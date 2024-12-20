Self-replicating injection fascism is coming to European countries. The saRNA injections have already been commented on by several physcians as harmful and non compliable with the human immune system. According to an article in the Peoples Voice saRNA could spread to the unjected thereby being an assault on informed consent and the people who for medical reasons cannot use this injection technology. If true it is pure madness going on. Already the first generation mRNA has been proven to create medical and health disasters in a neer before seen scale. And from this knowledge the EU now wants to push the second generation mRNA - the saRNA on the european people.

SAM vaccines can form “unwanted and dangerous connections” with other deadly viruses in vaccinated people. According to Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands, SAM vaccines can increase the threat of pathogenic viruses spreading among humans.

“Unlike the notorious mRNA gene therapy injections used to ‘combat’ Covid, which make the vaccinated individual’s body produce an antigen (the spike protein in the case of the Covid shots) the new saRNA vaccines go a step further, making the body replicate the replication mechanism itself. Traditional (real) vaccines contain the antigen, which is intended to illicit an immune response in the body, unlike mRNA vaccines which make the body itself produce the antigen, which is then intended to illicit an immune response.”

“During the clinical trials for Kostaive, five deaths were reported among participants in the phase 3b study. Across study phases 1, 2, and 3a combined, 90 percent of injected participants experienced adverse events, with 74.5 percent reporting systemic reactions and 15.2 percent requiring medical attention after the first dose.”

What will happen inside the body of someone who takes the Replicon “vaccine”?