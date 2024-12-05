By Jeanne A. Rungby, Specialist in otorhinolaryngology.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, during a consultation in the Danish Parliament, Lars Boje Mathiesen asked the following question to the Minister of the Interior and Health, Sophie Løhde (the Minister):

Does the minister believe that the Danes were informed correctly about the effects of Covid with the Covid 19 vaccine?

The Minister answers this question:

"During the entire Covid-19 crisis, the Danish authorities have informed the population in a timely and evidence-based manner about the effect of the Covid-19 vaccines. The Danish Health Authority has continuously adapted the citizen-oriented communication based on the current available knowledge."

The Minister of Health is wrong here. In December 2021, a scientific paper was published by the Serum Institute, which showed that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines only had a positive effect for almost 6 months. After that, the effect became negative (1). It must be remembered that such scientific work is underway for several months before acceptance via peer review in a scientific journal. SSI should have informed the then Minister of Health about this alarming finding months before printing.

The health authorities have failed to explain to the population the significance of a negative effect, which entails an increased risk of contracting Covid-19 and is therefore an expression of a weakened immune system. This negative effect was not taken seriously and was not communicated at all to the population, especially the youth, who, despite this serious finding, were pressured hard to receive Covid-19 vaccines and booster vaccines over the winter of 21/22. This lack of timely care on the part of the authorities is inexcusable.

The observation of a negative effect has been confirmed in other scientific studies, including the Cleveland study, which showed that the risk of getting Covid 19 increased with each vaccine given (2). See Figure 1 below. Note the bottom black line, which represents the unvaccinated, who clearly live their lives the least dangerously.

In her response, the Minister refers to a recent study conducted by Andersen et al (3), referring to the fact that last year they found a 58 percent relative effect of the Covid-19 vaccine in relation to the risk of hospitalization and serious illness and a 75 percent effect in relation to death. The Minister explains here that the vaccine in this study was compared with unvaccinated people.

The minister is speaking directly untruthfully here. This is not a comparison between vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the referenced study. On the contrary, it is a comparison between the group that received the 5th or 6th COVID-19 booster vaccine compared to those who had already received at least 4 Covid-19 injections a year or more ago. The authors (including from SSI) have therefore deliberately chosen to compare with a group that has been documented (1) to have reached the phase that involves a negative effect; that is, a group with a weakened immune system, and therefore an increased risk of Covid-19. Another thing that has conveniently been omitted from the study by Andersen et al (3) regarding the studied group is the time period from the injection to one week onwards, when most deaths and serious early side effects traditionally occur. I see this as data manipulation in order to reach conclusions that can justify a political decision that the authorities continue to give these COVID-19 gene therapy-based vaccines to people over 65 and pregnant women. One must conclude that objective science is in poor condition among the Health Authorities.

Lars Boje Mathiesen then asks the Minister of Health a question regarding the Minister's claim that the health authorities have provided the population with correct information about these vaccines.

At a press conference on November 8, 2021, it was said that young people who have chosen not to take this Covid-19 vaccine are “living life dangerously.”

The question was: Does the minister agree with this statement from (the then) Director of the Danish National Board of Health (Søren Brostrøm)?

To this, the minister responds that the health authorities have taken responsibility for informing the population correctly about these Covid-19 vaccines in relation to the knowledge they had at the time, and that they have continuously provided updated information.

Lars Boje Mathiesen concludes that this statement "living life dangerously" was a harsh pressure on young healthy people, whom the authorities and politicians at the time clearly knew were not at risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

Health authorities and the Regions have consistently referred to the Summary of Product Characteristics as the basis for vaccinators’ information to people receiving Covid-19 vaccination(4). The Summary of Product Characteristics is based on the initial phase 3 trial and not on the vaccines that were rolled out to the population. The population has thus failed to be informed about the change in manufacturing process and the risks this change entails, including the presence of foreign synthetic plasmid DNA, SV40 subsequences, endotoxins and antibiotic resistance genes.

The Minister of Health is thus not being honest about whether the authorities have informed the population correctly. It can therefore be concluded that correct information has not been given to the vaccinated as a basis for legally binding informed consent.

Lars Boje Mathiesen points out that there are two different manufacturing processes and that the authorities approved the first process (process 1) but not the second process (process 2). The Danish Medicines Agency, as the approving authority, simply assumed that the difference was insignificant and let the change in manufacturing process pass without objection - presumably due to time pressure.

Lars Boje Mathiesen emphasizes that process 2 is more impure, with a risk of synthetic DNA content, and therefore poses greater risks to the health of the population.

The Danish Medicines Agency, through Jakob Lundsteen (case number 2024024182), in its response to the undersigned specialist Jeanne A. Rungby on August 12, 2024, admitted

· That there are no placebo-controlled randomized clinical studies in humans with material from process 2 for Cormirnaty.

· That no objection was raised by the Danish Medicines Agency when Pfizer switched from process 1 to process 2.

The Minister of Health is not aware that these vaccines are particularly dangerous, as serious side effects rarely occur. She reiterates several times that the likelihood of DNA residues being dangerous to humans is unlikely, hypothetical and without risk to the human genome.

The Minister speaks against better knowledge here. A year ago, she received and acknowledged a letter of concern from the undersigned specialist Jeanne A. Rungby, in which the problem of DNA contamination of vaccines is described with particular focus on the risk of cancer in vaccine recipients(7). The Minister responded more or less identically to the response to Lars Boje Mathiesen to this letter.

Since she had not understood the seriousness, she received another letter from the undersigned specialist Jeanne A. Rungby in early 2024. This letter was thoroughly elaborated with explanations of the significance of DNA, SV40 and also the difference between process 1 and process 2(5). This letter was also acknowledged.

The Minister's response is also not in line with the adverse reactions recorded in, for example, the American adverse reaction reporting system VAERS. See Figure 2 below(6). The data speaks for itself.

The Minister of Health's response also does not harmonize with the data released by Pfizer, in which there were 1223 deaths already 3 months after the rollout of the vaccines, the majority due to myocarditis(6). That is, before the decision was made to give these vaccines to young people. The Minister maintains, despite this, that the authorities have done their best to inform the population.

Lars Bøje Mathiesen's second question is: "Does the minister believe that enough is being done for people who have experienced side effects after the Covid-19 vaccines?"

The Minister replies: That the side effects are mild and moderate, but in rare cases serious side effects can be seen shortly after the injection. Anyone who experiences damage that they believe is caused by the vaccines has the right to an investigation through general practice. Whether this corresponds to reality is a separate chapter.

Lars Bøje Mathiesens then states that side effects and late effects are related to the production of the vaccine, because impurities have been found in the vaccines, including DNA residues, which can be harmful to human health.

The minister resolutely responds that there is no scientific documentation for Lars Boje Mathiesen's theories, which she otherwise calls misinformation.

However, she has received the updated scientific documentation, as an international group, the NORTH Group, on November 25 this year submitted a letter of concern to both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health, drawing attention to the serious risks associated with the excessive amounts of synthetic DNA found in the USA, Canada, Germany and Australia, respectively (7). The letter has been signed by more than 432 scientists, doctors, lawyers and politicians from around the world.

In addition, a completely new study by Kämerer et al from December 3, 2024 (8) confirms and expands on previously published reports of excessive residual DNA findings, including SV40, which is known to promote cancer. The authors find that DNA is integrated into human cells in vitro after they are vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines. The authors' results raise serious concerns about the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine. Like the NORTH group, they call for an immediate halt to all RNA-based biological products until these concerns are scientifically addressed and convincingly dispelled.

It is time for the Minister of Health to read the letters she receives and properly understand the seriousness of the situation.

Thanks to Lars Boje Mathiesen for asking these important questions. Unfortunately, he is within his right to have concerns about these so-called vaccines.

References

1. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.20.21267966v3.full.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1OROghCFpb9mmkJjvG1esNezO mdUoEZHTvsFXXotnV0Jr6XRImpzWaMT4

2. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.12.17.22283625v1

3. https://bmjmedicine.bmj.com/content/bmjmed/3/1/e001074.full.pdf

4. https://www.wch-denmark.org/post/informeret-samtykke-preudsætter-korrekt-information

5. https://activecivilians.com/activities/f/second-letter-to-the-danish-government

6. https://jpands.org/vol29no4/oldfield.pdf

7. Northgroup.info

8. https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/biontech-rna-based-covid-19-injections-contain-large-amounts-of-residual-dna-including-an-sv40-promoter-enhancer-sequence/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium = email

Check here below how it went in Sweden. There is a YouTube clip with english subtitles and additional information that can be of interest.