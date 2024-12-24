Dr. Ariyana Love: The Moderna patent says it’s using the Bovine Growth Hormone which comes from a cow disease known as Mad Cow Disease. Moderna is cloning Humans with a cow disease that becomes deadly when coded into Human cells. This is an animal disease that does NOT even affect Humans so why is Big Pharma transfecting Human cells with Bovine Growth Hormone when it’s known to induce neurological degeneration, dementia and death?

Reference: Covid-19 Patent Horrors (there are more problems exposed in Dr Love test)

This is not a weapons system of one country against another. This is a weapons system of the NWO against the entire Human population. The only way this ends is when we stand together as one. Dr. Ariyana Love

In the Swedish documentary in the first part of Safe and Effective the side effects that disappeared there is an example of death from mad cow disease from the covid injection. If you have still not had the chance to see this documentary yet please do and share it widely. The version here below has english subtitles.