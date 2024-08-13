RKI (Robert Koch Institute) files about Covid-19 and the Covid-19 injections were recently leaked to the journalist Aya Velázquez in Germany. The RKI whistleblower did this because he found the german government had not acted scientifically correct toward the german population. So far this information has been in German. Now the alternative media TV channel Kla.TV has exposed the contents of the RKI files with several translations. What is being shown from Germany needs to be understood as equivalent to that other health agencies worldwide would have known too but kept from the public. In Germany there have been hearings in the German Bundestag and it is apparent Covid-19 was a supranational operation that was played out. Stefan Homburg has also exposed Covid-19 never really was a pandemic and a deliberately faulty biosecurity state was implemented with people having the wrong competences to even analyse or handle a health crisis. The Corona Investigative Committee from Germany also exposed the Sars-Cov-2 virus was not a new virus and the reasons for a pandemic were made on false grounds. Sars-Cov-2 has a 80 - 90 % likeness with Sars-Cov-1. Both the Corona Investigative Committee and Stefan Homburg in the German Bundestag have shown Sars-Cov-2 is like a severe flu. Mostly dangerous for the elderly like how it is with the flu. There were not higher death rates of infection 2020 - 2021 when Covid-19 was declared a pandemic. Covid came and the flu disappeared. The Covid-19 measures that were imposed created the societal- and economic breakdown and the experimental Covid-19 injections lead to excess mortality. Politics and the pharma companies are also responsible for the measures being taken on false grounds. MEP Christine Andersen now sees the need for a Corona Investigation of Inquiry on a parliamental level where the leaked RKI files can be used of proof of wrongdoings from the EU and on national political levels: “That's why we now need a genuine Corona Committee of Inquiry, where Ursula Von der Leyen, her friend and #Pfizer boss Albert Burla as well as Christian Drosten, Jens Spahn, Lothar Wieler and Karl Lauterbach are summoned to give sworn testimony. And at the end, I want a direct transition to court proceedings.” The Swedish Doctors Appeal commented this presentation: “The investigation into the meetings of the RKI (Germany's public health authority) during the COVID-19 pandemic, made public through leaked meeting documents, reveals that top politicians, the pharmaceutical industry, the RKI and other actors acted in a directly criminal manner. In two steps, http://Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek uses explosive facts to show what happened then and what we will face if those responsible are not brought to justice.”

Kla.Tv: Merciless Pharma War on Humanity

The RKI files revealed:

The experimentation on the population was unconstitutional and criminal behaviour. The RKI knew beforehand the experimental Covid injections were deadly and would create harm. They knew masks were useless att preventing infection and the mask mandated were nonsensical. The RKI knew all their decisons were politically manipulated.

Step 1 - Stefan Homburgs evaluation on the RKI files (incl. redacted parts)

Already in March 2020 there were serious reports about the harms of the Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine - the RKI just states to continue vaccinating as if nothing had happened. It was impossible for them to handle all the adverse events reports that came in.

Deliberately deceivning the german public. The RKI gave false information and incomplete information to the public on Covid-19. In the RKI files there is information that the Sars-Cov-2 virus is not widely circulated. The RKI even expressed: there is not relevant Sars-Cov-2 circulation. The RKI planned for more testning but also explained they would not explain the current facts to the public since it would then be hard to justify further measures. When it became abvious the measures taken in Germany were unfounded it was not communicated to the public. The RKI knew those vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine had a 20 times higher risk of Covid-19 than the unjected and this was never communicated to the public. The question is posed - why did artists, athletes and other get serious side effects but not top ranking politicinas who claimed to have been injected? Older men could be given recommendations to take Covid vaccines and told they were only dangerous for women taking the pill. There was no proper testing of anything before giving any recommendations. Anything that was said was groundless and the RKI knew it.

In 2021 a chief nurse from Slovenia whistleblowed top politicians were given placebo (saline shot). There is numer code showing what is being given: 1 = saline, 2 = mRNA, 3 = mRNA and Oncogene. 30 % of the population will be given placebo. In the Danish documentary the Forbidden Side-Effects it is explained Pfizer rolled out three versions of their mRNA Covid injection. A danish study of the Covid injections has proven 30 % of the injected get placebo.

People in carehomes found it more debilitating to be distanced than any fear of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. It means old people were locked up and isolated against their will. The use of anti-depressants escalated due to this.

The RKI knew the Covid vaccines did not protect against infection. In spite of this registered knowledge at the RKI they claimed the Covid vaccines were safe and effective.

German politics explained if the RKI did not abide to the political decsions being made german politicians would exclude RKI guidance on Covid-19.

There was a discussion as to that perhaps China was to be involved in how Germany handled Covid-19. A package was discussed - questions were raised by Stefan Homburg if this encoded lockdowns, maskmandates and other mandates or not from the Chinese Embassy in Germany.

The phase 1 vaccine development process was corrupted by being shortened too much and by that endagering public health in Germany.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from the WHO wants to take steps against people who oppose vaccinations.

It was really strange that mRNA injections against birdflu wee starting to be made before there was any birdflu spread or threat.

We are also reminded of the IHR Wha 77 amendment signatures - the delegates were almost forced to sign and were not given airway tickets home before they had signed. WHO terrorises its way and cannot be trusted.

The WHO adpoted a reformtext about declaring pandemics that was not made public and is not adopted. The WHO wants to use a “backdoor” to declare pandemics through the IHR amendments (it is all just a power game for them and financial interests for the pharmaceutical industry).

The KLA.TV report in relation to the RKI files give a summary of the latest debates about the risks of the covid injections, censored studies on the risks and the fact the more people are injected the higher the infection rates became. When the RKI was confronted with data from Germany showing the infection rates increased due to more covid injections (and a physician found this to be very strange during the summer) the RKI just removed that information. Hiding the truth from the public is criminal behaviour. A whistleblower confirmed 80 % of the pharmaceutical studies of the Covid injections were falsified. Information about contamination was concealed and it was EMAs duty to check it but they did nothing. The Covid injections should never have been approved. The Vatican is involved in the Covid injection “conspiracy”.

The PCR-tests during Covid-19 were used to collect DNA samples. The information was sent to the USA and DARPA, Palantir, Google, CIA and the chinese government.

For those of you who read german I would like to recommend the book by the biologist Clemens Arvay Corona-Impfstoffe: Rettung oder Risiko?. Clemens was officially harrassed in Germany for his book giving correct information of the adverse-events of the Covid injections - he committed suicide.