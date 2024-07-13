Patientmakt’s Substack

Patientmakt’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Jul 13

Everyday brings new evidence of mass genocide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Patientmakt PatientCV and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patientmakt PatientCV
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture