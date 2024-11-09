Example from the USA covid injections: "Informed consent? That does make me laugh. I called the FDA in 2021 which put out a list of 22 dangerous side effects in 2020 before the jabs hit the scene and asked what kind of information about this list is required to be shown to potential subjects of the jab? They said they required none. I called the state board of pharmacies, doctors, and called the hospitals and medical clinics and asked the same question. None had any requirements of informing the public of these dangers. I was continually told that it was up to the individual to do their own research. Of course there were no informative sources even mentioned by these so-called experts." Randy Delivers on Substack

Denmark - informed consent was never possible (read about why in clinical terms)

In Sweden people were only given a health declaration prior to covid vaccination to fill in. No information they were all part of a phase 3 clinical study where the long term side effects are still unknown. No information was given the covid mrna injection was not a traditional vaccine but a gene-therapy. The latest Swedish statistics have shown 1 in every 584 covid injected will suffer serious side effects.

If you want to find information on informed consent and different vaccines please visit the PIC webpage.

The strange things about the information and sad consequences (immunological, gene-deletion and more) is much was known from the start. Risks are shown in the patents. There is a lack of debate concerning the contents of the patents and the covid injections.

Generally speaking there are no patient empowerment tools in healthcare. The e-patient movement and the Internet has been going on for a long time now. Physicians should not have to find it scary when asked about medical information from the internet. All information is not disclosed openly from scientific journals. Physicians will have a head start. But it is up to the patient to decide its own values. It is not up to the physician to dictate their values on patients.

