The swedish alternative media site NewsVoice published information about the RKI whistleblower leak and the fact this information now has been presented in the Germain parliament. The hearing will also be shared here and it has english subtitles. Patietnmakt has previously repoted the Dutch government has revealed Covid 19 was a military opertion. Patientmakt has also previously reported the RKI whistleblower. NATO ran the Dutch health ministry for Covid-19. NewsVoice now points out a NATO physicians ran the Covid agenda in Germany. Ph.D Jacob Norgangård in his book The Global Coup d'etat about Covid 19 pointed out at an early stage Covid-19 to be a military operation. Below an english translation of the article from the swedish newssite NewsVoice.

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.” Edward L. Bernays, Propaganda

The RKI leak reveals how Europe was drawn into the covid fraud

On November 2, 2024, a ground-breaking meeting took place in the German parliament. In a half-hour long presentation, it was revealed how Germany's health authority, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), throughout the corona pandemic externally communicated something completely different from what was known internally.

The truth has been revealed thanks to a whistleblower at RKI. Through an extensive documentation, of almost ten GB, it emerges with all clarity that the corona pandemic was a gigantic medical and political fraud that was coordinated internationally.

The leaked documents show that there was strong political influence, not only from the German Ministry of Health, but also from other ministers, as well as from NATO.

The revelation has significance far beyond Germany's borders. Not least in Sweden.

Responsible for the presentation was economics professor Stefan Homburg . Already from the start of the pandemic, he had severely criticized RKI's data. A year ago, he managed to push through that RKI must make its minutes public. However, they turned out to be heavily censored and filled with tons of black tape.

Via the RKI leak, the protocols can now be read in their entirety. In addition, lots of other information has been made available, in the form of excel sheets, emails and PowerPoint presentations.

Already in March 2020, RKI was able to establish that the corona infection was not particularly widespread or particularly worrying. ICU occupancy was lower than usual, but this was kept secret after political pressure, as it would have hampered the measures already planned by the government.

To create the image of a rampant pandemic, a large-scale investment was introduced with PCR tests, which for the first time in the history of medicine also included completely healthy and symptom-free people. Stefan Homburg points out that established media for three years only reproduced the curves of the PCR tests, not the actual number of infected.

In April 2020, the German government announced its purchase of massive quantities of rapidly manufactured and emergency approved vaccines. The RKI stated that these vaccines were based on a completely new previously unproven technology and that it would normally have taken between eight and seventeen years before they would have been released to the market, but this was never made public.

On December 27, 2020, vaccination began in Germany. A couple of weeks later, the RKI stated that nothing was known about the effects of this vaccine, nor anything about possible side effects or how long the protection would last.

In the following year, the RKI's skepticism about the vaccine increased as scores of reports of severe side effects poured in. By May 2021, 45,000 reports had been received, mainly concerning myocarditis in young men and a twenty-fold increase in blood clots.

RKI also questioned whether the vaccine really protected against infection. This question was of crucial importance because the motive for the mass vaccination was precisely to stop the infection. The German government singled out the unvaccinated as the reason for all the coercive measures. We can compare it to the propaganda in Sweden, where Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren called for a hunt for the unvaccinated.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach tried to pass a bill on compulsory vaccination, but it was rejected by parliament by a very narrow margin.

In his report, Stefan Homburg has a special section that deals with how the children were affected by the pandemic. In Germany, all schools and daycare centers were closed, even though the RKI had pointed out just a few days earlier that it was completely unnecessary.

Asked expertise among pediatricians advised against vaccinating children completely, as they ran a non-existent risk of becoming severely ill from Sars-CoV-2. But this was never communicated outwardly. On the contrary, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach went on Twitter [now X.com] and recommended vaccination of children between the ages of twelve and fifteen. The only basis was a press release from Pfizer and BioNTech, which promised that the vaccines were 100% effective and free of side effects.

NATO general and German military doctor Hans-Ulrich Holtherm ruled

Stefan Homburg concluded his presentation with the statement that RKI has ceased to function as an independent authority and has completely submitted to political control. Formally, Lothar Wieler was the head of the RKI and he acted as the face, but the real power lay two steps higher in the hierarchy, with the German military doctor, also the NATO general, Hans-Ulrich Holtherm .

When the number of infections fell in June 2020, completely in accordance with what is usually the case with a seasonal flu, the RKI wanted to ease the restrictions. This was prevented by order of Holtherm.

The RKI leak raises the question of whether something similar happened in Sweden.

The Swedish public health authority (FHM) was also overrun by the government. On July 21, 2020, FHM sent guidance (item number 20110) to Sweden's regions in accordance with requests for consensus at the national level regarding criteria for assessing freedom from infection in the case of covid-19. Initially, FHM determined the following:

“The PCR technology used in tests to detect viruses cannot distinguish between viruses capable of infecting cells and viruses that have been neutralized by the immune system, and therefore this test cannot be used to determine whether someone is infectious or not. "

The letter is signed by Anders Tegnell, then head of department for public health analysis and data development. The working group consisted of fourteen people from all over the country, doctors and researchers with expertise in infection control, clinical microbiology and infection, as well as a lawyer.

The advice against using the PCR tests to determine infection with SARS-CoV-2 was considered so important that it was repeated six months later, on November 30, 2020, but the Swedish government did as in Germany. It ignored its own expert authority.

FHM has a new director general, Olivia Wigzell. At a press conference on 4 October 2024 when Jakob Forssmed announced her appointment, he particularly emphasized the task of clarifying FHM's communication and information to the public. In this work, the most urgent task should be to make public the entire FHM documentation of the years with the pandemic, to shed light on the question of what the political pressures looked like and where they came from.

Text: Margareta Skantze, former employee at Sveriges Radio

Professor Homburg has previously called out the Covid fraud in the German parliament:

Professor Stefan Homburg speaks of the horrific propaganda rhetoric imposed on the German population: children as virus-carrying rats, unvaccinated were like an appendix that did not belong in the national body politic. He also explains the harsh methods against anybody who dared question the official narrative - an enemy of the state or conspiracy theorist. A use of language that has not been seen since WWII in Germany. Public health experts and physicians were replaced by traffic planners, military experts, and microbiologists using miscalculated models for their prognoses.

Professor Stefan Homburg's main points:

1. Lowest hospital rates ever in Germany in 2020

2. Not more respiratory illness than usual in 2020-2021

3. Covid came and the flu disappeared

4. The age-standardized mortality was not higher

5. Covid death age was 83

6. Sweden did not enforce lockdowns and masking and did much better than Germany

The German government handed out a leaflet informing physicians and pharmacists they were not allowed to inform about risks or side effects of the Covidvaccines - no informed consent.

More examples on how informed consent and the covid vaccines was stopped:

