Science just like philosophy is all about perception. It is the preknowledge and concepts one uses that will guide how things are interpreted and understood. Different research methods give different results.

“The limits of my language means the limits of my world.” Ludwig Wittgenstein

Lets start with an interview with Dr. Pierre Kory. He has been working on Covid injection injury even called Long Vax since the symptoms many times resemble Post Covid Syndrome with a variety of systemic symptoms and the immunesystem it attacked. In the interview below Dr. Kory advises to not have any mRNA - genetherapy injections ever again. The highest risks known at this point in time concern acute problems within the first days: death, strokes, heartattacks. Dr. Kory argues that the longer away one comes from getting an mRNA injection the safer things become. The questiong is if this is really accurate and perhaps he has not had the opportunity to dig into other aspects concerning the mRNA technology and artificial intelligence that others have uncovered about these experimental covid injections. Is the spikeprotein paradigm that is being discussed the correct mode for addressing covid vaccine injury?

Currently the DNA contamination debate has arisen again. An interview with researcher Kevin McKernan shows him discussing cancertumors and genetics from the Covid mRNA injections. Kevin McKernan explains spikeprotein do no degrade in cancetumors - they replicate with time and are even found in cancertumors one year after being injected. Would a spikeprotein all by itself just replicate? Do we perhaps have to consider other mechanisms about what is going on? Kevin McKernan researches DNA contamination and spikeproteins. But is it enough? What Kevin McKernan is explaining about the prolongued effect contradicts what Dr. Kory explained previously. Full interview with Kevin McKernan: openspotify and patreon.

“Kevin McKernan has pioneered the genomics of cannabis based therapeutics, human tumor sequencing & has initiated an R&D project to investigate chemFET semiconductor based DNA sequencing. Kevin's work has resulted in hundreds of publications and 7 Journal covers from Science Translational Medicine to Nature.”

We do not know the long term effects and what might be coming. Consider the following:

“There are things known and there are things unknown, and in between are the doors of perception.” Aldous Huxley

"It's beyond what doctors know and what normal scientists know. We have to get every engineer and every military veteran who knows about nanoparticles, nanotechnology"