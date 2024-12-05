Conclusion: “We demonstrated that transfection of the human cell line HEK293 with four different BNT162b2 lots results in the production of spike proteins over several days, which are released into the cell supernatant via exosomes. We detected residual plasmid-DNA in all vials at concentrations far exceeding the allowed EMA limit of 0.33 ng dsDNA per 1 mg RNA. We identified all plasmid genes as well as the two copies of the SV40 promoter/enhancer element. The DNA was shown to enter and persist in the cells.

Already before the start of the governmental vaccination campaign, physicians and scientists pointed out that serious adverse events would be triggered by the gene-based agents. In the meantime, the spectrum of adverse side events has become so multifaceted that the term “spikeopathy” has been created to denote the new disease complex [53]. The eternal dangers of all RNA biologicals are 4-fold: First, modRNA encoding any foreign protein will trigger detrimental autoimmune reactions [54]. Second, the lipid nanoparticles are themselves highly toxic [55]. Third, residual plasmid-DNA and reverse transcribed mRNA will genetically modify cells. Fourth, replacement of uridine in natural mRNA by N1-methyl-pseudouridine in synthetic modRNA causes +1 ribosomal frameshifting resulting in haphazard production of utterly alien proteins [56].

Our results confirm and extend published reports and raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine. We call for an immediate halt of all RNA-based biologicals until these concerns are scientifically addressed and convincingly dispelled.”

Article in full: BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence

This debate below and the additional information can be of interest: