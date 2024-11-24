“K.V. Thomas, a former Indian government minister, recently lost his wife, Sherly, to kidney failure. He explained, "Sherly received the vaccine in 2020. She survived COVID-19, but it harmed her kidneys. Despite medication and treatments, she passed away from kidney failure in August 2024." He noted that Sherly was healthy and had no serious illnesses. She passed away while being treated at a private hospital in Kochi.

Thomas, who now represents Kerala in Delhi, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week, urging a study on health issues related to COVID-19 and its vaccines. He emphasized the need for research on vaccine side effects and government action to examine the adverse effects of immunization.

Former Indian Cabinet Minister, Professor K.V. Thomas's wife passes away, urges PM Modi to investigate vaccine side effects.

