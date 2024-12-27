McCullough Foundation: BREAKING - New Study Finds COVID-19 'Vaccination' Doubles Risk of Post-COVID Death COVID-19 'Vaccines' = Life-Reducing Injections As illustrated in the Kaplan Meier survival curves, over the long-term, those that refused COVID-19 injections were less likely to die compared to vaccinated individuals. While vaccination initially reduced post-COVID mortality risk in the medium term, this protective effect completely reversed in the long term, ultimately doubling the risk of death​.

