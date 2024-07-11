Internationally there are reports of deliberate killings of elderly and terminally ill Covid-19 patients. From the USA I have seen reporting on how Covid-19 patients have been given deliberate wrong medical treatments - even cancer drugs against the Sars-Cov-2 virus. The money for murder hospital economic system - the death of a Covid-19 patient rendered more money to a hospital than curing one. This policy and economic system is completely bizarre and unethical. In ancient China physicans who kept their part of a population in good health got more grants than physicains who did not succeed in keeping their part of the population from getting sick.

A few years ago I read the english ICC Covid-19 crimes against humanity / Covid-19 war crime appeal and in this document it is stated the overuse of Midazolam used on elderly and Covid-19 patients is to be understood as murder. Mike Yeadon brought to very many the attention of the UK odering a large amount of Midazolam before the declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic. From the UK it has been reported that death row doses of Midazolam were used on the elderly in care homes.

Killing of the elderly was also done in the USA by admitting Covid-19 patients to care homes instead of to the isolation hospital tents or hospital ships where Covid-19 patients were supposed to be admitted. Sara Westall reported on this part of the Covid-19 agenda at the second Scandinavian Freedom Events conference the summer of 2023.

The Covid-19 “pandemic” was a coordinated global agenda (or should I say attack?). It has been planned for a long time. The medical journalist Jane Burgermeister was one of the first to warn of the coming coronavirus crisis and the plan behind already in 2009 during the swineflu outbreak. For speaking out and warning the public “they” destroyed her career. She became suicidal but survived. “They” have tried to force her to kill herself or she would be tortured to death. At the time she was at a hotel in Greece and created a fictive scenario of wanting to kill herself by pretending to want to jump off the balcony of the hotel. People passing by reported healthcare and she was saved from the situation. To learn a bit on how this evil has come about and how some of these people from birth are damaged, raised and programmed read the post at the end and click on the name Fritz Speiermeier in the text for the embedded link. In Fritz Speiermeier illuminati book series he explains that anybody who exposes their plans are often killed. Fritz ended up with a several year long false imprisonment for having his books published.

If you have not had the time to learn the lessons from the Corona Investigative Committee there was a Grand Jury of Public Opinion to inform the public on the geopolitical and historical backdrop, lies concerning the virus and the pcr test, the dangers of the Covid injections, lockdowns as deliberate financial destruction, eugenics, example of early treatment, depopulation, propaganda, what and who the front of the Covid-19 pandemic are. The sessions are accessed here: Grand Jury

In the UK "Lockdown-Files" have been leaked. Just at a time when more evidence came to light putting the COVID-policies in close proximity of "Aktion T4" of the Nazis to kill "unworthy life."

Natural News reported: Death certifications, cremation rules, NIH guidelines changed just before first lockdown in the UK. Midazolam and other drugs adminstered in carehomes killing people instead of giving life saving treatments against infections and Covid-19. (Excerpt below)

A veteran pharmacist with more than three decades of experience working for the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) says that doctors in Great Britain were told to roll out "just-in-case" killer drugs after learning that a novel disease for which there was no treatment – that disease would later be called the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) – had "escaped" from China.

Graham Atkinson, also a pharmaceutical industry consultant, decided to quit the profession in October 2021 after witnessing what his country's government was doing by ordering doctors to basically kill patients with drugs like midazolam.

One of the key changes that Atkinson observed was the NICE NG163 guideline, which was changed to allow for those who tested "positive" for COVID to "die more comfortably" with "a good death."

All of this, mind you, was based on the lie that there were no viable treatments for the novel disease, which the world would later learn is not the case. Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other remedies did, in fact, help many patients who thought they had COVID recover without issue.

"We now know all this is false, but what was being told to clinicians at the time was this is a new novel disease," Atkinson said. "Because this was the time when people were being put on ventilators and were expiring rapidly around the world. You know we were all seeing it on our TV."

The COVID "pandemic" will likely go down in history as the worst covert genocide to ever occur. Find out more at Genocide.news.

From the neveragainisnowglobal Substack about the UK: Just as British MP Andrew Bridgen began to ask questions about a possible scandal around the change of guidelines for treatment of Covid-patients promoting the use of the drug Midazolam against the advice of experienced palliative care specialists, the “Lockdown Files” were “leaked”. These files make former Health Secretary Matt Hancock look utterly incompetent. However, as investigative Journalist James Delingpole points out, the timely release of the Lockdown files, a “distracting, overhyped and likely orchestrated data dump,” may be a “classic Limited Hangout, calculated to deceive and muddy the waters, not to illuminate.” Delingpole goes on to call Hancock a “Serial Killer of the elderly:”

Never Again Is Now. It is not confined to any one country or region. It is global. Whoever takes offense at this conclusion must listen to Marian Turski, must read The President’s Commission Report. Holocaust Survivors like Vera Sharav, Sarah Gross, Henny Fischler and Kati Egett must not be silenced. It is their right and obligation to “alert the conscience of the world and spark public outcry”.

In the documentary Never Again is Now Global it is explained how and why the use of ventilators is counterproductive and that the use causes other health problems and can lead to premature death.

Maajid Nawaz spoke to Mr. Bridgen about allegations by victims’ families Health Secretary Matt Hancock authorized involuntary mass-euthanasia of the elderly using death row drug midazolam and morphine, under the cover of ‘with covid‘ deaths.

The Daily Beagle on Substack has reported on the misuse of midazolam in England during the declaration of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Dosages even higher than deathrow dosage for Midazolam was recomended in UK nursing homes: “60mg in 24 hours. 10mg more than Arizona’s lethal injection!”. This led to three times higher death rates than expected. It was also a means for governments to scare people of higher death rates about Covid-19. The first phase of Covid-19 was deliberate mind control psychological warfare on unknowing populations. From the UK and with the release of the Twitter files messages by former health minister Matt Hancock showed messaging about scaring the pants of people about new Covid-variants and that Gates should thank him for chipping the english population with the experimental Covid-19 injections - never forget what they did!

Midazolam is especially problematic because it’s not an anesthetic. As one of its inventors testified, midazolam induces drowsiness or sleep but it doesn’t stop a patient from feeling pain. Multiple people executed in recent years using midazolam have shown signs of pain—gasping, heaving against restraints, choking, and coughing. — Equal Justice Initiative, “Lethal Injections Cause Suffocation and Severe Pain, Autopsies Show”

A lethal dose of morphine may be as low as 120 mg for morphine tablets and 25 mg for intravenous solutions. — NorthEast Addiction Treatment Center

"Midazolam, a benzodiazepine, should not be co-prescribed with the morphine because of the risk of potentially fatal respiratory suppression. Why would these drugs be prescribed in the PRN of a patient who is suffering a respiratory illness?" The Conservative Woman, UK

Is has also been reported on the UK during Covid-19:

Since March 2020, the UK’s elderly have been asked by their GPs to sign Do Not Resuscitate agreements, but in care homes and hospitals DNRs are automatically being put in place, often without the consent of the patient, resident or their loved ones.

"Giving morphine plus midazolam to a severely ill covid patient who has acute dyspnea and respiratory failure is not consistent with science or proven experience. The point of palliative care is to relieve symptoms, but you must not relieve the patient's symptoms by causing death."

Recently the Scottish Peoples Covid-19 Inquiry showed how human rights were abused in care homes. Human right violations on denying the right to life by denying the elderly proper medical care and denying the right to enter a hospital during the declaration of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In Sweden the same things have been going on and were reported in alternative media and on social media to begin before mainstream media even took it in. In Sweden it was also reported on how physicians took decisions that elderly were to be denied hospital care during Covid-19 as a pandemic. This goes against Swedish healthcare law. The elderly were denied oxygen and blood thinners as Covid-19 patients that would have saved their lives. Instead they were put on a deadly regimen of midazolam and morphine. Morphine is especially counterproductive against having a virus since it reduces lung function and makes breathing difficult.

In Sweden, all forms of euthanasia are illegal. However, there is now a majority in the Swedish Parliament that are in favor of an investigation into the issue. Only the Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats are against. Människovärde (Human Value), “Rapport om dödshjälp – Del 2” (Report on euthanasia - part 2).

Dr. Gustafsson, professor of geriatric medicine: “Older people are routinely being given morphine and midazolam, which are respiratory-inhibiting,” he told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, “It’s active euthanasia, to say the least.”

From the nature abstract: “We recommend Sweden begins a self-critical process about its political culture and the lack of accountability of decision-makers to avoid future failures, as occurred with the COVID-19 pandemic.” Evaluation of science advice during the COVID-19 pandemic in Sweden

The biggest chock is the lack of engagement from patient associations on what has been done to the elderly in care homes. Patient organisations should be defending patients rights. human rights and expose government corruption on these things - nothing. There was no solidarity during Covid-19. Traditional patient associations only followed the government narrative.

