A study from Japan now confirms what previous studies also already confirmed - that there is a higher risk of sars-cov-2 infection for the vaccinated than the unvaccinated.

“The study observed a higher reported incidence of COVID-19 infection among vaccinated individuals during the pandemic period, which increased with the number of vaccine doses received. This paradoxical finding may be influenced by various factors, including immune response mechanisms, such as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) or original antigenic sin.”

Study: Behavioral and Health Outcomes of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination: A Case-Control Study in Japanese Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Data presented by the CDC in June 2024 shows the Covid “vaccines” have negative efficacy over time. This means the injected are at greater risk of hospitalisation when infected by Sars-Cov-2 than the unjected. Even if the injected took a booster that might help for a few months - the Covid “vaccine” turn to negative efficacy even after a time when compared to the unjected.

Patientmakt has reported before on earlier studies showing the same results and are shown in this post: