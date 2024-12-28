Infowars reports: According to the Freedom Counsel, which defends victims who were affected by the jab and mandates, they’ve received multiple accounts of people who claim they were injected with the experimental mRNA jab while under anesthesia for other medical procedures.

“Were you or a family member covid vaxxed while under sedation? We are hearing stories of this abominable covert act,” Freedom Counsel founder Warner Mendenhall wrote on X earlier this month.

Mendenhall went on to say he’s verified the accounts through health care workers, adding that many patients wouldn’t know if they were jabbed under sedation because it was probably not documented on charts.

The lawyer added he’ll soon have tests available for people who suspect they were jabbed while under anesthesia.

Others claim patients might have unwittingly signed off on the procedures via hospital paperwork.