Parts of Australia have already voted to pull the Covid mRNA injections due to DNA contamination. The Southwest Idaho Health District Board have already pulled the Covid injections from their clinics. DNA contamination that has been found has been up for debate for some time now. The DNA contamination was known from the start in the patents. It poses risks of cancer and genome integration. It has also been exaplained to make people who have taken the genetherapy mRNA injections to not be free from the Sars-Cov-2 infection at all and there is the risk of the body being stuck in a low grade state of infection where the body continuously produces spikeprotein. People who get myocarditis from the Covid-19 mRNA injections cannot form antibodies against the spikeprotein due to the DNA contamination. These concerns have previously been shared here on patientmakt.

Northgoup have today launched a website with pressreleases but unfortunately their pdf on their webpage are void on this first day. They will appear soon on their webite.

“NORTH, A growing coalition of engaged citizens from countries throughout Northern Europe. To raise awareness about the potential harms posed by modified mRNA therapeutics.”

Dr. Jeanne Rungby who shared this on X wrote:

Today, the Prime Ministers and Health Ministers of 10 Nordic countries will receive a letter of concern about the DNA contamination in the COVID-19 gene therapy-based products.

The letter is signed by 6 Members of Parliament and more than 300 scientists, doctors, researchers, health professionals, politicians and others from around the world.

Press release: Date 25th November 2024.

Notice of extreme concern about COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccine safety and quality to prime ministers and governing bodies of the Nordic, Baltic countries and the United Kingdom.

Excessive levels of residual DNA identified in Australian samples confirming data from France, Germany, Canada and USA. The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may damage human DNA leading to genomic instability, cancer and other extremely serious conditions.

Dr. Jeanne Rungby shared:

Letter of concern about Safety and Risk of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in the Nordics and Baltics

This letter is a joint request from health experts and researchers from the Nordic and Baltic countries to the region's prime ministers and health ministers. In light of new research pointing to potential safety risks of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, we express here a deep concern for public health.

Evidence from several countries shows a worrying contamination of certain vaccines with synthetic DNA that may pose a risk to human health. We call for a thorough, independent investigation of these findings and for prompt and responsible political action to protect our populations. The safety of all citizens is paramount, and we believe that a more transparent process and careful review of vaccine approval is necessary.

Dr. Jeanny Rungby shared the Northgroup pressrelease with references on the danish World Council for Health website. You will first see the danish version followed by the same text in english. It is addressed to all Prime ministers and Health ministers of the countries.

Northgroup has since the launch also expanded with Ireland. The Northgroup has also expanded to become a NorthSouthgroup since the USA and Australia joined in. Will it be possible to turn this group into a worldwide group of medical experts and politicians to create the change needed?








