The latest World Economic Forum meeting in Dalian, China has resulted in some new crazy ideas from the globalists. They claim all natural resources are finite and want them all put in their format balance sheet to preserve nature. The globalists want to control the oxygen supply, all water resources and all food on the earth.

Slay News:

Hooper, the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership CEO, argued that food, water, and oxygen are “forms of natural capital” that global elites must put “on the balance sheet.”

“We can’t do business on a dead planet,” she warned fellow WEF members gathered for the annual event.

During the panel, globalists argued that every part of the economy depends on nature.

They concluded that in order to “protect” natural systems, unelected corporate elites must “bring nature onto the balance sheet.”

“If we’re going to protect natural systems, one of the solutions is to bring nature onto the balance sheet; bring nature into the ways that decisions are made within business to allocate a value to it — to bring it into accounting and financial mechanisms,” Hooper explained.

