In Sweden there are not many parliamentary politicians speaking up against the Covid-19 narrative, threat to soveregignity of the WHO Pandemic Treaty or the harms of the Covid-19 experimental genetic injections. When the Swedish new political party Partiet MOD made a request to the swedish parliament on the harms of the Covid-19 injections Elsa Widding was the only one that showed an interest. Her husband died of cancer due to the experimental genetic Covid-19 injection (3 doses killed him). The swedish political party Partiet MOD has as one of its founding political approaches the Covid mRNA / modRNA injections are bioweapons.

Information on the harms need to be shared as long as the mRNA / modRNA injection technology is being used. There can always be someone out there who is new to this scientific discussion and what experts are explaining.

Previously on patientmakt I have referred to Elsa Widdings debate on GMO and informed consent in relation to the Covid-19 genetic injections. On mynewsdesk she has exposed what some physicians have showed on the harms of the mRNA / modRNA technology and certain health risks. Her intention has been to look into the health risks that are reported and publish a whole series on mynewsdesk. She has opened a substack account, hopefully she will get the series out here instead (she writes in Swedish). Elsa Widding Substack: https://substack.com/@elsawidding444489

In this post you can read two of Elsa Widdings texts in english explaining some excess death data, what the science shows of the risks due to the spike protein, what some medical experts warn will be seen as disease progression and death risks from the experimental Covid genetic mRNA / modRNA injections in the future. The conclusions from these experts she has gathered information from is very harsh - but it needs to be said and more people warned of the dangers of this medical technology. You will also find a text from the American Geopolitical Intitute with a different approach to why longivety will be shortened and chronic disease augment due to the experimental genetic Covid injections. I have repeated the text on the situation from Denmark as it also gives more information on the technology and the current risks many are warning of.

Elsa Widding is the first Swedish politician to organize a parliamentry hearing on the problems and corruption surrounding the Covid-19 injections. Elsa Widding invited all 348 Swedish MPs to this hearing. Only two Swedish MPs attended. The seminar is in english: “How safe and effective are the vaccines against Covid-19?”

Swedish MP Elsa Widding wants the Swedish minister of Social Affairs and Public Health Jacob Forssmed to be tried in court for his denial on excess mortality due to the experimental Covid-19 injections. In a post Elsa Widding wrote in March 2024 with the title explaining the minister of Social Affairs and Public Health does not see the connection to excess deaths and the experimental covid injections (the wayback machine does not seem to have saved that post so I could only grasp the title).

Already in 2021 a Canadian study of 145 countries using the covid “vaccines” showed they increase the number of Covid deaths by 463.13% and the spread of infection by 260.88%. Kyle A. Beattie is a Political Science PhD student with a focus on corruption studies. Medicaldebate.org summary

The Swedish Covid “vaccine” injured network Clearavacc have posted Elsa Widdings last message from mynewsdesk and commented this incident (EW was censored in June 2024 - some of her mynewsdesk writing is still possible to find on the wayback machine).

Clearavacc network honorary member Elsa Widding stopped

Elsa Widding's account has been blocked by Mynewsdesk.

"All content on my Mynewsdesk was removed in June," writes Elsa Widding, member of parliament and honorary member of the clearavac network.

According to Mynewsdesk, the aim was to increase the quality of the service. But of course it's not like that. Presumably Mynewsdesk has been tasked by some authority to remove everything related to vaccine injuries.

After all, she has stood in the Plenary Hall and debated with the most ignorant social minister second only to Hallengren (Patientmakt - Lena Hallengren was the former minster of social affairs and public health) of all time about the contents of the vaccine and how it takes the lives of vulnerable people and how the vaccine was forced on people through scaremongering.

Freedom of expression is definitely gone and democracy threatened.

Elsa Widding's account was blocked by Mynewsdesk and the same day she received the following message via email:

"We have observed that the material that you publish in your account Elsa Widding with us on Mynewsdesk does not meet our publication policy and therefore we have decided to block your account. The purpose of removing content is to increase the quality of the service and thus create greater value for our users. Furthermore, Mynewsdesk writes:

"You are very welcome to publish material with us provided that the aforementioned guidelines are followed and that the payment requirements are met - To reactivate your account, please contact Customer Service on 08-644 89 50 or via email support@mynewsdesk.com"

It ends with Elsa Widding contacting her contact person at Newsdes who says the reason is her content has been flagged in their automatic review where she is in the risk zone for what you are allowed to publish!

Elsa is now on substack. Of course, we at the Clearavacc network believe that no one should use mynewsdesk because they suppress freedom of speech.

Do you think Jakob Forssmed has influenced? (from Patientmakt: For people outside of Sweden - Jacob Forssmed is the Swedish minister of Social Affairs and Public Health - Elsa Widding has had many parliamentary debates against him and he plays stupid towards what Elsa is showing and questioning - Elsa does have a lot of public support).

We exist to protect and help vaccine-injured people after injecting C19. As we reported in a previous blog, a law firm in Canada has now succeeded in suing Pfizer.

“My Reseach: Breaking mRNA vaccine can kill you causing cell apoptosis induced through the activation of death receptors including Fas, TNFαR, DR3, DR4, and DR5 by their respective ligands. Death receptor ligands characteristically initiate signaling via receptor oligomerization, which in turn results in the recruitment of specialized adaptor proteins and activation of caspase cascades. Binding of FasL induces Fas trimerization, which recruits initiator caspase-8 via the adaptor protein FADD. Caspase-8 then oligomerizes and is activated via autocatalysis. Activated caspase-8 stimulates apoptosis via two parallel cascades: it can directly cleave and activate caspase-3, or alternatively, it can cleave Bid, a pro-apoptotic Bcl-2 family protein. Truncated Bid (tBid) translocates to mitochondria, inducing cytochrome c release, which sequentially activates caspase-9 and -3. TNF-α and DR-3L can deliver pro- or anti-apoptotic signals. TNFαR and DR3 promote apoptosis via the adaptor proteins TRADD/FADD and the activation of caspase-8. Interaction of TNF-α with TNFαR may activate the NF-κB pathway via NIK/IKK. The activation of NF-κB induces the expression of pro-survival genes including Bcl-2 and FLIP, the latter can directly inhibit the activation of caspase-8. FasL and TNF-α may also activate JNK via ASK1/MKK7. Activation of JNK may lead to the inhibition of Bcl-2 by phosphorylation. In the absence of caspase activation, stimulation of death receptors can lead to the activation of an alternative programmed cell death pathway termed necroptosis by forming complex IIb.” Dr. From Long Island on X.

The Swedish alternative media newsoutlet NewsVoice have published some of Elsa Widdings mynewsdesk reporting - in English to help get her word out internationally. Published April 7, 2024: Swedish Minister of Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed – Lacking Medical Knowledge – Dismisses Risks of Covid Vaccines

Debate on the Covid Vaccine Scandal in Sweden

The Swedish Minister of Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed, who lacks medical knowledge, is severely criticized by Elsa Widding, who refers to the expertise of pathologists and cancer doctors from several countries regarding the experimental covid vaccines. Widding warns of new findings of turbo cancer suspected to be due to mRNA injections.

By Elsa Widding

Minister of Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed claims the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Minister for Health Acko Ankarberg Johansson agrees, adding that the vaccines against COVID-19 are good for public health.

At the same time, more and more Swedes are becoming painfully aware that this is not the case at all, as our loved ones are suddenly affected by accelerated cancer processes, now known as ”turbo cancer”.

For a long time, I have been reading the warnings of experts, and, in particular, I have studied the testimonies of pathologists and oncologists from different countries. It was, therefore, with great sadness that I learned that my son’s father, Peter Widding, had taken three injections against COVID-19.

Peter recently passed away from an explosive cancer that quickly spread to all organs. The course of the disease was almost identical to what is now common and described by several experts, including Professor Angus Dalgleish, Professor of Oncology at St George’s University in London.

Having spent day and night with Peter during the last weeks of his life, I can safely say that I understand the tremendous suffering that many cancer patients go through today. I also understand the helplessness that relatives experience in the face of the fact that our responsible politicians do nothing.

They are burying their heads in the sand and pretending that excess mortality from a wide range of diseases, including cancer, does not exist. The hypotheses explaining the cause of the rapid progression of cancer are becoming more and more convincing and can no longer be talked away.

I believe that our Minister of Social Affairs, Jakob Forssmed, and Minister of Health, Acko Ankarberg Johansson, bear a great responsibility for the deaths we are witnessing now and will witness in the future.

It is impossible to defend how these politicians completely ignore all the data and alarms from highly qualified experts. Jakob Forssmed has also taken part in Pfizer’s shocking data on side effects that came to the public’s attention as early as in the autumn 2021.

Even then, the government should have banned these medical products in Sweden. Allowing large-scale experimentation with human life and health is unforgivable.

The question of guilt should be tried in court, and I therefore hope that Jakob Forssmed and Acko Ankarberg Johansson, among others, will be brought to justice based on their statements and actions with the knowledge that exists today. A large shadow also falls on the media, which works intensively to cover up the information about the side effects and to silence the debate.

We will not get the father of my children back. Still, it is my duty to go in-depth and highlight what the experts are saying today to put an end to the ”syringe policy” driven by ruthless and indifferent politicians as quickly as possible.

I will, therefore, in a number of posts, reproduce what international experts express in various interviews and reproduce the analyses and conclusions drawn from reviewed articles.

First is Professor Angus Dalgleish, Professor of Oncology at St. George’s University in London. He sounds the alarm that mRNA vaccines must be banned once and for all and writes the following:

”At the end of last year I reported that I was seeing melanoma patients who had been stable for years relapse after their first booster (their third injection). I was told it was merely a coincidence and to keep quiet about it, but it became impossible to do so.

The number of my patients affected has been rising ever since. I saw two more cases of cancer relapse post booster vaccination in my patients just this last week.

Other oncologists have contacted me from all over the world including from Australia and the U.S. The consensus is that it is no longer confined to melanoma but that increased incidence of lymphomas, leukaemias and kidney cancers is being seen after booster injections.

Additionally my colorectal cancer colleagues report an epidemic of explosive cancers (those presenting with multiple metastatic spread in the liver and elsewhere). All these cancers are occurring (with very few exceptions) in patients who have been forced to have a Covid booster whether they were keen or not, for many so they could travel.

So why are these cancers occurring? T cell suppression was my first likely explanation given that immunotherapy is so effective in these cancers.

However we must also now consider DNA plasmid and SV40 integration in promoting cancer development, a feature made even more concerning by reports that mRNA spike protein binds p53 and other cancer suppressor genes. It is very clear and very frightening that these vaccines have several elements to cause a perfect storm in cancer development in those patients lucky enough to have avoided heart attacks, clots, strokes, autoimmune diseases and other not-so-rare adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines.

To advise booster vaccines, as is the current case, is no more and no less than medical incompetence; to continue to do so with the above information is medical negligence which can carry a custodial sentence.

No ifs or buts any longer. All mRNA vaccines must be halted and banned now.”

Eurostat Cardiovascular Diseases shows that cancer accounts for 54% of all deaths in the EU in 2021.

The worst thing you can do to humans is give an immunotoxic drug that damages the immune system. The COVID vaccine kills crucial cells that stop cancer at its onset - natural killer cells. Dr. Shankara Chetty on Telegram

Eurostat shows that excess mortality in Europe in 2022 was +12% for April, +7% for May, +7% for June and +16% for July. Eurostat for 2023 shows that excess mortality in Europe remained at a high level.

In January 2024, European excess mortality rates averaged +3.6%, with the highest rates in the Netherlands (+15.3%), Denmark (+11.5%) and Germany (+9.9%). Thus, in January 2024, excess mortality rates continued to vary across the EU.

Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Poland, Latvia and the Czech Republic, most of which have low vaccination rates, recorded no excess mortality.

Breaking - I am finding as a Cardiac Surgeon and Researcher that there are more than 20% mRNA vaccinated people who have developed silent Myocarditis which can kill them without knowing and also silent cancers are growing faster in people. Government needs to provide free testing to all who are injected with mRNA experimental vaccines. Dr. From Long Island on X

"Turbo Cancer" and Vaccine Toxicity - What does Dr Michael Palmer say?” Published May 14, 2024

My posts on "turbo cancer" aim to provide different perspectives on the very rapid progression of cancer that has become increasingly common since the vaccinations against covid-19. All posts about this new phenomenon are based on interviews with various experts. In the first episode I referred to Professor Angus Dalgleish and in this episode I will refer to Dr. Michael Palmer. In later sections I will refer to an interview with the pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, former director of one of the largest pathology laboratories in the United States. This is followed by a summary of various hypotheses that may lie behind turbo cancer and which are presented by Professor William Makis during a conference in Croatia.

"Turbo cancer" is a phenomenon that I unfortunately experienced myself when my sons' father died of accelerated cancer after vaccination against covid-19. I have dug deep to form my own opinion of what this actually is, a phenomenon that too many Swedes have already become painfully aware of. However, it is not my own knowledge and conclusions that are reflected in the sections on turbo cancer, but only the perceptions of the person to whom I am referring.

Dr. Michael Palmer says it was clear from the start, before the first injection against covid-19, that the mRNA technology came with with fundamental flaws. According to him, there was also never any need to urgently approve vaccines against covid-19 because the infection mortality, i.e. the probability of dying from covid-19 after contracting it, was already in 2021 no higher than the infection mortality of a common flu. The results were published in a number of very thorough scientific research papers.

It was also clear before the vaccination began that there were effective treatments against covid-19. Shortly after the start of the vaccination campaign, a large number of reports of serious adverse events and deaths emerged through the adverse event databases of VAERS and the CDC in the United States.

When mandatory vaccinations at educational institutions in the United States and Canada were introduced in the summer and fall of 2021, it was also clear that the side effect statistics for these vaccines were catastrophic. There were already several thousand deaths that had been reported to the VAERS database, despite significant underreporting.

Studies show the actual deaths are ten to fifteen times higher than reported. This estimate also corresponds very well with the representative survey carried out by Max Gietmore. It was thus clear that the safety of the vaccines was at an extremely low level even before the vaccination regulations were enforced.

Turbo Colon Cancer Surges 500% Among Covid-Vaxxed (especially Pfizer). Study published in Cureus. It is understood the spikeprotein impair the immune function protecting against cancergrowth.

Even in Sweden, political representatives and the government spread disinformation so that as many people as possible would get vaccinated. An example was the lie that the vaccines stopped the spread of infection. Magdalena Andersson (Patientmakt: former PM of Sweden) and former Minister of Social Affairs Lena Hallengren were the vanguard of these lies that were spread in Sweden.

In the fall of 2021, Pfizer released data of their vaccine's side effects (see link below). Nevertheless, Swedish politicians continued to advocate the vaccine. During my interpellation debate with Jakob Forssmed on February 9, 2023, I handed him parts of Pfizer's data.

We were many professors from different countries who realized early on that something was very wrong, but this was ignored by the universities, including my own. It was clear to me that this was not a justifiable and reasonable measure in the interest of public health, and there was no choice but to clearly reject it. Dr. Michael Palmer, March 2024.

Normally it takes 10-15 years to develop a vaccine from the trials on cells in the laboratory to the first animal trials and finally the preclinical and clinical trials on humans. The Covid vaccine was developed in less than a year.

It is also very remarkable that three out of four Western vaccine manufacturers simultaneously began using a gene-based experimental technique that has never before been used in any clinically applied vaccine. (Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna.)

If you combine the radical shortening of the time allowed for testing, which in itself creates an enormous risk, with a new unproven technology, the risks become incalculable. What has happened is irresponsible.

Why wasn't this vaccination stopped?

In order to stop the catastrophic development we are now forced to witness with more and more people getting sick and dying prematurely, the vaccination campaign should have been stopped shortly after it started. Instead, the world relentlessly accelerated a vaccination coercion – direct or indirect –, censorship and lies by authorities and politicians about the safety, effectiveness and necessity of these vaccines.

The Minister of Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed in Sweden is a stypical example of how this horrific development is allowed to continue.

Many scientists have spent a lot of time explaining the dangers of the mRNA gene-based vaccine technology. In the attached interview with Michael Palmer, he goes so far as to claim that the mass vaccination was a deliberate murder program. He believes that this was already clear in 2020 because the risks that were accepted were completely unreasonable. Michael Palmer and many other experts claim that there is no other rational explanation for what has happened.

The ongoing vaccination campaign and the escalating coercion by which everyone was pressured to take the vaccine cannot be explained as an honest mistake or incompetence. As the deaths piled up, the authorities should have pulled the emergency brake.

The body attacks itself

How do you briefly explain the conclusion that the vaccine against covid-19 is poison, as claimed in various articles?

If I have understood Professor Michael Palmer correctly, the poison is the principle of incorporating the genes for the spike protein into our own cells. The gene formation is then converted by our cells into the actual spike protein, which is presented on the cell surfaces and recognized by the immune system as a foreign antigen.

The immune system then reacts to this foreign antigen in the same way as in the case of a viral infection. In viral infections, something similar happens: the virus infects the cell, the nucleic acid of the virus is released inside the cell, that begin to manufacture the virus's proteins, which cause the immune system to recognize the viral infection and kill the cells.

Michael Palmer points out mRNA is toxic because it causes the formation of the spike protein. It is thus the spike protein that is recognized by the immune system. However, it is not the specific property of this spike protein that causes the immune system to attack, but simply the fact that the spike protein is foreign to the body. It is the foreign nature of the spike protein that creates problems.

The basic function of the immune system is to distinguish between the body´s antigens, the body's own proteins, which should be left alone (cells that produce the body's own proteins from the body's own nucleic acids) and those that do not belong to the body. Proteins that are foreign are attacked by the immune system and destroyed. This is how the immune system defends the body against all types of viruses. It's a very generic approach. The immune system basically differentiates between proteins that the body creates itself and a non-independent protein.

The mRNA vaccines induce the synthesis of a non-independent protein which, in the case of the covid vaccine, is the spike protein. BUT it is not important that it is precisely a spike protein, it is only important that it is a foreign protein. I think this is the important message from Michael Palmer because he means that the same thing must be expected to happen with any future mRNA vaccines against other viruses, or other pathogens, according to Michael Palmer it does not have to apply only to viruses.

Is it reasonable to use mRNA in the future?

Professor Michael Palmer aexplains there may be a place for mRNA technology if it is used to induce the expression of the body's own proteins. If the expression of the body's own proteins is induced in greater quantity or induces the expression of an intact version of the body's own protein in the person who only has a functionally deficient version, then this could actually work in theory. I am not very convinced that this will be a sustainable method of long-term treatment, he says.

The "vaccines" have caused a 40% increase in the mortality of able-bodied people after the introduction of Covid 19 injections according to life insurance statistics in the USA and India. Medicdebate.org

How does the mRNA vaccine work?

Picture 0

Before looking at autopsy images, it is helpful to look at a cartoon illustration of what the mRNA vaccines do, Picture 0. We start at the top left with mRNA lipid nanoparticles. The lipid molecules are synthetic. They encapsulate the mRNA and also facilitate its uptake into the cell. Once the mRNA has been taken up into the cell, the gray box at the bottom, the mRNA molecules bind to the cell's small protein factories. These are the gray little lumps. Then several copies of the spike protein are produced. The spike protein undergoes fragmentation in the cell. These fragments are then brought back to the cell surface in association with a specific carrier molecule called MHC1. This complex of the foreign protein fragment and this carrier molecule is recognized by what are called cytotoxic T-lymphocytes, also called T-killer cells. When the killer T cell recognizes this foreign peptide, essentially this foreign protein fragment, it will use several tools to kill the cell. This is an approximate description of the function of these mRNA vaccines.

The new pathology after the vaccination program against Covid-19 and evidence from autopsies

Michael Palmer has looked at a lot of material from autopsies and he has seen the same pattern, damage to blood vessels and strokes. The autopsies have, among other things, been performed by German pathologists. There is also some of this in the literature, but the most extensive case series was performed by the German pathologists Arne Burkhardt and Walter Lange. Both are professors emeritus of pathology, and they looked at nearly 100 autopsies in as much detail as possible. They examined every tissue sample they could get their hands on, and their work is very impressive. Pictures of what it looks like are available for anyone who wants to familiarize themselves with the material.

Example of heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis):

Picture 1

On the right side in picture 1, a strong enlargement of a lymphocyte can be seen. Normally, the lymphocytes belong to the white blood cells, but in microscopic work they are usually stained so that they appear deep blue. So remember that in the pictures the lymphocytes are small, round and dark blue.

On the left side in picture 1, you can see some nice healthy heart muscle fibers that all run parallel. On the right side, you can see a heart muscle that has been invaded by a large amount of small blue lymphocytes. The heart muscle is attacked and destroyed by the lymphocytes. In the image, some hard muscle fibers are still visible in red, but large areas are pale and destroyed.

The first attack has subsided and resulted in the destruction of some heart muscle tissue, which has been replaced by scar tissue. We also see a renewed attack from the second wave of lymphocytes. You don't need to be a professor of pathology to see that something is very wrong with the tissue. For this patient, this course is likely the cause of death, according to Dr. Palm trees.

If the patient survives the attack by the lymphocytes, however, the scars in the heart will remain and may interfere with the heart's function. The heart must undergo electrical excitation in an orderly fashion. This means that all muscle cells in the heart must contract and relax at the same time. When scar tissue is present, the orderly wave of excitation can be disrupted. The risk of a disturbance is greatest with a fast heart rhythm, for example during intense exercise. Therefore, many cardiologists have also concluded that the most likely explanation for a long series of sudden cardiac deaths that we see today in the sports arenas around the world is due to precisely scar tissue in the heart. These scars will always pose a risk of a serious cardiac arrhythmia later on.

Michael Palmer says the pathologists he has spoken to do not believe we have seen the end of deaths from myocarditis. The scars in the tissue remain in those affected and will also pose a serious risk of arrhythmia later in life. Myocardial inflammation is predicted to become more common and continue in the coming years, according to Michael Palmer.

Lymphocytes in lung tissue:

Picture 2.

The image shows lymphocytes in lung tissue. On the left side, a sample of healthy lung tissue is shown. Here you can see large white and air-filled areas that are separated by thin layers of tissue. These are the alveoli of the lungs. On the right side, large clusters of lymphocytes are visible. All the small dark blue dots are invading lymphocytes which in this case (picture 3) attack and destroy the lung tissue. Michael Palmer points out that he has not selected the worst images to illustrate what it might look like. He has instead chosen images where the lung tissue can still be identified. However, there are specimens where there is virtually no air-filled space left and the lungs are completely destroyed.

Picture 3. The image shows a tissue sample from the thyroid gland, which is a very finely meshed organ. Clear differences are seen. On the right side you see again an army of lymphocytes attacked. Without going into details, it can be stated that the normal tissue structure, which can be seen on the left in picture 3, is completely unrecognizable.

Inflammation of small blood vessels in the brain

Picture 4.

Here again small dark blue round cells, lymphocytes, are visible. It is lymphocytes that gnaw/attack the vessel walls. On the right side in picture 4, you can see a blood clot that has formed in the middle of the blood vessel. This can only happen in small blood vessels. As for the brain, it seems to be quite common for the small nerve cells in the brain to be damaged in this way, giving rise to a diffuse secondary brain injury. Unfortunately, this damage cannot be repaired. The damage is irreversible even if it is clinically confirmed and diagnosed immediately. This rarely happens because very few doctors today dare to diagnose vaccine injuries and treat them as such. In the brain, it is particularly difficult to "reverse" an injury. However, there are other organs that are more tolerant and forgiving when it comes to cell damage. For example, the liver has a fairly good ability to repair cell damage, which is not the case for the heart and brain, according to Dr. Michael Palme

Arteries invaded by lymphocytes

Picture 5. The arteries are the vessels of the blood system that can withstand the higher pressure of the oxygen-rich blood. Picture 5 shows some larger vessels. You can see a nice regular structure in the vessel wall.

On the left side, a normal arterial wall is shown. In the middle you can see an artery that is invaded by lymphocytes. The lymphocytes destroy the blood and the blood vessel wall. On the right side, a blood clot is visible in a damaged blood vessel. The blue dots are all the lymphocytes that have formed. Michael Palmer points out that you can look at case after case and you will see these lymphocytes and how they attack the blood vessels. Damage to the blood vessels is probably the most common, but damage to the heart, lungs and brain is also quite common and other organs are not spared either.

Michael Palmer concludes that we are likely to see even more debilitating effects on the brain in the future as a result of the vaccines against Covid-19.

According to him, it is difficult to estimate the extent to which this may still progress. There are also researchers who claim that even Alzheimer-like brain damage is to be expected to a greater extent. However, Michael Palmer says that he himself has not seen any clear evidence of this in the pathological material that he has looked at, but he adds at the same time that he has not analyzed everything that is available today. He believes that there may be people who have better evidence of Alzheimer's-like brain damage than he himself has. Dr. Palmer suspects that any brain damage that has occurred, which has not gone away within a couple of months, is unlikely to go away completely. He assumes that the patient will be forced to live with these limitations.

What happens if vaccination against covid-19 ends today? Will the injuries then get worse or will they become stationary? This is a question that Professor Palmer spends a lot of time on. However, he cannot give a clear answer today.

The effects of this, the deaths and disabilities, will continue. Even if we assume that the damage caused by this acute inflammation is stagnated, we still have the risk of cancer. We have many cases of turbo cancers, cancers that have been considered cured for years or decades but suddenly reappear after vaccination, new cancers, even some strange ones and especially fast growing cancers and so on. I think the mechanism behind it is not completely clear at the moment. I think we understand pretty well the mechanism behind these inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, if you will, that are pretty well known. For cancer there are several plausible explanations for the cause but I haven't seen any really clear evidence yet that would strongly support one mechanism or the other. Dr. Michael Palmer, March 2024.

Conversion of established vaccines to mRNA technology

When asked how he sees the development and the big investments in converting even established vaccines to mRNA, he replies: We have to expect that these vaccines will be as toxic as the covid vaccines. Every single one of them will contribute to your body attacking itself, and the cumulative effect will be catastrophic. All I can say is: Don't touch any mRNA vaccines, no matter who says what! They will be no better than the covid vaccines, which have proven to kill hundreds of thousands if not millions of people. So future vaccines against other infectious agents will be just as bad. Do not allow yourself to be injected. Do not let your children inject. You just have to defend yourself against these vaccines.

All mRNA vaccines must be stopped. This must be done because the entire technology is plagued with fundamental flaws. It will always lead to the result that the body begins to destroy its own health. This was predictable. It was actually predicted and my former boss, Sucharit Bhakdi, predicted in particular that the blood vessels would be the first targets of the attack, which fits well with what we call vascular inflammation and destruction of the blood vessels. Then comes blood clots and so on. If you focus on destruction of the inner surface of a blood vessel then this whole set of blood clotting processes will then lead to strokes and heart attacks etc.

Who is responsible for the damage caused by the covid-19 vaccine?

Michael Palmer responds: It is genocide perpetrated by the entire vaccination agenda and by those who imposed the mandates that forced people to vaccinate. I believe these people are guilty of murder. There is no reason to express yourself in any other way. It was and is intentional! The consequences were fully expected and after the consequences were manifested in every possible way, the agenda was further accelerated. No one pulled the handbrake. There is no other interpretation in my head than that this is an intentional murder, an intentional killing. The entire gene-based vaccine agenda is one of intentional poisoning and killing.

As concluding comments, two summary quotes follow. The first from Michael Palmer and the second from Professor Paul E Marik, professor of medicine who until his departure in January 2022 was chairman of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care medicine at Eastern Virgina Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. The two experts seem to be heading in the same direction regarding their assessment of the vaccines against covid-19.

"We already know that the mRNA vaccines are a disaster. They attack and kill your organs and kill people. You inject something that will kill. The vaccine is designed to kill people under the guise of being beneficial and protective. In practice, it is the main effect is harm and death, because that is what these vaccines actually do. They only harm and kill. The Nobel Prize for the technology shows with all the clarity that the Nobel Prize has been hijacked, just like many other institutions that have been taken hostage, and is now subservient to the same agenda that certain powerful stakeholders have been after for a long time. This scientific Nobel Prize is now no more serious than the Nobel Peace Prize has been for a long time. " Dr. Michael Palmer

"Spike protein is probably one of the most toxic substances that humans can be exposed to. Its toxicity occurs in several ways that we are just beginning to understand. The spike protein causes profound inflammation. It activates coagulation, it activates a coagulation cascade, it activates platelets, it causes autoantibodies and it causes damage to the endothelium of the blood vessels. It also has some really bad effects on genes that normally help suppress cancer. We now know that spike protein activates many genetic pathways that lead to cancer, even though people want to ignore and deny this fact. It's a form of cancer that goes by the name of "turbo cancer". It's related to the spike protein that kills you fast. So it's as toxic as cyanide , progressive organ dysfunction leading to death." Professor Paul E Marik

More information on “Turbo Cancer” - the correct medical term is Hyperprogressive Disease. Listen to Dr. Mikolay Raszek.

The “vaccine” causes the release within the human body of “spike protein” and other substances that act as long-term systemic poisons. The main target is the human cardio-vascular system, with myocarditis appearing frequently, along with sudden death from heart failure. Richard C. Cook

The American Geopolitical Institute have published a medical analysis of stress theory linked to the harms of the Covid-19 mRNA injections by Dr. Lewis Coleman. “Stress theory predicts that there will be an explosion of chronic illnesses that undermine longevity, all of which are caused by amyloidosis, in the aftermath of the mRNA injections.” Dr. Lewis Coleman finds pathologists are not versed in this theoretical framework when uncovering models to understand disease progression.

You can read more on the mRNA / modRNA injection technology from this post below and also find books related to this injection technology and Covid-19 more in general.

The Covid injection injured in Denmark make up 9 % of all C-19 Vax adverse-events in the EU and the danish population only makes up 1.3 % of the EU population.