Dr. and Professor Angus Dalgleish is interviewed on Sky News. Now the question raised is why people went along with the idea of a Covid Pandemic when the data shows it was clearly not the case. Dr. Angus Dalgleish is one of the co-signers of the North Group petition and pressreleases to governments in the northern countries to suspend the Covid mRNA injections. On Sky News he states the covid mRNA injections have had devastating effects on public health and cancer has become more dangerous than before. Medical adminstartors were completely incompetent on what they were doing. The interview does not touch the fact of supranational powers influencing on how the pandemic was to be managed globally. Dr. Angus Dalgleish sees the Covid-19 pandemic as the biggest crime against humanity. You can listen to the interview here below.

If more people had found and listened to the Corona Investigative Committee they would have understood that the measures were props in a psychological scenery for compliance into a human and medical experiment that has cost too many lives.

A former interview with Dr. Angus Dalgleish: Professor Dr. Angus Dalgleish explains one has a 3 % risk of dying of the Pfizer mRNA injection and only or even less than 1 % risk of dying of Sars-Cov-2 / Covid-19 related disease. This is what people need to know on informed consent.

People need to understand the scope of what has been going on. Dig into the information presented here.

Conversation on X:

Chris Wick News: I’m sorry, I just have to say this... but it seems like everyone I know who took the experimental mRNA Covid shot is a lot more hostile these days. It’s like there’s a noticeable shift in their demeanor—more tension, more anger. And on top of that, they’re looking like they’ve aged a decade or two in just a short time. Now, I’m not trying to start a conspiracy theory here, but has anyone else noticed this? Am I being anti-science for pointing out these observations? It’s just something I’ve been seeing, and I can’t help but wonder if there’s a connection. Just putting it out there—feel free to share your thoughts.

Dr. Chris Shoemaker: Indeed, why wouldn't anyone receiving the real Juice look that way ? I have been CORRECTLY calling The JABBS ... "THE FOUNTAIN of AGING" for 3 years now . Because of what our Immune attack vs. SPIKE does to our Brain (= Predementia and/or Anger) and to our Cellular Nuclei (= Loss of Telomeres and ability to stay younger longer) Nice Job FAUCI !!!!

Neil B: Nice made up nonsense

Dr. Chris Shoemaker: T Anthony and Buckhaults have it right, as do I. The German slides by Burkhardt in 2022 and Dr. Ryan Cole since then, show the CLEAR brain tissue invasion by Sp-2 (Jabb version of Spike) and follow up attack to Vessel Endothelium and Brain Neurons by Immune T-Cells attacking the Spike within brain cells.