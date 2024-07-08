Covid has to be understood as a severe human rights abuse on the people. Lockdowns were not necessary (they were psychological warfare measures). People were lied to on “trust the science”. There was no science behind social distancing. The totalitarian “New Normal” declared at the beginning of Covid had the intent of an unethical biosecurity state that directly violates fundamental human rights, freedom of movement, freedom of speech (governments controlling mainstream media, social media and internet bookstores), health- and medical human rights were violated. Abuses in healthcare settings have been reported in many countries (denied the right to life), tagging people of a certain age for death, prohibiting the elderly from getting proper care when infected by Sars-Cov-2, not giving people early and life saving treatment options. The overuse of Midazolam and morphine against Sars-Cov-2 in certain countrires (even giving the elderly death row dosages of Midazolam, using morphine against a virus is direclty counterproductive since the drug slows down respiration and should be understood as deliberate torture). Injecting people with experimental genetic nanotech injections with hidden agendas (unethical human experimentation). The genetic injections do not even meet the standard of a vaccine, since they are countermeasures. The violations to patientsafety on these covid injections by Big Pharma is a story in itself. How people were made to be scared to death with propaganda that made many people lose their common sense (psychological torture). How things have played out on different social media platforms (polarizations).

“To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity.” – Nelson Mandela

Ph.D nurse John Campbell has just reported on the human rights violations from the Scottish Covid Inquiry (a peoples inquiry). John Campbell raises the question on how the Covid-19 agenda and government repsonse is violating the UK Human Rights Act as claimed by the Scottish Covid Inquiry about care home residents:

Human Rights Act 1998:

Article 2 - Right to life - Everyone’s right to life shall be protected by law. No one shall be deprived of his life intentionally save in the execution of a sentence of a court following his conviction of a crime for which this penalty is provided by law.

Article 3 - Prohibition of torture - No one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Clinical neglect in care homes, ambulance personel refusing to take care home residents to hospital when in need (neglect of right to life), residents in care homes were left unattended, an unethical deterioration of residents in care homes (torture charge), lockdowns prohibited family members from vistiting care home residents (especially bad for resident with demetia), care home residents personal items were removed, article 8 in the human rights act was breached since the right to family- and private life was broken, in cases where care home residents were admitted to hopital the hospitals refused to admit them during Covid-19 (neglect right to life), patients in end of life did not receive the normal end of life care they have the right to. This spells out as a nazi / depopulation agenda. Dr. Harvey Rich has in interviews explained Covid-19 is a means for governments to have weak / vulnerable people in society taken out.

The reader's mind is like a garden. It may not be time to plant the truth in your mind. Perhaps you need some weeding or ground preparation, before the garden of your mind is ready. Perhaps the weather is too stormy to plant the truth. Fritz Speiermeier

In Sweden there was a similiar scenario. The unethical biosecurity totlitarian “New Normal” was also played out in Sweden. In Sweden, the first whistleblower physician Dr. John Tallinger has shown the letter that was handed out in health care giving deliberate counterproductive measures against a virus. Instead of oxygen doctors were told to give drugs. The very horrifying thing is the big numer of physicians who were silent on the issue. Dr. John Tallinger tried to alert mainstream media about this abuse of the elderly but MSM journalists bullied him and called him a nazi. Dr. Tallinger had to turn to alternative media to get the message out. In the link here Dr. Tallinger is discussing with a lawyer about Sweden's violation of human rights due to neglect of care for the elderly during Covid-19. Dr. Tallinger is planning a supranational report on human rights violations committed by Swedish authorities and the Swedish government.

Dr. Yngve Gustafson, professor of geriatrics, has expressed himself about the neglect of the elderly and that it was a matter of pure violation of Swedish law. Palliative care could be prescribed without contacting a physician or proper assessment before such a measure. In a Folkets Radio interview (an alternative media podcast by a freelance journalist), geriatrics professor Yngve Gustafson says that he called what happened in elderly care during covid 19 active euthanasia and causing the death of another. He also reminds of how Sveriges Radio (national Swedish Radio / Public Service) censored his “Sommar prat” - he was not allowed to criticize the National Board of Health and Welfare on the Covid-19 measures.

In Sweden at the beginning to the Covid-19 declared pandemic there was footage of the Swedish Crown Princess Victoria explaining we were all now entering the “New Normal”. The Swedish Crown Princess Victora has taken part of the World Economic Forums Young Global Leaders program. “Through its Young Global Leaders program, the World Economic Forum has been instrumental in shaping a world order that undermines all democratic principles. For several decades, this program has nurtured compliant leaders acting as WEF agents in governments around the world. The consequences are far-reaching and may turn out to be devastating for humanity.” Jacob Nordangård

In 2023 the Swedish alternative media newsoutlet vaken.se published an article about active euthanasia and causing the death of another in a care home in the south of Sweden, the town of Lund: Healthcare worker in Lund testifies to the killing of the elderly -

A healthcare worker in Lund testifies anonymously that many residents of nursing homes and home residents with home care have received prescriptions for morphine , midazolam and glycopyrrone, all in injection form. This has happened during the so-called pandemic and to an extensive extent, and mainly for those who have not had so-called palliative care planned.

The medicines are intended to be used in the final stage of life, i.e. palliative care. The preparations relieve pain, dampen breathing and provide relaxation, in addition, glycopyrronium prevents the dying person from making unpleasant gurgling and choking sounds. They are thus allowed to die in silence and receive these injections so the staff will not be bothered by the unpleasant sounds of the euthanasia process.

Since several of the elderly have not been palliative care planned but still had these prescribed, systematically and in some cases in entire nursing homes, one can rightly ask whether these were used / are being used at the first sign of something that could be interpreted as covid symptoms.

If this is the case, then doctors who prescribe these preparations are acting for the pure purpose of killing, a planned and systematic killing of the elderly is to be feared.

What economic interests drive doctors to act Mengele-style?

What agreements do Carehomes have with the county councils?

What does Region Skåne want to hide?

Why have nursing staff at the affected facilities been gagged by managers?

End of June 2024 Människovärde (Human Value) published a chapter from their book on euthanasia and medically assisted death “Rapport om dödshjälp – Del 2” (Report on euthanasia - part 2). Excerpt:

Theory: In Sweden, all forms of euthanasia are illegal. However, there is now a majority in the Swedish Parliament that are in favor of an investigation into the issue. Only the Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats are against. The model that is most often highlighted is the Oregon model where only assisted suicide is allowed. In 2018, the liberal think tank Timbro published the report ”Låt mig gå” (Let me go) with the purpose of explaining why euthanasia should be introduced in Sweden. However, according to Timbro, only assisted suicide according to the Oregon model is not enough because it is considered too narrow. The seriously ill may not be able to take the deadly medication themselves, which is why they should be able to get help from a doctor if necessary. Therefore, Canada, where euthanasia is also permitted, is indicated as a more suitable model for Sweden.

Timbro are carelessly naive about the MAiD system in Canada. It is misused by the Canadian government. MAiD can be used for depression or the physically- and mentally handicapped, teen-agers can choose MAiD without parental consent. MAiD has been offered to persons who are Covid-19 injection injured instead of helping them with healthcare or disability needs.

According to Timbro, the criteria for granting euthanasia should be "a clear requirement for a short estimated remaining lifespan" and that the patient is competent to make decisions. In motions presented in Sweden's Parliament, however, it has not only been about dying people in the absolute final stages of life. In these, according to Linus Forsberg and Mikael Oscarsson (KD), they have also argued for euthanasia for the elderly, the severely disabled, and for those who "do not want more" or do not consider themselves able to live a dignified life. According to Timbro, the task of performing euthanasia should only fall to specially certified doctors, partly to avoid the issue of freedom of conscience but also to avoid "doctor-shopping", i.e. that patients go from doctor to doctor until the application is granted.

The most common arguments for euthanasia are the individual's self-determination, as well as the right to a painless and dignified death because some patients suffer an unreasonable amount in the final stages of life. Below follows a critical review of these arguments.

According to the British doctor Calum Miller, it is a myth that legalized euthanasia leads to greater self-determination. Humans are not immune to external pressure in other situations either, so why should we be when it comes to euthanasia when we are likely to be most vulnerable? Patients may feel pressured to end their life rather than burden their care or relatives. Every euthanasia law also contains criteria that limit self-determination. There are also other areas where limitations in self-determination are not only accepted but considered necessary. Organ sales, self-chosen amputations, dwarfism, conversion therapy, slavery, etc. are examples of phenomena where society welcomes limitations instead of self-determination, even if they were to take place with the informed consent of those concerned. Self-determination cannot be considered a fundamental human right and should therefore not be superior to the right to life ratified by nations.

Another problem with euthanasia is that possible complications are not always reported. The majority of assisted suicide deaths occur without a physician present. In Oregon, the prescribing physician was present at the time of death in 12 percent of cases in 2023. Complications were reported as "unknown" in 72 percent of cases. Complications reported were vomiting and convulsions. The time between ingestion of the preparation and the moment of death varied from 3 minutes to 137 hours, i.e. almost six days. Self-reporting is another problem. In Canada, reporting is based on the euthanasia physician's own data, and since deviations can lead to prosecution, doctors are unlikely to run that risk. According to Christian Concern, independent research from 2010 has shown that only around half of euthanasia cases in Belgium are reported. And the cases that were not reported were those that were ethically and/or legally problematic.

In a study published in 2019 in the medical journal Anaesthesia, eight researchers criticize the media image given of euthanasia, namely that the patient swallows some pills or receives an injection while a favorite tune is played in the background. These researchers argue that euthanasia is inhumane, because complications occur at a relatively high rate. According to the study, the patient vomited in up to 10 percent of cases. In 4 percent of the cases, the patient woke up from the coma. In 33 percent of the cases, death took 30 hours, and in some cases up to seven days.

36-year-old Alexina Wattiez from Belgium chose euthanasia in 2022 when she was in the final stages of a cancer disease. She thought this would mean she could die peacefully in her own bed. She said goodbye to her husband and daughter and the preparation was injected. But dying was delayed and for some reason Wattiez started screaming, and then two nurses suffocated her with a pillow. The autopsy showed that she died of suffocation and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Covid 19: psychological warfare operation of 2020 was modelled on what is called the “shock doctrine,” which traces back to MKULTRA experiments and seeks to generate “moments of collective trauma to engage in radical social and economic engineering.” Propaganda in focus

MKUltra mind control experimentation goes way back. The power elites have kept this science for themselves to be able to abuse, punish or for illegal and unethical experimentation of individuals and/or for population control and testing methods. Author and researcher Fritz Speiermeier explained the illuminati connection to Hitler and Dr. Mengele mind control twin experiments done in the concentrations camps:

Under the auspices of the Kaiser Wilhelm Medical Institute in Berlin, Joseph Mengele conducted mind-control research on thousands of twins, and thousands of other hapless victims. Himmler supervised genetic research. The Nazi research records were confiscated by the Allies and are still classified.

Most of Mengele’s concentration camp research is still classified. Much of it dealt with mind control. A researcher can visit the top floor, but underground below the top floor are the real secrets. The real secrets are lying in millions of sheets of classified documents hidden behind blast proof doors. There they have vault after vault, and row after row of top-secret files that only a few privileged persons with security clearances above COSMIC–such as with a “C3” or “MJ” security clearance can visit. Everyone with these high security clearances which I have identified is connected to the Illuminati. Each underground area at Suitland Annex has its own subset of secret access words, known only to the initiated.

Understanding Covid-19 we need different kinds of history lessons. We need to be reminded. Propaganda in focus reported:

The Nazi principle that “the activities of the individual […] must be carried on within the framework of the whole and for the whole good of all” (cited in Lane and Rupp 1978, 41) was reincarnated as sacrificing individual liberty in the name of “protecting others.” Just as the Nazis painted the Jews as “unclean” and a public health risk, so propaganda slogans such as the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” served a similar scapegoating function.

Eugenics themes associated with Nazi Germany reared their ugly head. Ehret (2021), in an article titled “Nazi Healthcare revived across the Five Eyes,” notes that the same organizations that promoted eugenics policy in Nazi Germany and North America — including the Rockefeller Foundation, the Wellcome Trust, and Engender Health (previously known as the Human Sterilization League for Human Betterment) — are now implicated in mRNA “vaccine” development alongside the Galton Institute (formerly the British Eugenics Association). The Gates family could also be added to this list (Corbett 2020). The Nazis were notorious for their grim medical experiments on human beings without their consent, and the dangerous experimental injections masquerading as “Covid-19 vaccines,” foisted recklessly on unsuspecting populations through regulatory capture, corrupt political and medical establishments, and a military-grade propaganda onslaught (Hughes 2022), likewise belong “firmly in the realms of a totalitarian Nazi dystopia” (Polyakova 2021). Corbett (2021) describes the “‘Nazification’ of the NHS,” whereby public health services have been placed under a “command-and-control regime” and subordinated to the new biosecurity paradigm, issuing in all manner of unethical practices. Medical professionals who speak out are stripped of their licence to practice. As Dr. Francis Christian told a disciplinary panel at the University of Saskatchewan:

“These are the types of panels that were set up in the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany […] It’s really disturbing that because I call for informed consent, I am not allowed to practice […] This is disturbing, dystopian, and not acceptable […] The truth will come out, and when it does you guys will be in big trouble.”

In Germany in 2023 Professor Stefan Homburg held a speech on the Covid-19 pandemic response in The German Bundestag.

Professor Stefan Homburg speaks of the horrific propaganda rhetoric imposed on the German population: children as virus-carrying rats, unvaccinated were like an appendix that did not belong in the national body politic. He also explains the harsh methods against anybody who dared question the official narrative - an enemy of the state or conspiracy theorist. A use of language that has not been seen since WWII in Germany. Public health experts and physicians were replaced by traffic planners, military experts, and microbiologists using miscalculated models for their prognoses.

Professor Stefan Homburg's main points:

1. Lowest hospital rates ever in Germany in 2020

2. Not more respiratory illness than usual in 2020-2021

3. Covid came and the flu disappeared

4. The age-standardized mortality was not higher

5. Covid death age was 83

6. Sweden did not enforce lockdowns and masking and did much better than Germany

The playwrite and satirist CJ Hopkins was challenged in court for his Tweets about comparing the use of masks to totalitarianism. His book The Rise of The New Normal Reich was charged as hate speech.