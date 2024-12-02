There are reports and scientific studies confirming the covid injections can lead to prion disease and mad cow disease. Actually one of the first more horrifying side effects I heard of was mad cow disease from the covid injections and it is fatal. In the swedish documentary Safe and Effective the side effects that disappeared the first part is about a person who gets mad cow disease where the relative of this person shows the negligence of this fact just because the physician had not heard of the link before. The relative is informed due to Facebook and finds the medical reaseach. Why could not the physician do the same? Here below I will share two scientific studies confirming mas cow diesease and prion disease for the covid injections. I will also share the documentary with english subtitles and please watch it and help share the information.

COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease

“There is an old saying in medicine that “the cure may be worse than the disease.” The phrase can be applied to vaccines. In the current paper the concern is raised that the RNA based COVID vaccines have the potential to cause more disease than the epidemic of COVID-19. This paper focuses on a novel potential adverse event mechanism causing prion disease which could be even more common and debilitating than the viral infection the vaccine is designed to prevent.”

Emergence of a New Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease: 26 Cases of the Human Version of Mad-Cow Disease, Days After a COVID-19 Injection

“Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, the formerly rare but universally fatal prion disease in humans, normally progresses over several decades before it leads to death. In the Appendix to this paper, we highlight the presence of a prion region in the spike protein of the original SARS-CoV-2, and in all the “vaccine” variants built from the Wuhan virus. The prion region in the spike of SARS-CoV-2 has a density of mutations eight times greater than that of the rest of the spike, and, yet, strangely that entire prion region disappears completely in the Omicron variant. In the main body of our text, we present 26 cases of Creuzfeldt-Jacob Disease, all diagnosed in 2021 with the first symptoms appearing within an average of 11.38 days after a Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca COVID-19 injection. Because the causal progression, the etiopathogenesis, of these atypical and new cases of human prion disease — cases of what is apparently a totally new form of rapidly developing Creuzfeldt-Jacob Disease — we focus on the chronology of the symptomatic development. We consider it from an anamnestic point of view — one in which we compare the typical development of pre-COVID cases of Creuzfeldt-Jacob Disease to the extremely accelerated development of similar symptoms in the 26 cases under examination. By such an approach, we hope to work out the etiopathogenesis critical to understanding this new and much more rapidly developing human prion disease. By recalling the sequential pathway of that the formerly subacute and slowly developing disease followed in the past, and by comparing it with this new, extremely acute, rapidly developing prion disease — one following closely after one or more of the COVID-19 injections — we believe it is correct to infer that the injections caused the disease in these 26 cases. If so, they have probably also caused a many other cases that have gone undiagnosed because of their rapid progression to death. By late 2021, 20 had died within 4.76 months of the offending injection. Of those, 8 died suddenly within 2.5 months confirming the rapid progression of this accelerated form of Creuzfeldt-Jacob Disease. By June 2022, 5 more patients had died, and at the time of this current writing, only 1 remains still alive.”

Documentary Safe and Effective the side effects that disappeared (english subtitles)

Chris Wick News: I’m sorry, I just have to say this... but it seems like everyone I know who took the experimental mRNA Covid shot is a lot more hostile these days. It’s like there’s a noticeable shift in their demeanor—more tension, more anger. And on top of that, they’re looking like they’ve aged a decade or two in just a short time. Now, I’m not trying to start a conspiracy theory here, but has anyone else noticed this? Am I being anti-science for pointing out these observations? It’s just something I’ve been seeing, and I can’t help but wonder if there’s a connection. Just putting it out there—feel free to share your thoughts.

Dr. Chris Shoemaker: Indeed, why wouldn't anyone receiving the real Juice look that way ? I have been CORRECTLY calling The JABBS ... "THE FOUNTAIN of AGING" for 3 years now . Because of what our Immune attack vs. SPIKE does to our Brain (= Predementia and/or Anger) and to our Cellular Nuclei (= Loss of Telomeres and ability to stay younger longer) Nice Job FAUCI !!!!

Neil B: Nice made up nonsense

Dr. Chris Shoemaker: T Anthony and Buckhaults have it right, as do I. The German slides by Burkhardt in 2022 and Dr. Ryan Cole since then, show the CLEAR brain tissue invasion by Sp-2 (Jabb version of Spike) and follow up attack to Vessel Endothelium and Brain Neurons by Immune T-Cells attacking the Spike within brain cells.