New data presented by the CDC in June 2024 shows the Covid “vaccines” show negative efficacy over time. This means the injected are at greater risk of hospitalisation when infected by Sars-Cov-2 than the unjected. Even if the injected took a booster that might help for a few months - the Covid “vaccine” turn to negative efficacy even after a time when compared to the unjected. This was already known in 2022 about Modernas Covid 19 mRNA injection.

Tucked away inside Slide number 12 of the CDC’s recent presentation on vaccine efficacy is a truly startling datapoint. It showed that, in the most recent period of time, the efficacy of the vaccine actually turned negative (in terms of hospitalizations). Meaning: if 2 people contracted COVID, and one of them was vaccinated, while the other was unvaccinated—the vaccinated individual would be more at risk of being hospitalized.

Eight percent more at risk to be exact.

Furthermore, the data showed that the bivalent booster was able to alleviate this effect for a period of 3 months. However, after 3 months, the boosted individuals returned to negative 8 percent efficacy (when compared to the unvaccinated cohort).

Reference: CDC Drops New Bombshell on the Vaccinated｜Facts Matter

Five states — Texas, Utah, Kansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana — suing Pfizer for knowing and concealing the vaccine causing myocarditis, pericarditis, failed pregnancies and deaths. That’s 10% of US states. The tide is turning. Robert F. Kennedy Jr, X

Reminders:

A study from Ohio State University has shown covid vaccinated are at twice the risk of dying of Covid-19 than the unjected.

Study: Brief research report: impact of vaccination on antibody responses and mortality from severe COVID-19

Natural News comments this study:

Disease and death are the consequences of getting COVID injected

While it is true that those who chose to get injected were more likely to also have underlying health conditions – the powers that be fooled people with preexisting conditions by spreading a false narrative – it is also true that tens of millions of otherwise healthy people got jabbed because their jobs, schools, etc. required it.

"While it is established that vaccination reduces risk of hospitalization, there is conflicting data on whether it improves outcome among hospitalized COVID-19 patients," the study further reads.

Congressman Massie just revealed that 3 of the top FDA vaccine experts were fired after requesting more time to study side effects of the Covid-19 shots in children and young adults, so that the Biden Admin could to push the shots through faster & mandate them.

Excess mortality caused by COVID vaccination higher than COVID itself

In this study, relationships between Vaccination Amount of Post-Vaccination Period(VA-PVP) and excess mortality are evaluated. Other factors that affect global excess mortality like COVID death, potential post-COVID sequelae effect related factors and pull-forward effect(PFE) are also discussed to make sure the relationship between VA-PVP and excess mortality is exclusive. Multiple Linear Regression(MLR) model is used to evaluate the relationships between these factors and excess mortality.

Data of highly vaccinated 29 north temperate zone and north frigid countries representing 1.19 billion population are used in the models, which is the largest dataset as far as we know.

The result clearly shows that COVID vaccination increases excess mortality in post-vaccination periods and the effect keeps increasing.

Furthermore, according to our model, the excess mortality caused by COVID vaccination is higher than COVID itself.

The massive vaccination campaign is proven to be a huge mistake and should be stopped immediately.

Read the study: Big Data Analysis Suggests COVID Vaccination Increases Excess Mortality Of Highly vaccinated North Temperate Zone and North Frigid Zone Countries