The Swedish Doctors Appeal reported on the latest V-Safe data about the covid vaccines and kidney problems are on the rise:

Nearly 12,000 reports of kidney problems in the latest analysis of V-safe data on the COVID-19 vaccination. As of October 15, 2024, the CDC has released more than half of the expected 7.8 million records of V-safe free text records. ICAN's analysis of the posts published so far shows nearly 12.000 reports of kidney pain, kidney stones or kidney infections. We know from other vaccines that vaccination can negatively affect kidney function and cause damage far from the injection site. A 2024 study found a 'strong causal link' between COVID-19 vaccination and kidney diseases such as acute interstitial nephritis (inflammation of the kidneys) and podocytopathy (damage to special cells in the kidneys). A 2022 study found an association between acute kidney injury (AKI) and COVID-19 vaccination and that "AKI after COVID-19 vaccines led to poor prognosis, with 19.8% deaths in the Pfizer-BNT group, 17.8% in MODERNA and 12.4% in JANSSEN." The records in the V-safe app - most made in just the first days and weeks after vaccination - reveal numerous reports of kidney pain, sudden development of kidney stones and hospitalization for kidney infections.

Reference: Nearly 12,000 Reports of Kidney Issues Found in Latest Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccination V-Safe Data

I recently reread a substack by the Midwestern Doctor on DNA contamination and spike protein persistence about covid vaccines and just want to remind you what he said:

The vaccine eliminates the body’s ability to get rid of a COVID-19 infection, and as a result, a chronic low-grade COVID-19 infection develops, which continually manufactures spike proteins in the body.

the Pfizer [vaccines] are 10-fold higher in contamination with 1 DNA molecule per 350 mRNAs. This is 1 replication competent plasmid per 350 mRNA molecules and equates to billions of antibiotic resistant plasmids injected per person per shot.

In addition to the spike protein, it was also noted that the plasmids found contained the gene for the SV40 virus promoter (I am still unsure of the implications of this) and resistance to kanamycin and neomycin (interestingly, these are some of the antibiotics CWD bacteria are the most susceptible to). Inserting this antiobiotic resistance in addition to the target modification is done as a method of ensuring that bacteria that ultimately reproduce contain the desired genetic modification (as the other bacteria are purged by those antibiotics). This approach, however, is advised against since it creates the potential for widespread antibiotic resistance (a major issue in infectious disease control) because those genes can eventually make it out of the lab into the global bacterial population(there are also many other issues with this approach).

Conversely, however, an additional issue emerges here; if an individual who has spike protein-producing bacteria within their microbiome is now exposed to these (and potentially similar) antibiotics, it will rapidly select for their microbiome to only have those (toxic) bacteria. There are, in turn, some reports on VAERS of adverse reactions in vaccinated individuals following the administration of these antibiotics.

Article in full: Dangerous mRNA Vaccine Contaminants Were Just Discovered