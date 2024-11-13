ER physician Dr. Nasgase has put together texts about Covid mRNA injections and the second generation mRNA - the saRNA (self-replicating RNA) injections. He writes there have been attempts in Japan to have the saRNA stopped but the Japanese government did not listen. Not so long ago the 6th International Crisis Summit was held in Japan. Dr. Trozzi reported from Japan they seem to have gotten more people in Japan to understand the risks and even care homes are refusing to adminster the new saRNA.

The title of this piece and what Dr. Nagase is thinking is serious thought on his part. The title is a quote from one of his texts. He is explaining how people are tricked into believing the gene-therapy injections protects them and other from becoming infected. These gene-therapy injection cannot create immunity - even if government officials try to convince the public of it. This problem is also explained by Dr. Philip McMillan in the attatched patientmakt substack.

Dr. Nagase points out:



Replicon Vaccine patients may be tricked with promises that they are protecting themselves and others from the spread of Coronavirus

If you look at the excess deaths caused by the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid vaccines, the effect is far worse than any act of Terrorism in the modern age. The current COVID vaccines themselves could be called the greatest act of Terrorism in history. People who have seen the myocarditis, cancer and death rightfully fear mRNA. The world now knows how deadly mRNA can be.

This fear of the effect of mRNA is as reasonable as the fear of bombs. Because now there is justified pre-existing fear of mRNA, even the threat of releasing an infectious form of mRNA like the Replicon, with harmful effects equal to or greater than current mRNA vaccines, is by definition Terrorism.



Article in full: The age of Genetic Terrorism

Dr. Nagase:

Replicon Bottle 00001 was injected into 16 individuals at a media event put on by Meiji corporation on 10/8/24. Despite the best efforts of the vaccine truth community, we were unable to stop the Japanese government and Meiji Corporation from releasing Replicon.

The Replicon by Meiji corporation is a cytopathic (cell killing) type of Replicon based on an Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis virus2. So it replicates till the cell is dead. If another cell gets infected for example through an exosome then that cell will make replicons until it dies or is destroyed by the immune system. How long a cell lives with a Replicon is unknown, but from the equine encephalitis species of Alphaviruses, it is known that cell death is not instant. An infected cell can make an alphavirus for a week or more before dying. The manufactured alphaviruses keep infecting new cells until Antibodies and T cells stop them. Whole viruses, when they escape an infected person, can infect the cells of a different person, and the whole process starts again until the next person (or horse) makes their own antibodies. If the Replicon turns back into a virus with a capsid, (for example through recombination as I describe in the Supervirus article) then infections of Replicon will continue until there is herd immunity or isolation of ALL infected individuals.

However, since Replicon can take on the capsid shells of other viruses, not just the Alphavirus that it is most closely related to, herd immunity will only last until the Replicon changes to another capsid, and the whole process of everyone having to make antibodies starts again from scratch.

Exosome spread presents different problems for the immune system. Although exosome infection should not happen between people of different HLA type (a form of blood type) it can happen occasionally to people with similar genes (e.g. family). As soon as one cell (in a family member or genetically similar individual) gets infected by a Replicon, it starts making new exosomes. The new exosomes have that person’s own cell membrane or HLA type, not the cell membrane of the person they caught the infection from. So it doesn’t matter if the second person has antibodies to another person’s exosomes, those antibodies won’t work because the one cell in their own body that got infeccted started making new exosomes made with the person’s own body’s cell membrane!.

In this way Replicons change into a new exosome “carrier shell” with every new person they infect. Natural viruses cannot do this. This means herd immunity is impossible with exosomes, even if everyone gets infected and recovers.

Article in full: Replicon Started in Tokyo October 08, 2024

Dr. Nagase:

What will happen inside the body of someone who takes the Replicon “vaccine”?

The Replicon will produce copies of itself. The Replicon will continue producing copies of itself until the cell dies (There is no published stop mechanism for the Replicon genes) If the Replicon infected cells infect other cells before they die (likely through the exosome mechanism proven here: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/16/4/524 ) then the Replicon will continue producing Replicons until all the cells in the body die.

Conclusion:

Replicon patients can produce Replicon for the rest of their life. (Until they die)

Article in full: Exosomes, Supervirus and Supercancer