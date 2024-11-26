”Phillip Buckhaults, a professor of molecular biology and genetics from the United States, added mRNA vaccine to colon stem cells in his laboratory. They cultured the cells for a month and found pieces of plasmid DNA that remained in the genomic DNA of the "vaccinated" cells. This does not mean that integration occurs in real vaccinated people (such experiments are ongoing), but it proves that DNA can enter normal cells.” The Swedish Doctors Appeal

Professor Phillip Buckhault on X: “the plasmid DNA that is contained within mRNA vaccines can integrate into the genome of normal cells. i knew this could happen, but some were unconvinced, so we took the time to prove this in the lab. we grow normal human epithelial stem cells in my lab. its part of our normal job (cancer research). they are called organoids. these are not cancer cells, they are just the normal stem cells that make up the human colon. we "vaccinated" some of these normal cells and grew them for a month and saw pieces of the plasmid DNA persisting in the genomic DNA of the "vaccinated" cells. we detected the plasmid DNA with our qPCR protocol that was posted to X several months ago. this experiments was done mainly for the people who were paid to publicly ridicule this idea (and slander my reputation). most of these people are mutually blocked now, so pass around to anyone who needs to see it. maybe @DrPaulOffit or that rude gorsky dude would like to see it. IDK. this does not mean that the integration is happening in real vaccinated humans (those experiments are ongoing) but it does prove that the DNA can get into normal cells just fine, as i told everyone a year ago. its a small point and maybe looks like i am being petty, but the disparaging remarks made about me here and in the press really annoyed me so i thought it best to answer with a pipette. this experiment costs several thousands of dollars, whereas the reputation slander cost the saboteurs nothing. its asymmetric reputation warfare of sorts. anyway, here it is. peace.”

Extra from Professor Phillip Buckhaults: “In my view, this kind of assay (pour stuff onto normal human organoids) would be a really good way to check all kinds of things we consume for their mutagenic potential. we could see into the future by decades by identifying things that mutate DNA. think of this as an AMES test in human cells. this would be a smart thing for the US FDA to start doing in house.”

