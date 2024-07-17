Canada: Dr Shoemaker is speaking to Dr. Trozzi about DoD emails and what the Department of Defense knew about “vaccines” and coronaviruses and early treatment options. Dr. Shoemaker is referring to emails from the DoD that are realeased. The DoD knew ivermectin is effective against Sars-Cov-2 and that no vaccines at all work against fast mutating coronaviruses of any kind. Dr. Shoemaker is shocked of the DoD silence. His source is Major Joseph Murphy / MILITARY MEDICAL SPECIALIST.

The American public Orwellian lie on ivermectin. FDA claims ivermectin does not work against Covid 19 by linking to an American medical library that shows studies up to 69 % prove it does.

The whole idea of suppressing this information on early treatment is because it shows how the Emergency Use Authorisation on the experimental Covid-19 injections become illegal. If early treatment options exist EUA cannot be passed.

FDA removes its tweet on shaming ivermectin as a horswdewormer. Ivermectin could have saved many lives as an early treatment option on Covid-19.

Dr. David Martin has in the EU Parliament explained the science on vaccines against coronaviruses and showed no vaccines work against fast mutating coronaviruses.

FDA Ivermectin Lawsuit Dismissed, COVID Doctors Appeal - Now an appeals court will decide if the federal government cannot be sued over its actions to prevent doctors from prescribing ivermectin to their patients with COVID. Judge Jeffrey V. Brown, who was appointed by Pres. Donald Trump, ruled that the FDA cannot be sued for recommending against using ivermectin to treat COVID. He concluded that the doctors were not able “to allege facts that overcome the defendants’ assertion of sovereign immunity.”

From the USA and other parts of the world on Covid-19 I have seen testimonies of physcians being fired, lost their license, reported or banned on social media for reporting on the usefulness of ivermectin. I have also seen footage of people entering hospitals to get physicians to give their sick family members ivermectin and high dosage vitamin D. People have gone to court to have ivermectin prescribed in ICU and hospitals.

During Covid-19 ivermectin became a symbol of freedom against Covidtyranny, vaccine mandates and the vaccine passports.

Ivermectin has been smuggled into hospitals in chocolate bars to save lives.

Even if a doctor precribed ivermectin during Covid-19 the pharmacist could refuse to hand the drug out. This made one state in the US pass a bill allowing the use of repurposed drugs and pharmacista could not prevent the drug from being handed out.

Some countries in the world gave their population Covid-19 packs with ivermectin, vitamin d, zinc, aspirin and penicillin.

A county in India used ivermectin early and stopped Covid-19 at an early stage in 2021: “33 districts in Uttar Pradesh, India have now become free from #COVID19 government informed on Friday. The recovery rate has increased up to 98.7% proving the effectiveness of #IVERMECTIN as part of the “Uttar Pradesh Covid Control Model.” the gateway pundit”.

2021: In India, a group of lawyers from the Indian Bar Association (IBA) has initiated a prosecution against Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at WHO, in a lawsuit filed 26 May 2021, accusing her of genocide for covering up data on Ivermectin as an effective cure for Covid-19.

We need to reminded of these incidents and on how people have been lied to.

Critical approach to Dr. Robert Malone and the untested DOMANE program that excluded the already known ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine against sars-cov-2 "opening the door for CoronaVirus vaccine development." Journalist George Webb

One of the most known examples is Dr. Pierre Kory who lost several jobs for speaking up on early treatment. He has spoken up on the use of ivermectin as an early treatment option and for treating the Covid-19 injected. He has been a speaker in the EU Parliament and different Covid Summits on scientific fraud on early treatment, the treachery of Big Pharma and government corruption.

In 2021 Dr. Kory explained at least 15 members of Congress in the USA were treated with ivermectin against Sars-Cov-2 and at the same time the public was not to know.

Dr. Kory published a book: War on Ivermectin: The Medicine That Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic

3 part series by Dr. Kory about ivermectin:

A Timeline of Major Battles In the Global War on Ivermectin

In this link Dr. Kory has made a short documentary on ivermectin.

On the Dr. Mercola webpage you will find several articles on ivermectin during Covid-19 and what has been going on and how the drug works. I will here show an excerpt from an interview he had with Dr. Hector Carvallo from Argentina that also offers a free ebook on ivermectin research in english and spanish.

Argentina has extensive medical experience with ivermectin. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was used to treat dengue fever, which is endemic in Argentina

Early in the pandemic, Dr. Hector Carvallo, a retired medical professor in Argentina, devised two ivermectin trials to assess the drug’s usefulness against SARS-CoV-2. His treatment protocols are used in five Argentinian provinces. In one province, the death rate was reduced to one-third in less than a month, in the middle of the outbreak

When used preventatively, ivermectin is administered in conjunction with carrageenan, which also has antiviral properties

When treating mild cases, ivermectin is administered with aspirin; in moderate cases with aspirin and corticosteroids, and in severe cases, ivermectin is given with enoxaparin, an anticoagulant drug

These drug combinations were selected based on what was known about other viruses that cause similar health effects as SARS-CoV-2, such as the rhabdovirus’ effect on neurology, the paramyxovirus, which causes hyperinflammation in the lungs, and the dengue virus, which overamplifies the immune system

In this interview, we continue the COVID-19 discussion with a medical expert from Argentina, Dr. Hector Carvallo, whose focus since early 2020 has been the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Carvallo graduated from medical school in 1981 — the same year AIDS emerged as a global pandemic. In the first two years, AIDS killed 2 million people. Since 1981, it has claimed the lives of 35 million. While officially retired for a couple of years, the 2020 COVID pandemic brought him out of retirement.

“My first fire baptism was with AIDS,” he says. “I have dedicated my professional time to teaching and assisting. I graduated as a professor in 1996, and worked as a professor for the School of Medicine in Buenos Aires, which is public. Later, I was an associate professor of internal medicine for two private schools of medicine until I retired a couple of years ago.”

Ivermectin Is a Potent Antiviral

Interestingly, Carvallo had experience with ivermectin as an antiviral before the COVID outbreak. Argentinian doctors were using it against dengue fever, which is endemic in Argentina. So, when SARS-CoV-2 emerged, they decided to take another look at the drug to see if it might be useful.

“We came across some studies that were being conducted in Australia at the Monash University by people like Dr. Kylie Wagstaff,” Carvallo says. “We supposed that it would be very useful because the virology in effect already proved that, and we decided — even before they published their first findings — to replicate what they were doing, but in vivo. That is, not in the laboratory but in human beings.”

In early April 2020, Carvallo and his team developed two trials submitted to the National Library of Medicine in the United States. One was for preexposure1 (prevention) and the other for treatment. In both cases, ivermectin was used as an adjunct to other compounds, as they didn’t believe it was a silver bullet by itself.

For preventive purposes, they used ivermectin together with carrageenan, a food emulsifier and thickener that has a long history of use in both food and medicine. According to Carvallo, carrageenan has antiviral effects too, so the ivermectin was used in combination with topical carrageenan, administered through the nose and mucus membranes of the mouth.

In the treatment trial, ivermectin was combined with aspirin for mild cases, aspirin and corticosteroids for moderately severe cases, and enoxaparin (an anticoagulant drug) for severe cases.

These drug combinations were selected based on what was known about other viruses that cause similar health effects as SARS-CoV-2, such as the rhabdovirus’ effect on neurology, the paramyxovirus, which causes hyperinflammation in the lungs, and the dengue virus, which overamplifies the immune system.

Early Treatment Is Crucial

Like so many other doctors, Carvallo knew right from the start that early treatment would be crucial and that telling patients to just wait it out at home until they couldn’t breathe would be a death sentence.

“We knew from the very first day we entered the school of medicine that the sooner you treat any illness, the more chances you will have to be successful in the treatment,” he says. “You have to treat quickly, and strongly. This is natural thinking. Nobody has to be a genius to know that. In this case, inexplicably, many doctors have been told to do nothing. To keep the patients in their homes on their own with just a few pills of Tylenol — which we know it's good for nothing — until they cannot breathe properly. Then they have to be referred to the hospital. That is patient abandonment under any law in any country … If you walk around a corner and you see your neighbor’s house on fire, you may call 911. You may play hero and enter the house and try to save them. You may cry out for help. The only thing you must not do is nothing. I believe in any attempt to keep a mild patient, mild. What I cannot accept as a medical doctor — because it is against our oath — is to remain with arms folded until that person gets worse. That's criminal … There's only one reason for all this. The reason is summarized in one word, greed.”

Aspirin was chosen for its anticoagulant effects. Another option recommended by American doctors is NAC, an over-the-counter supplement that both prevents blood clots and breaks up existing ones. NAC also has other benefits that makes it useful against COVID-19. Argentina does not allow the sale of supplements without prescription, so no dietary supplements were used in these particular trials.

“That doesn't mean we say they are not good,” Carvallo says. “We simply adjusted ourselves to what was there. We believe in the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. We believe in the effectiveness of azithromycin. Vitamin D, zinc, doxycycline. We believe in those compounds too. But we have not tried them.”

Situational Update in Argentina

So far, only five of the 24 provinces in Argentina have authorized these ivermectin-based protocols for prevention and early treatment, but at least that’s better than the U.S., where ivermectin is rejected outright. In many U.S. hospitals, doctors who dare prescribe it face being fired.

As you’d expect with something that actually works, those five provinces are indeed faring better in terms of infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths. In one province, the death rate was reduced to one-third in less than a month, in the middle of the outbreak, when no vaccines were available.

Carvallo himself ended up taking the Chinese COVID shot, as proof of vaccination was required for him to travel to Europe. In an effort to counter any potential side effects, he continues to take aspirin to prevent blood clots, and ivermectin. “I keep on using Ivermectin,” he says, “I've been using it for over a year.”

Recommended Dosing Schedule

In the U.S., ivermectin has been mocked and misrepresented as a veterinary drug. In reality, it’s been approved for human use for decades, and won the Nobel Prize for medicine in 1995, at which time it was considered a miracle drug.

“Even people from the CDC have said, ‘You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Why should you use Ivermectin?’” Carvallo says. “I would answer them, if they consider ivermectin is only for veterinary use, they are neither horses nor cows, they are asses. The fact is, we use ivermectin on a weekly basis for preexposure, that's for prevention. The dose is 0.2 mg per kilo [of bodyweight. To calculate pounds into kilos, divide your weight in pounds by 2.2]. We adjust the dose to the patient's weight. One of the worst comorbidities for somebody contracting the virus is obesity. You cannot give the same dose to a skinny person and to an obese or morbid obese person. So, we adjust for that. We use it once a week. Now that Delta is appearing in South America, we are considering reducing it to three or four days between doses. Do you know why we use it on a weekly basis? Because ivermectin will work for 3.5 days. For the other three days, you will be exposed. You may contract the virus, but even before the virus can replicate enough to pass from the incubation period to the invasion period, you will take ivermectin again. So, you won't know it exists. You won't even realize you have contracted the disease. Your immune system will have [encountered] the virus and will start creating immunity … We keep on using that four months. We'll stop for a couple of months because ivermectin will accumulate in the fat tissue. After two months of not using it, we start again.”

Carvallo also points out that natural immunity is far stronger than artificial immunity created by the COVID shots. This is no surprise, because that’s how it’s always been with all other viruses. The key is to prevent the infection from getting a strong foothold. With early treatment, you’ll get through the infection just fine, and have robust and likely lifelong immunity.

Addressing Toxicity Concerns

As for the safety of ivermectin, studies in Africa have used doses that were 10 times higher than the 0.2 mg/kg recommended for COVID, without toxic effects. Hydroxychloroquine, on the other hand, has a far narrower safety margin. This is well-known, and was clearly used to discredit the drug. As explained by Carvallo:

“What they did with hydroxychloroquine in order to discredit it was easy. Hydroxychloroquine is also very useful against COVID. But the safety margin is narrow. What they did was to use three times the dose in order to cause toxicity. There were 200 studies in favor of hydroxychloroquine. There was one study talking about the toxicity, and all the scientific community in the world latched on to that one. That's crazy. In the case of ivermectin, it was so wide a gap between safety and toxicity that they couldn't do that. So, they just disregarded it.”

Now, there are veterinary formulations of ivermectin. Do not use these, as they typically contain polyethylene glycol (PEG), which is toxic to humans. Ironically, the COVID shots actually contain PEG. Many are allergic to this substance, which is why anaphylaxis is such a common acute side effect of the jabs.

Carvallo is one of those rare individuals who has been able to perform research others cannot at this time. He’s retired, so he has no funding or career to lose. He hopes that, eventually, more doctors will go back to thinking for themselves and return to their oath to do no harm, and to focus on what’s best for their patients rather than the bureaucracy currently dictating what they can and cannot do.

To learn more about ivermectin, you can download a free ebook created by Carvallo and his team. It contains not only their Argentinian studies but also other peer-reviewed scientific articles detailing the benefits of ivermectin in the fight against COVID-19. You can find the bilingual (English and Spanish) book, “Ivermectin in COVID-19: Prophylaxis and Treatment,” on iniciatherapeutics.com.

20 countries using Ivermectin to treat Covid-19. Ex Mexico, Guatemala, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Nigeria, Egypt. In South Africa doctors are allowed to prescribe, but not being rolled out everywhere and in hospitals and clinics. Biznews

This even happened in Sweden - physicians threatened of losing their job if they advised ivermectin or HQL. It could have saved lives and a lot of suffering.

After the Inquisition of Galileo in 1616, the Pope banned all books and letters that claimed the sun was the center of the universe instead of the earth. Similarly, the FDA and WHO (and the Swedish Medicines Agency) have today banned all use of Ivermectin for COVID outside of a clinical trial. Lars Bern

NIH web in 2021: Conclusions: Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.

Judicial Watch received 254 pages of records from the HHS this included emails of then-Director of the NIH Francis Collins regarding a British group’s recommendations on the use of Ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19.

World Ivermectin Day was initiated by the World Council for Health in 2021. This years World Ivermectin Day is July 27, 2024. World Ivermectin web page.

In the UK, the BIRD Group emerged: The British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group

At one point in time ivermectin was at an earlier stage going to be approved for use in the UK against Covid-19. Then something strange happened. The physician who was going to approve it for the UK - with evidence of its usefulness - backed off. Here is an article on the debate from the UK on it.

2022: Trending: ivermectin. "i had covid, used ivermectin, and some vitamin supplements. 4 days later I was almost fully recovered. I am very happy that I have chosen the ivermectin over the death injection. #ivermectin. PS: this is my personal experience." Semi-Old Person, X

2021: So just received a notification from AHPRA, have had an anonymous complaint made against me about my ‘pro ivermectin posts’. Such a low gutless act, at least have the courage to put your name to the complaint. This medical tyranny will further erode public trust. Dr. Nic16, X (account banned)

62% death risk reduction. 86% infection risk reduction. Peer reviewed, published in the American Journal of Therapeutics. Shared by the BIRD Group

Ivermectin has antiviral action against the SARS-CoV-2 clinical isolate in vitro, with a single dose able to control viral replication within 24–48 h in our system. American Journal of Therapeutics