Vaccinologist Gert Vanden Bossche warns many will die from the covid injections. He predicts: “that over one-third of all people will die as a direct result of the Covid mRNA injection rollout. “In some of the highly vaccinated populations … I would not be surprised that we will be dealing with serious decimation of the population, in some populations, maybe up to 30 or 40 percent,” Bossche commented.”

Covid is also impossible to tackle since the virus always mutates. But, if we look at what the latest scienctific study for a moratorium of the covid genetheraphy injections noted - since the omicron variant lethality has heavily decreased and we are to expect a seasonality when it come to the virus.

Article in full: Renowned Virologist Warns ‘Vaccinated People’ Face Looming Wave of Death & Disease

Previously Professor Dolores Cahill has issued very alarming warnings that have not seen the light of day. I would still at this time be a bit careful when it comes to generalized predictions. It is still important to issue warnings of the risks and that these injections are experimental military products with self-learning artificial intelligence abilities. The injections can edit genetic features in humans.

Reminder: Long-term use of these modRNA/mRNA injections is harmful. It is not only the DNA contamination that is the issue. The body has a DNA dosage limit. Associate professor Michael Palmer who is part of the Doctors 4 Covid Ethics network in Germany has explained them to be as dangerous as overtreatment with cancer drugs - they can be deadly. Michael Palmer has also become familiar with the fact that there are design flaws in these genetic covid injections that Robert Malone should have warned the world about at an earlier stage but he did nothing.