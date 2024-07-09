A new norwegian documentary in english has appeared. “My Biggest Battle” about Covid-19 injection injury.

Heiko Sepp a norwegian worldclass extreme triathlete had his life completely destroyed after his Covid-19 injections. It started with heart inflammation and chest pains. He was diagnosed with pericarditis to begin. He then developed a severe autoimmune disease. From being a very active and healthy person he now has troubles even doing everyday life things, like picking up his children from school. He is now a prisoner in his own body.

Below you can see the list of symptoms he has due to this autoimmune disease that makes him bedridden. It is affecting his mental health since he cannot do what he was used to.

Watch the documentary and help inform others of what can happen. Even if Seiko Hepp has received some diagnoses as Covid-19 “vaccine” injury the norwegian healthcare system is not really helping him. Seiko Hepp did not have any chronic health problems before this “vaccine” injury. Still, nowegian healthcare have not given him a definite diagnosis and can therefore not help him medically. At times he is even told there is nothing wrong with him. In this documentarty they go through his medical records before and after the Covid-19 “vaccine”. The post “vaccine” health records show a long row of symptoms and medical issues that need to be addressed. Seiko Hepp is being gaslighted in the norwegian healthcare systems. The doctors are asking him if knows of any test he should tell them. In the documentary it is being investigated on tests that should have been done that are related to the autoimmune problems Heiko Sepp have the doctors have neglected. To get some help he had to leave the public healthcare system and opt for help from a private clinic that took the needed tests.

The Heiko Sepp wepage about this documentary.

