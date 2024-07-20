Covid-19 is a scandal many still need to understand. Healthcare and political corruption has been going on worldwide. In this post I show examples from Denmark on Covid critical debate, vaccine injured associations fighting for the patients rights to get proper medical investigation and treatment plans against their injuries. The Danish Health Authority is still in denial about the Covid injection injuries and are not taking the responsibility they should to help and investigate the problems at hand. I am not sure people around the world have fully understood the world has been subjected to a warcrime by a bioweaponised coronavirus and bioweapon genetic nanotech injections (act of domestic terrorism).

Excess deaths worldwide have shown to be in the highest covid injected countries. You will, in this text, find information and related texts on international and european information about the coronavirus and political and scientific corruption, how some danes stood up against Covid-19, transhumanism, a Canadian corruption study on Covid-19 not many have heard of, where to find deep state analysis and data analytics showing the wrongdoings of Covid-19 management.

Covid-19 is a brand name!

Healthliteracy: mRNA “vaccines” created by Moderna and Pfizer are gene therapies. They fulfill all the definitions of gene therapy and none of the definitions for a vaccine. This matters because you cannot mandate a gene therapy against COVID-19. / SARS-CoV-2 has not even been proven to be the cause of COVID-19. So, a gene therapy that instructs your body to produce a SARS-CoV-2 antigen — the viral spike protein — cannot be said to be preventive against COVID-19, as the two have not been shown to be causally linked. Dr. Mercola The genetic injections used against Sars-Cov-2 do not give immmunity or prevent transmission. “Moderna and Pfizer both admit that their clinical trials aren't even looking at immunity.” Dr. Mercola explains these injections are only designed to lessen clinical symptoms associated with the S-1 spike protein of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Pfizer and Moderna were supposed to continue with control groups for two years but they eliminated their controls groups quickly, thus making it impossible to actually study efficacy and risks properly. Politicians, big pharma themselves or mainstream media reporting they were “safe and effective” did not have any evidence to support such a marketing claim.

In a new inteview with Anette Lindberg Friedrichsen from June 2024 in Denmark about Covid-19 injection injuries shows the kind of covid mRNA (Pfizer) life threatening injuries she got. First she had swollen lymphnodes, then chestpain and a lot of other serious symptoms. She has been taken to the hospital 18 times with ambulances. First she was told she got an infection from the injection. Was given penicillin but it had no effect. Later it has been shown she has heart damage (pericarditis), reduced lung function (reduced oxygen absorbtion), a systemic reaction in the body and analphylaxis, she was hospitalized for cuts from the Covid mRNA injection. It is a complete nightmare for her. To just go shopping for food has to be planned to go when there are no cues since she no longer can stand for a prolonged amount time. She is very isolated at home.

Anette Lindberg Friedrichsen has a rheumatic disease so normally to keep herself healthy she has to be physically active. Before her covid shot she was engaged in many different kind of hard athletic sports and horseback riding. The riding she still can do - since she just has to sit still. I have on several occasions on X seen her filming as she goes riding since her heart damage prevents her from taking walks.

Anette Lindberg Friedrichsen is the person behind the Danish Covid-19 vaccine injury patient association Foreningen for Biverkninsramte Covid 19 Vaccination.

The association's purpose: Recognition, investigation and treatment of side effects after C19 vaccination. As well as increasing knowledge and passing it on. The association is not political and does not discuss the handling of Covid19 or vaccination in general.

On June the 13. 2024 I attended a national event in Denmark. A local TV station which is funded by the danish state interviewed me. The interview is uploaded to YouTube and it is possible to get English subtitles watching on tablet or computer. Everything I say is documented and both government and health authorities have received all documentation of the harms from these Covid vaccines. Still the health authorities does nothing but gaslighting the victims of these vaccines.

She is really upset at how the vaccine injured are met in healthcare. One would think physicians would be curious in finding out how to help. Instead things are silenced and a covid vaccine / injection injured person is just rushed out as quick as possible. In Denmark Covid vaccine injured are told their injury is just something they have to live with. The Covid 19 injury patient association was initiated in frustration from how bad healthcare administration, physicians and Danish politicians responded to the needs of the injured. She has even written to the CEO of the Danish Health Authority asking when the injured are going to get medical help and proper investigations - the response is there will be no help to the Covid injection injured in Denmark.

On behalf of the association, I have had correspondence with the Danish health authorities for a long time. I have asked what they will do to help the Danish PACVS patients. The response from the health authorities has been that they are not aware of anything called PACVS being detected. Therefore, there is no need for help for this patient group. PACVS stands for “Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome”. At the meeting on 1/11 2023 with @SSTSundhed Doctor and Professor @StabellBenn also talked about PACVS and the need for investigation, help and specialized treatment for these patients. She offered, together with Allan Randrup Thomsen and Lennart Friis Hansen, to come in and present proposals for an investigation programme. SST did not want this. The proposal for the investigation program has been sent to @Ugeskriftet and is awaiting publication. The attached study testifies to the importance of having the patients examined. There are a lot doctors who don't know what these vaccines do to people's health. That's why we have to find out.

Even if Anette has life threatening injuries from the Pfizer Covid-19 genetic injection physicians do not want to report her injuries to the Danish medicines agency. She is told she has to do this herself.

Denmark - informed consent was never possible on Covid-19 injections Patientmakt PatientCV · July 13, 2024 World Council for Health Denmark has now reported on what grounds it has been completely impossible for anybody to receive correct information for free and informed consent on the Covid-19 injections in Denmark. The list, in my opinion, does not cover enough and does not really explain the mRNA / modRNA technology properly to the recipient. Reading on i… Read full story

Excerpt below from the open letter to the Danish health authority from Foreningen for Biverkninsramte Covid 19 Vaccination (this information is confirmed by the World Council for Health Denmark in the post just above):

“The association has written several letters to you for investigation, about treatment for the vaccine injured and the recognition of the citizens who suffer from new disease after covid vaccination. We also held a meeting with SST on 1/11 2023. Serious and now chronic illnesses and organ damage could perhaps be avoided with early intervention. Inquiries from patients, relatives and doctors have not given occasion for contact with the sick or investigation and treatment. People have contacted you by telephone, by mail and e-box for over 3 years. All inquiries are answered with a rejection from your page. You do not think it is your responsibility to help the sick and you do not take responsibility for the injuries that occur in citizens as a result of vaccination. The many submitted written testimonies in connection with the meeting on 1 November 2023, tells of paralysis, heart inflammation, loss of sight, loss of teeth, life-threatening autoimmune diseases, nerve damage, circulatory disorders, blood clots, brain haemorrhages etc. Very serious damages. In the appendix from LMST of 29 May 2024, it says that: "fatigue, lack of energy, concentration problems, dizziness, headache/migraine, muscle pain and sensory disturbances, which, according to the Danish Health Authority, are referred to as symptoms that appeared most frequently in the reports from the Association for side effect sufferers – covid-19 vaccination”. Such a description must be said to be contrary to the truth. The patients report serious injuries, several of which are life-threatening and the patients are disabled after their covid vaccination. The witness statements have also been sent to the entire Epidemic Parliament committee in connection with the association's representation on September 15, 2023.

From the association's correspondence with the health authorities, it appears that no Danish health authority think they are responsible for citizens who experience illness or death after covid vaccination. An inspection of documents we have made shows the health authorities have failed to inform about risks, serious side effects, lack of safety data and negative effects of covid vaccination to both doctors and vaccination staff and regions. The health authorities mean general practitioners and the regions at the same time bears responsibility for the damage caused and the lack of treatment for these citizens. The health authorities will not contribute to recommendations that may lead to investigation or treatment of the citizens who are harmed by covid vaccination. The health authorities think it is the task of the regions alone.

Responsibility for product safety, the health authorities state, lies with the manufacturers and EMA. The knowledge of side effects gathered in the product summaries was based on those clinical studies that were the basis for the approval of the vaccines. But the Danish Medicines Agency did not object when the manufacturer switched to process 2 and clinical studies were only made on process 1. - No clinical studies have been carried out on process 2, which is significantly different from process 1, so how can you base the product summary on studies that don't exist?

There has been a switch to process 2 after the conditional approval was given. - The vaccine-damaged citizens experience a multitude of new autoimmune diseases, organ damage that cannot be treated, repeated infections, unexplained heart and circulatory problems, lung damage, paralysis, brain haemorrhages, blood clots etc. These citizens are disabled for the rest of their lives - and the health authorities believe it shouldn't be investigated and these citizens helped? On what grounds does the health authorities mean to avoid this responsibility? - Will the health authorities present studies from EU official laboratories which concludes that these active substances are not harmful, what limit value has been set and why - as well as that all batches of the covid vaccines have been tested and how tests are done?

The health authorities have a special obligation to ensure that the manufacturer has been honest - by making a control study before approval. The health authorities have to date not presented any such studies. At the same time, they refuse to examine the citizens who became ill after vaccination – on the grounds that the vaccines are tested and safe. The health authorities have also failed to inform the general practitioners about the lack of safety status of the vaccines and failed to prepare a guide with an investigation plan for the vaccine-injured. This despite the fact that it was a conditional approval of the vaccines with stricter reporting obligations. A reporting obligation that never happened.”

Patientmakt: The EMA (European Medicines Agency) conditional approval is illegal - both preventive and early treatment options existed against Sars-Cov-2 from the start. Further down in this text on the Scandinavian Freedom Events conference from 2022 an american physician explains there were 60 known treatment options against Sars-Cov-2.

It has also been debated in the EU Parliament about early treatment options and that the science on vaccines against coronaviruses have known for a very long time it is impossible to make functioning vaccines against the quickly mutating coronaviruses. You will find EU related information about it from this post:

US DoD knew ivermectin works and no "vaccines" work against coronaviruses Patientmakt PatientCV · July 17, 2024 Canada: Dr Shoemaker is speaking to Dr. Trozzi about DoD emails and what the Department of Defense knew about “vaccines” and coronaviruses and early treatment options. Dr. Shoemaker is referring to emails from the DoD that are realeased. The DoD knew ivermectin is effective against Sars-Cov-2 and that no vaccines at all work against fast mutating corona… Read full story

If people had been told beforehand the mRNA / modRNA injections do not protect against transmission or from being infected - what would have been the outcome on Covid-19 instead of what we are seeing from independent research? The public was not told it is an experimental medical product never before used on humans for massvaccination purposes. The genetherapy injections do not give immunity against the Sars-Cov-2 virus. They only works against the spikeprotein on the surface of Sars-Cov-2. Other Covid vaccine formats also only use the spikeprotein.

Of course the blockbuster new paper showing mRNA vaccines can cause antibody-dependent enhancement is out of Japan, just as so many vaccine side effect case reports are. US scientists and physicians are afraid to touch the topic - a very dangerous trend. Journalist Alex Berenson

Big Pharmas own clinical studies on the absolute risk reduction (ARR) show the mRNA / modRNA injections give a little more than 1 % and below 1 % protection rate. Clinical studies on the covid vaccines did not include studies if they protected against transmission, hospitalisation, ICU or even death as reported by The Brittish Medical Journal (BMJ).

After two doses of the genetic injection it is impossible to create new natural immunity against new variants. After 3 - 4 doses IgG4 class switch occurs where the genetic injection no longer protects the person but instead protects the virus which leads to worse health outcomes for the injected if they are infected by Sars-Cov-2. At this stage the Covid injection also suppresses the immune system and promotes breakthough infections. Elevated IgG4 levels are creating immune pressure that will select for highly virulent escape variants (Geert van den Bossche).

IgG4 class switch leading to non neutralizing antibodies after the third and fourth shot. The body is confused and stops making the antibodies that destroy the virus. Instead the antibodies protect the virus and lead to worse disease. Dr. Richard Urso

The process of antigenic sin from the genetic injections have been scientifically proven from even more doses. There are a few very troubling aspects at play. Only the genetically injected worsen the status of the virus and spread the virus (Covid-19 was over for the unjected a long time ago). Antigenic sin also means you can no longer form antibodies against new variants because once an antibody has been created, based on an updated injection, only the previous variant's antibody can be induced. Clinical research on animal studies have shown 6 - 7 injections with the genetic Covid injection (spike protein) lead to death and infertility in the test animals. (Reference: Professor Yasufumi Murakami, Japan).

Anti-body dependent enhancement (ADE), also called paradoxical immune enhancement (PIE), is when “your immunity against the infection, the vaccine actually enhances the virus’ ability to enter and infect your cells, resulting in more severe disease than had you not been vaccinated”, as explained by Dr. Mercola. This phenomenon is related to the Covid mRNA injection and if you opened the link on journalist Alex Berenson you will, for example, find ADE from Covid-19 mRNA can give a person Diabetes-1. Dr. Mercola reminds us of a study showing people who were part of the clinical trials for these covid injections were not informed of the risk of ADE - that information is the minimun of what should be disclosed to anybody taking part in a vaccine trial. The Covid 19 vaccines and injections worldwide were rolled out as a phase 3 clinical trial and everybody should have been told beforehand by the nurse or other giving the injection.

Dr. Lee Merrit gives more information on clinical trials on animals and anti-body dependent enhancement and the Covid mRNA injections. ADE is also to be understood as “binary poison” where the ADE process leads to death - not the injection itself. Dr. Lee Merrit also uses the term delayed death on ADE. They are not vaccines - they are experimental biologics. The mRNA injection makes you create spikeproteins or part of the spikeprotein in every cell of your body. In animal studies ADE is shown to make the virus enter the body as a trojan horse that then explodes (metaphorically speaking) in the body and leads to cardiac failure and overwhelming sepsis. No animal studies for coronavirus injections have ever been successful (at least not from what is known in the western world), all the test animals died in the trials. The human clinical trials were only carried out for 2 months and that is too short to know if ADE will appear or not. The phenomenon of the body - every cell of the body - being taken over by foreign synthetic protein production is decribed by physicians as the body now being foreign to itself - like having transplanted organs now instead of the original ones. Physicans and nurses warn of this also entering the cell production in the bone marrow where red blood cells are produced. The mRNA injections enter more parts of the body than the virus does.

"These Vaccine injured people cry themselves to sleep at night, while you try and HIDE information!! This is a case of DRUG HARM!! / I mean, the MRNA is wrapped in nano particles, that means EVERY CELL in the body engulfs it and then TRANSFORMS, the MECHANISM is clear!!! / These nano particles are also absorbed by the brain and they DO cross the BLOOD-BRAIN barrier, only a STUPID SCIENTIST would say that they wouldn’t!! People had natural immunity to COVID but Due to vaccination, their natural immunity has been SUPPRESSED!!! The people that are infected with COVID now, are the Vaccinated and NOT the Unvaccinated.” Dr Masanori Fukushima, Professor Emeritus at Kyoto University

Dr. Chris Shoemaker: "The US Department of Defense was involved in the whole creation of the vaccine and it was a 4 year program between 2015 and 2019 at which the genomes and the elements were not even given to Pfizer and Moderna until and after the Department of defense US had worked on this vax. And I call it a death vax because that's what it's causing. This was worked on for 4 years until it was finally put in the hands of Pfizer and Moderna so they could distribute it under their labels...It was never described in its paperwork as being a vaccine...it was called specifically a military countermeasure. This genomic stuff to be put in our shoulders, 40 trillions mRNAs in every shot. 40,000 billion living squiggly little mRNA things put into you in every shot. Do you know that to cure polio you only needed 80 inert quiet frozen basically not living elements of the polio virus went into your arm 3 or 4 times to make you immune to polio. And this technology warranted 40,000 billion in every shot. So person who's had 5 shots has had 200,000 billion living mRNAs put in them and should we be surprised that we're having shedding from person to person. Should we be surprised that this is toxic and producing neurologic consequences and brain consequences and cardiac consequences 1, 2 and 3 years later. No, we shouldn't be surprised because it's a repetitively toxic circumstance going on inside us and that's what the real science sadly shows."

Too many doses of the genetic Covid injection is counterproductive and harms the health of others and has to be understood as a public health threat.

People should have been told of the low IFR (infection fatality rate) of the bioweaponisized Sars-Cov-2 virus to lessen the fear mode. Instead most mainstream media and politicians worldwide instigated fear, psychological harassment and propaganda. It is questionable if Sars-Cov-2 in the pre-vaccination phase was a socially dangerous disease.

Reported from Denmark:

HUGE RISE MYOCARDITIS DENMARK AFTER JAB ROLLOUT. Huge rise young people in Denmark having myocarditis. Boys 11-15 years 505% from 2011-2020 period compared to 2021 and 2022. 21-25 it is 240%. Also very high numbers among girls

Massive rise in myocarditis among girls/women in Denmark jab rollout. The science has mainly focused on male teens and young men having myocarditis after the jabs. Girls: 16-20 years ->215% rise 21-25 years->275% rise.

Depopulation in Denmark 2023. For the 2. year in a row we se more people dying than being born in Denmark. In 2023 we still see very low birth numbers. 10-15.000 behind in 2 years/the experts say... It all started with the jab! Babies: 57.469 Deaths: 58.384 D. Reinhard: mRNA vaccine researcher, X

2023 - If we will see high death numbers in November and December this year, we will have depopulation once again in Denmark. (10% last year in Denmark). December 2022 was 19% above the 5 year average. Reinhard: mRNA vaccine researcher, X

The new normal. Another athlete died. This is crazy. We have never seen anything like it. Yes, it is because of all the jabs, that people keep dying. 2023 - Reinhard: mRNA vaccine researcher, X

High jab rates = High death rates! Low death rates low jab rates. It is so simple, so simple that the Danes still can't believe it. We are running on number 5 jab this autum for +65. The Nürnberg 2.0 will come some day. Reinhard: mRNA vaccine researcher, X

2023 Denmark:

Denmark's prime minister and responsible for their public health authority reported to the danish police for manslaughter / manslaughter because the experimental covid injections killed and injured many Danes.

A corruption study from Canada shows the covid injections increased the “Covid-19” mortality rate by 463.13% and the spread of infection by 260.88% . Summary by the Swedish physician Dr. Michael Nordfors from this study: Worldwide Bayesian Causal Impact Analysis of Vaccine Administration on Deaths and Cases Associated with COVID-19: A BigData Analysis of 145 Countries

The latest Dennis Rancourt study is just out on the excess deaths due to the Covid measures and repeated covid injections 2020 to 2023 - study of 125 countires (35 % global population). “We describe plausible mechanisms and argue that the three primary causes of death associated with the excess all-cause mortality during (and after) the Covid period are: Biological (including psychological) stress from mandates such as lockdowns and associated socio-economic structural changes Non-COVID-19-vaccine medical interventions such as mechanical ventilators and drugs (including denial of treatment with antibiotics) COVID-19 vaccine injection rollouts, including repeated rollouts on the same populations”



Excess mortality caused by COVID vaccination higher than COVID itself Patientmakt PatientCV · June 11, 2024 Abstract COVID vaccines were reported to be effective for reducing COVID infection, hospitalization, mortality rate and as a result, suppressing excess mortality during the pandemic period. However, since they were developed in limited period of time and didn’t complete the regular drug-approval process, there is high uncertainty on long-term side effect… Read full story

The Danish vaccine patient association, VaccinationsForum, made a documentary, De Forbudte Bivirkninger (The Forbidden Side Effects) on different experiences of side-effects from the Covid-19 injections, interview with an ICU nurse that has been tweeting the Covid injections are risksy and there is lack of data is told there will be consequences for being open on that kind of information (she is sacked and tries to get help, she is told to consider if she is messaging as a nurse or a civilian), in danish healthcare when someone has died of the Covid injection physicians try to cover it up by claiming it is due to some other diagnosis, a statician notices something is not right with the covid injections and has it reported (danish data shows there are 117.991 more adverse events), some batches have a very elevated amount of adverse-events and deaths, statician analyzing adverse-event statistics and the too large difference about batches uncovers three different versions of the Pfizer Covid injection are being distributed, it is explained the mrna injection gives synthetic Covid (?), the injection injured in this documentary were not given proper information about severe adverse-events, one person was just asked to sign a paperslip at work stating she wanted to be vaccinated (the term here - people were given the wrong information), it is really hard for the injured to get help and correct diagnosis that correspond to the injuries, some are gaslighted and psychologically medicalized, some offered medical treatments that do not even correspond to their symptoms, at times physicans even make fun of the injured by not believing the amount and variety of symptoms the injured have, the danish officially registered side effects make up 9 % of all adverse-events in the EU (the danish population only makes up 1.3 % of the EU population), as in many other countries perhaps only 1 % of side-effects are officially registered in Denmark.

Berlinske Tiderne newspaper have reported on Anette Lindberg Friedrichsen and other covid injection harms (behind paywall). VaccinationsForum put an image out on their Facebook timeline showing the Avisendanmark reporting of a physician in Denmark (skin diseases) sounding the alarm on Covid injection side effects was silenced.

In another text Avisendanmark tell the story of a woman who after her third dose was affected by skinproblems from the Covid vaccine. “The dermatologist Anette Bygum, who is also a professor at the University of Southern Denmark, was one of the first doctors to discover a connection between chronic hives and the Moderna vaccine.”

Critical Covid-19 debate from Denmark:

Facts matter Conference - Copenhagen - Denmark - 2. Sep.2023 (watch here)

Timeline:

01:51 - Malue Montclairre - Founder & Chair - FBF - The Danish Freedom Movement

06:15 - Dr. David Martin - How we got here. Link for presentation: https://fbf.one/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fbf.one-facts-matter-conference-copenhagen-02.09.2023-david-martin.pdf

57:26 - Immunologist Dr. Kim Varming - The natural progress of epidemics. Link for presentation: https://fbf.one/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fbf.one-facts-matter-conference-copenhagen-02.09.2023-kim-varming.pdf

1:14 - MD, MPA, Dr. Pierre Kory - The War On Ivermectin. Link for presentation: https://fbf.one/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fbf.one-facts-matter-conference-copenhagen-02.09.2023-pierre-kory.pdf

1:49 - Musician Matt Hoy - Personal story and music.

2:04 - MD, Dr. Anastasia Loupis - When medicine does more harm than good.

2:28 - Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole - Cancer and Turbo-cancer as a result of mRNA injections. Link for presentation: https://fbf.one/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fbf.one-facts-matter-conference-copenhagen-02.09.2023-ryan-cole.pdf

2:51 - MD, MPH, Dr. Peter McCullough - Pandemic Lessons Learned

3:21 - Pathologist Dr. Clare Craig - Vaccine injurie Link for presentation: https://fbf.one/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fbf.one-facts-matter-conference-copenhagen-02.09.2023-clare-craig.pdf

3:50 - Documentary by Vaccinationsforum "The Forbidden Side Effects"

3:53 - Dr. John Campbell - Evidence-based Social Media. Link for presentation: https://fbf.one/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fbf.one-facts-matter-conference-copenhagen-02.09.2023-john-campbell.pdf

4:19 - Philosopher Ulrik Søberg -The spiritual body as political tool and tool

4:37 - Psychologist, Dr. Christian Buckland - Psychological techniques as methods of control. Link for presentation: https://fbf.one/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fbf.one-facts-matter-conference-copenhagen-02.09.2023-christian-buckland.pdf

4:57 - MP, Andrew Bridgen

5:11 - Immunologist Dr. Dolores Cahill. Link for presentation: https://fbf.one/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fbf.one-facts-matter-conference-copenhagen-02.09.2023-dolores-cahill.pdf

6:01 - Lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

6:15 - Mount Everest Climber, Lene Gammelgaard. Link for presentation: https://fbf.one/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fbf.one-facts-matter-conference-copenhagen-02.09.2023-lene-gammelgaard-kompatibilitetstilstand.pdf

6:50 - Musician Matt Hoy - Music

6:58 - Panel Panel discussion - Q&A

Matt Hoy: Fired from @UB40 for refusing the Covid vaccine, now solo artist and public speaker..

Scandinavian Freedom Events 2022 and 2023:

2 Northern Light Conventions on COVID-19

The two Northern Light Conventions that have been held so far in Malmö, Sweden, and Bornholm, Denmark give the stories and in-depth analyses of the threats to our fundamental freedoms and human rights and how COVID-19 was used as a test on the global populations. The test was compliance and a war on humanity.

Take the time to listen to the people who stood up for our fundamental rights during COVID-19, some had their lives destroyed, some were made fun of, and some lost their jobs. They put themselves in harm’s way to help people understand what was going on - everything the mainstream media was silenced on. Silence is the threat to our democracy, not the debate that is needed.

The two Northern Light Conventions are uploaded to the Scandinavian Freedom Events homepage. The founder, Mads Palsvig, can be found on X.

The first convention focuses a lot on the layout of COVID-19 and the people and organizations behind it, and other threats to our open society that can come to happen if people are not made aware and can take action to stop it, there were at least 60 known repurposed drugs that could have been used during COVID-19. The injection campaign needed to be questioned, the measures taken, and more.

The second convention has a different set of people speaking up. Here we get an even broader and deeper analysis of how deep-state power operates, and are shown an attempt at a legal solution, more on the scientific aspects of the virus (perhaps most likely a toxin, it contradicts the revelations of Dr. David Martin coronavirus was discovered in 1960, isolated in 1965 and found to be useful as a bioweapon and in 1966 as a COV Model used in Transatlantic Data-Sharing Biological Experiment between the United States and Great Britain, a violation of the Chemical & Biological-Weapons Treaty.) and more the mainstream media never speaks of.

