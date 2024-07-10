The Swedish Doctors Appeal on X: Now things are happening. Bill Gates is summoned to court on 18 September in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands. Lawyers have started a legal process against certain government leaders and institutions. "According to the plaintiffs, the defendants deliberately acted unlawfully by misleading them by deliberately providing untrue information about the covid-19 injections."

Robin de Boer, economic geographer, wrote the article, which we partly reproduce:

"Lawyers have launched bottom-line proceedings against many government and government-affiliated leaders for the damage caused by coronavirus vaccines. The well-known news media do not mention this.

According to the plaintiffs, the defendants have intentionally acted unlawfully by misleading them by deliberately providing untrue information about the COVID-19 injections."

"Bill Gates is trying to avoid a procedure on the merits at the court in Leeuwarden by claiming that the Dutch court does not have jurisdiction over him. Since the last newsletter of the Recht Oprecht Foundation, there has been a new and important development in the incidental proceedings initiated by Mr Gates.

The Court in Leeuwarden has decided that a public oral hearing will take place on 18 September next year, at which Gates will appear in person.

"All important information and facts, exposing the falsely created 'preferred reality', are being censored and silenced to death by the mainstream and even many alternative media," notes Straight Sincere. "Bill Gates' arrival at the court in Leeuwarden in the ongoing proceedings on the merits should have been big news for sincere and independent media. However, nothing could be further from the truth ..."

"The mentioned media mainly report on issues that actually divide and pit the gullible against each other. The latest global example now is the criminal organisation-driven hostilities between communities. The Recht Oprecht Foundation refuses to give in to this vicious divide-and-conquer game. The Foundation is there for all who love the truth."

Their Reference: ‘Nieuwe en belangrijke ontwikkeling’: Bill Gates dient op 18 september voor de rechtbank Leeuwarden te verschijnen

Hope Accord Petition to stop the Covid mRNA injections Patientmakt PatientCV · July 5, 2024 WE, THE UNDERSIGNED HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS, SCIENTISTS AND CONCERNED MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC, CALL FOR: 1. THE IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF THE COVID-19 mRNA VACCINE PRODUCTS A growing body of evidence suggests that the widespread rollout of the novel Covid-19 mRNA vaccine products is contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths. Read full story