysfunction, it is perhaps premature to assume that past SARS-CoV-2 infection is the sole common factor in long COVID’.1 The possibility that long COVID could be related to the vaccines is important, but the focus here is on the notion that the vaccines could cause some sort of immunosuppression, especially, as noted by Professor Tindle, since the spike protein ‘exhibits pathogenic characteristics’ – to say nothing of the ‘class switch to IgG4 antibodies’, which Professor Tindle thinks could lead to autoimmunity and cancer. I have speculated as much, noticing many data sets indicating that not only does COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness appear to decline very rapidly (varyingly for infections, hospitalisations and even deaths), it can reach zero (no effectiveness), and beyond (negative effectiveness).

For example, a recent The Lancet Regional Health paper states: ‘Compared to a waned third dose, fourth dose VE [vaccine effectiveness] was 13.1% (95% CI 0.9 to 23.8) overall; 24.0% (95% CI 8.5 to 36.8) in the first two months post-vaccination, reducing to 10.3% (95% CI −11.4 to 27.8) and 1.7% (95% CI −17.0 to 17.4) at two to four and four to six months, respectively’.2 Given the wide confidence intervals, these latter figures could be negative. A study by Shrestha et al found each vaccine dose was associated with a higher number of infections, with those on zero doses faring best.3 A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found vaccine effectiveness dropping dramatically, including for severe COVID, with the previously infected and unvaccinated having lower infection rates than the never-infected double dosed.4 And a British study revealed the effectiveness of one to two doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines dropping to zero, and turning negative, after only two to three months.5 There is much more in the literature; word count prevents me from listing all such evidence.

Relatively few articles dare to explicitly discuss the phenomenon of perceived COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness, though Monge et al at least acknowledged it and tried to explain it away with a hypothesis around some selection bias.6 A British Medical Journal (BMJ) rapid response listed some of the evidence for this disturbing phenomenon, and called for further research.7 Furthermore, an unofficial ‘series’ of four articles, involving Peter Doshi, in the Journal of Evaluation in Clinical Practice, the last of which was published this year, indicates that issues with counting windows have likely led to exaggerations of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and safety estimates, for both the clinical trials and later observational studies.8 Finally, in contrast to Monge et al, a new Czech study by Fürst et al found strong evidence for the healthy vaccinee effect;9 this also seems to be evident in the recent and much-publicised Australian study promoting booster shots, which revealed an uncharacteristically high unvaccinated rate in elderly Australian aged care residents.10

All this makes it plausible that the COVID-19 vaccines have always had an effectiveness that was very low, zero, or even negative, with inadequate methods allowing for a highly exaggerated effectiveness initially – an exaggeration that is lessened with time. It is, as Professor Tindle noted, possible that the vaccines could be causing immunosuppression. With the ubiquitousness of the vaccines, and the fact that some vaccine mandates are still in place, to say nothing of the upcoming Senate inquiry into excess mortality,11 I suggest we investigate this further.

Author

Raphael Lataster BPharm, PhD, Associate Lecturer, FASS, University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW

Also from the Australian Journal of General Practice: Long COVID: Sufferers can take heart

There is concern that COVID-19 vaccination per se might contribute to long COVID, giving rise to the colloquial term ‘Long Vax(x)’.22 The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 exhibits pathogenic characteristics and is a possible cause of post-acute sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines utilise a modified, stabilised prefusion spike protein that might share similar toxic effects with its viral counterpart.22,23 A possible association between COVID-19 vaccination and the incidence of POTS has been demonstrated in a cohort of 284,592 COVID-19-vaccinated individuals, though at a rate that was one-fifth of the incidence of POTS after SARS-CoV-2 infection.24 Multiple studies have shown an increased risk of myocarditis after vaccination with mRNA encoding SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.25–27 mRNA vaccines can result in spike protein expression in muscle tissue, the lymphatic system, cardiomyocytes and other cells after entry into the circulation.28 Recipients of two or more injections of the mRNA vaccines display a class switch to IgG4 antibodies. Abnormally high levels of IgG4 might cause autoimmune diseases, promote cancer growth, autoimmune myocarditis and other IgG 4-related diseases (IgG4-RD) in susceptible individuals.29 There are clear implications for vaccine boosting where these and similar observations8,22,30 relating to COVID-19 vaccination and the incidence of long COVID-like symptoms are substantiated, adding further to public health officials’ concerns. Understanding the persistence of viral mRNA and viral protein and their cellular pathological effects after vaccination with and without infection is clearly required. Because COVID-19 vaccines were approved without long-term safety data and might cause immune dysfunction, it is perhaps premature to assume that past SARS-CoV-2 infection is the sole common factor in long COVID.8 The Australian Government’s promise of $50 million from the Medical Research Future Fund for long COVID research31 will hopefully foment nationally coordinated long COVID and COVID-19 research programs encompassing basic science through to models of care.6 The proposed development of a national centre for disease control6 providing a national interrogative repository for hitherto fragmented incidence and outcome data for long COVID will aid in these investigations.

Covid vaccinated - 1,000-fold increased risk of blood clots in the brain compared to the flu vaccine and more than a 200-fold increased risk compared to all other vaccines - Women are endagered (excerpt)

Prior research has suggested that the spike protein in both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 vaccine can cause serious blood clotting, McCullough and his co-authors noted in their report.

Blood clots in the brain are difficult to treat, McCullough told The Defender, and “oftentimes leave patients with devastating disabilities.”

“This and other sources of data,” he added, “support calls to remove all COVID-19 vaccines from public use.”

The study — co-authored with Claire Rogers, Dr. James Thorp and Kirstin Cosgrove — is under peer review and available online as a preprint.

Also, clinicians may not have the necessary awareness and knowledge to recognize injuries as being vaccine-related and thus may not report them in VAERS.

Moreover, they added, “The VAERS database is well known for its difficulty in entering events, making it even more challenging for healthcare workers to submit each event with limited time in a hospital or clinic setting.”

The authors said their findings are especially concerning for women of reproductive age — who are particularly at risk for certain blood clotting events in the brain, such as cerebral venous thrombosis.

Article in full: Stroke Risk: COVID Shots 200 Times More Likely to Cause Blood Clots in Brain

Shared from Australia: Covid vaccines may have contributed to rise in excess deaths, researchers suggest, Frank Chung, news.com.au (excerpt below)

Covid vaccines may have contributed to a rise in excess deaths observed across the western world since the pandemic, scientists have suggested.

Researchers from the Netherlands analysed excess all-cause mortality in 47 countries between 2020 and 2022, when there were just under 3.1 million total excess deaths recorded, with the trend continuing “despite the implementation of containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines”.

Writing in the journal BMJ Public Health on Monday, the team from Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam noted that the highest number of excess deaths, 1.26 million, was recorded in 2021 when both containment measures and vaccines were used to tackle the virus.

This is compared with 1.03 million in 2020 prior to the vaccine rollout, and 808,400 in 2022 when most lockdown measures were lifted but vaccination continued.

“This is unprecedented and raises serious concerns,” they wrote.

“During the pandemic, it was emphasised by politicians and the media on a daily basis that every Covid-19 death mattered and every life deserved protection through containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, the same morale should apply. Every death needs to be acknowledged and accounted for, irrespective of its origin.

“Both medical professionals and citizens have reported serious injuries and deaths following vaccination to various official databases in the western world.

“A study comparing adverse event reports to VAERS and EudraVigilance following mRNA Covid-19 vaccines versus influenza vaccines observed a higher risk of serious adverse reactions for Covid-19 vaccines.”

The Dutch researchers argued that “simultaneous onset of excess mortality and Covid-19 vaccination in Germany provides a safety signal warranting further investigation”.

“Despite these concerns, clinical trial data required to further investigate these associations are not shared with the public,” they said. “Autopsies to confirm actual death causes are seldom done.”

Dr. Mikolaj Raszek:

A dramatic increase in IGG4 antibodies is seen after 3 mRNA injections. This class switch to IGG4 antibody has consequences.

1. Tolerance towards the spike protein, means such individuals are more likely to be re infected by the virus.

2. Could lead to development of chronic infection, i.e virus might persist for longer time once the person is infected.

3. Repeated mRNA injections might suppress proper interferon functioning, resulting in reduced immune response to sarscov2 and other viruses as well.

4. Development of autoimmune diseases, including autoimmune myocarditis.

Study: IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein

Hong Kong: A comprehensive study confirmed the surge in heart failure among children is caused by Covid mRNA shots. The peer-reviewed study, published in the prestigious journal Med (The central role of natural killer cells in mediating acute myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination), was conducted by scientists at the University of Hong Kong.

From Canada Dr. Trozzi held a presentation showing health data from the Covid vaccine campaign. Dr. Troxxi explained from the data children have an 8 2 X higher risk of dying of the experimental Covid injections.

Dr. Mark Trozzi, illuminates where Canadian health institution suppressed VAERS reporting, the true statistical safety and efficacy of the jabs, and what we can do to heal from the damage done.

Dr. Jessica Rose at the Injection of Truth seminar in Canada

When it comes to traditional vaccines is takes 15 years for a new vaccine to come to market. The Pfizer Covid 19 mRNA phase 3 only lasted 6 months. Within Operation Warp Speed patientsafety and control group data was not possible. The placebo group was lost and the Pfizer trial was destroyed. The injections that actually went into peoples arms were not the original trial with the first attempt concerning the contents for the mRNA. DNA was not cleaned properly (too high levels of DNA is known to be cancerogenic). The lack of patientsafety control is what leads to disease progression. The mRNA is contaminated and governments have not been honest about what has happened. Pfizer did not disclose all data and the problems. There are three times more adverse events from a standard of upper limit as what would be accepted in terms of adverse events for any medical product. The Covid mRNA injections were known to be dangerous to public health and people before the vaccination campaign was launched.

People have to be aware of bodily autonomy and that they have a choice.

Dr. Richard Fleming on X promoting his last book: Are you truly trying to understand what happens when you are injected with Eugenic Genetic Vaccines?