The globalists One Health agenda can destroy medical freedom, health freedom and food freedom as we know it.

The One Health concept has incredibly dangerous ramifications which should be apparent when you consider who is pushing it: the WHO, the World Bank, Gates, the Rockefeller Foundation, the NIH, the CDC, USDA, FDA, and every other covid culprit you can think of. Tracy Thurman

The globalists latest idea is alarming but I wonder if it will ever work out practically or if it will just be implemented in a generalized manner. Tracy Thurman expands on this topic and the threats to human rights and a democratic life form:

It includes a sick twist on the adage, “Let your food be your medicine” – plans for doctors to write grocery prescriptions – which sounds good until you consider that the prescriptions will be based not just on what is good for you, but on what the medical establishment determines would benefit the planet. Mull over what the elites are actively eliminating from the food supply, as well as the food-adjacent substances they are adding. Consider the brainwashing of most doctors during covid, and their refusal to recommend basic health supplements, sunshine, Vitamin D, or effective early treatment, instead leaving their patients at the mercy of remdesivir, ventilators, and mRNA injections. If you don’t love the idea of cricket meal and vaccine lettuce prescriptions, this agenda should raise your eyebrows.

It also raises the disturbing spectre of healthcare being rationed or withheld on the grounds that your health needs are outweighed by environmental needs. When you consider the explicit Malthusian beliefs of the globalists, such an idea carries untold risk. The managers of society clearly believe that the planet’s ecosystems would benefit from a reduction in the number of peasants, and this new health paradigm allows them to factor that dogma into the decision of whether you deserve life-saving care, the right to opt out of vaccination, the right to real natural food or life at all.

Article in full: ONE HEALTH PLANS FOR DOCTORS TO WRITE GROCERY PRESCRIPTIONS BASED ON WHAT IS DEEMED TO BE BENEFICIAL FOR THE PLANET

Reminder: The latest World Economic Forum meeting in Dalian, China has resulted in some new crazy ideas from the globalists. They claim all natural resources are finite and want them all put in their format balance sheet to preserve nature. The globalists want to control the oxygen supply, all water resources and all food on the earth. This summer 2024 WEF madness

Tracy Thurman has written a seven part series for The Brownstone Institute on the One Health threat to food-, health- and medical freedom.

“Tracy Thurman is an advocate for regenerative farming, food sovereignty, decentralized food systems, and medical freedom. She works with the Barnes Law Firm's public interest division to safeguard the right to purchase food directly from farmers without government interference.”

Fraudulent Climate Change diets and an Apple a day does not keep the doctor away

Fraudulent Climate Change diets - Apple a day does not keep the doctor away Patientmakt PatientCV · May 21, 2024 The Climate Change Agenda is trying to foster people into climate change diets or a range or climate change related experimental food products. The Climate Change agenda also seems to want to link people to synthetic biology. The body does not really adapt well to synthetic biology (the experimental covid 19 injections have already shown us that).

