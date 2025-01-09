Mika Vauhkala has just announced he will move on to the Supreme Court due to Fazer sides with tyranny and wants to bill him for the legal costs of the Case Covid Pass in Finland. Mika Vauhkala had this proceeding when Fazer refused to let him enter a Fazer café in Finland due to him being unvaccinated against Sars-Cov-2. He is a healthy young man and at the time did not either trust the PCR tests for Covid-19. Mika Vauhkala did not have any symptoms of any infection when wanting to enter a Fazer café in Finland. The Swedish Agency for public health explained the PCR test as follows and the need for more prolonged symptoms before assessing a Covid-19 diagnosis:

Sweden dropped the use of PCR testing: “Technocratic medical policymakers have been using fraudulent PCR tests since the beginning of the Great Panic of 2020, but critics were censored, vilified, and silenced. Sweden suddenly discovers that the PCR test cannot determine infections.”

In Sweden, for comparison the Covid Vaccine passport was introduced but was taken away very quickly when covid vaccinated politicians themselves got infected. It proved what many have explained scientifically concerning the mRNA Covid injections - they do not prevent transmission or from becoming infected and cannot give immunity against the Sars-Cov-2 virus itself. At the Case Covid Pass trial in Finland the pharmaceutial data concerning these mRNA injections showed they even give less than a 1 % protection rate (the protection wanes and with more data is now proven to give negative efficacy with twice as high mortality rates for the injected than the unjected). Honestly it is still not a vaccine: According to 7 CFR Part 331, the spike protein associated with any modification of coronavirus is classified as a biological weapon. Coronavirus fragments were described as “bio-warfare enabling technology” at a 2005 DARPA conference. The injections instruct the human body to manufacture a scheduled toxin (spike protein). And what also needs to be added on: SARS-CoV-2 has yet to be definitively proven to be the actual cause of COVID-19. So, a gene therapy that instructs your body to produce a SARS-CoV-2 antigen — the viral spike protein — cannot even be touted as a preventative against COVID-19, as the two have not been shown to be causally linked.

The Bioweapon was SARS-CoV-2. The Eugenic Genetic Vaccines were the encoding of part of the developed weapon. Dr. Richard Fleming

Mika Vauhkala:

BREAKING: FAZER SIDES WITH TYRANNY 100%s

Now, the iconic Finnish brand wants to bill me for worth "over 1,000 breakfasts," covering all their legal fees for defending their decision not to serve me on Dec 10, 2021.

The café kicked me out, a perfectly healthy man, because I didn’t have a fraudulent PCR test or the Covid vaccines that don’t stop transmission. On Nov 28, 2024, the Court of Appeal ruled against me in favor of the Finnish government and Fazer.

(I’m now taking this case to the Supreme Court) Here’s the letter from Fazer’s attorney:

Dear Mika Vauhkala,

Thank you for your message. For clarity, I would like to confirm that Fazer Ravintolat Ltd has not waived its claim for legal expenses against you. This claim is based on the decision of the Helsinki District Court on May 31, 2024, which ordered you to reimburse the company’s legal costs of €16,460, along with statutory late payment interest, within one month of the judgment. As a result, the company will not provide the written confirmation you requested. Additionally, I’d like to point out that the company makes its own decisions independently, including in this matter.

With that in mind, when do you plan to pay the legal fees owed to Fazer Ravintolat Ltd? The company will send you a separate invoice with the payment details and reference information.

Respectfully,

Mikko Helenius Attorney On behalf of Fazer Ravintolat Ltd

