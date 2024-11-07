Attorney Todd Callender and Dr. Ana Mihalcea discuss what and how Covid-19 is technocratic warfare to change humanity. The polymerisation of humanity - turning humans into some kind of plastic with the experimental genetic eugenics covid bioweapon injections (extra: the EU actually prohibits microplastics material in medical products - the moderna patents show there are plastics materials in the covid mrna injection). These clot shots also give people antennas. Turning people into electric synthetic biology. Polymerised slaves. Programmable people. The polymer content in the mRNA covid injections is one part of the bioweapon.

Military personnel have been used as test subjects for bioweapon injections. The militaty could follow and register biostatitic data from the militaries bodies in real time. These kind of bioweapon injections also augmentet a variety of diseases. This turned a lot of military into non-human vaccineslaves. The military subjected to the experimental mRNA injections were subjected to gene-deletion and many lost their ability to be pilots due to this.

Extra: Gene-deletion and the patents related to this has been disclosed by naturopathic doctor Ariyana Love on her blog and she has also been interviewed on the Stew Peters show about this. I have collected Ariyana Loves blogging into one piece here on patientmakt for an easier overview. Ariyana Love also carefully explains the consenquences of these gene-deletions that differ in the covid injections. Read here: Gene deletion patents and other encodings Covid injections and PCR test gene deletion

Todd Callender discusses some of the contents (patent information) and explains the covid mRNA bioweapon injections contain anti-freeze. That kind of substance has never been injected into humans before. Dr. Ana Mihalcea has been studying these injections for some time now and she is almost losing it and wondering how much more evidence is needed and people need to wake up about what is being done to people in this regard.

Todd Callender speaks of initiating a global class action lawsuit against these covid mRNA injections. He wants as many people as possible to be involved. Dr. Ana Mihalcea also discusses the geoengineering on humans and if it can be a part of the global lawsuit and Todd Callender confirms it is all a part of the same plan to destroy and eradicate humanity. Todd and Ana talk about strategies against the mRNA product one can probably use but in some cases it might be too late. More research is needed about this and information to the public. How to dosage depending on weight, how long does one take it, done in intervals or how? Todd Callender has also been made aware of the AI problem and in a different interview got to know physicians and commented he has spoken to Dr. Mercola on how to go against the AI in the body from these experimental bioweapon mRNA injections. Todd Callender has this information and it needs to be shared clearly and in a comprehensive way to the public on how to use it safely and interaction warnings with other prescription drugs, certain diseases and herbal treatments if there are any such risks.

The objective of the Covid mRNA injections is to harness energy from peoples bodies. There was a build up from Sars-Cov-1 to Sars-Cov-2 to the experimental covid mRNA injections for this purpose. The patent to harness energy from peoples bodies has already been activated.

Gardasil vaccine is a sterilization program.

Listen to the whole conversation and more information here.

“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.”

― Aldous Huxley, Complete Essays, Vol. II: 1926-1929

You can listen to Todd Callender at the Corona Investigative Committee here. Session 97 Open Secrets. Todd Callender can be found at Vaxxchoice.

Below a link to Dr. Ana Mihalcea latest book and her substack.