Abstract

COVID vaccines were reported to be effective for reducing COVID infection, hospitalization, mortality rate and as a result, suppressing excess mortality during the pandemic period. However, since they were developed in limited period of time and didn’t complete the regular drug-approval process, there is high uncertainty on long-term side effects.

Serious long-term side effects will increase the non-COVID mortality rate, which may leads to increasing excess mortality. Therefore, whether the COVID vaccines could reduce or increase excess mortality in both short term and long term needs to be studied.

In this study, relationships between Vaccination Amount of Post-Vaccination Period(VA-PVP) and excess mortality are evaluated. Other factors that affect global excess mortality like COVID death, potential post-COVID sequelae effect related factors and pull-forward effect(PFE) are also discussed to make sure the relationship between VA-PVP and excess mortality is exclusive. Multiple Linear Regression(MLR) model is used to evaluate the relationships between these factors and excess mortality.

Data of highly vaccinated 29 north temperate zone and north frigid countries representing 1.19 billion population are used in the models, which is the largest dataset as far as we know.

The result clearly shows that COVID vaccination increases excess mortality in post-vaccination periods and the effect keeps increasing.

Furthermore, according to our model, the excess mortality caused by COVID vaccination is higher than COVID itself.

The massive vaccination campaign is proven to be a huge mistake and should be stopped immediately.

