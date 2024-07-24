Simon Goddek on X: The German journalist @aya_velazquez received unredacted protocols from the Robert Koch Institute (German CDC) from a whistleblower.

August 17, 2021: Children are guinea pigs, vaccinated individuals suffer more severely from COVID than unvaccinated individuals.

January 18, 2021: No professional justification for the mask mandate. Masks have undesirable side effects.

August 13, 2021: The "vaccine" fails in 79% of cases.

October 26, 2021: The influenza vaccine does not prevent infection. Let's not tell people.

December 7, 2022: Unvaccinated individuals are "essentially immune" after a COVID infection. How can we present this graphically so that no one notices? They all knew it from the beginning and before they implemented measures. They implemented these exclusively under pressure from politics and Pfizer.

THE BURNING QUESTIONS ARE:

Who has so much power worldwide that all politicians in key positions are bowing to them and consequently implementing measures that harm their own people?

When will the individuals involved in this conspiracy (@Karl_Lauterbach, @c_drosten, @jensspahn, etc.) finally be dragged before a judge, now that the damning evidence of their crimes is on the table?

You can see an excerpt from the press conference in Germany with english subtitles here. On X it is presented like this by ex-lawyer Kat A:

Explosive leaked documents show the German Health Institute RKI was bound to follow political dictates not the science. In particular they kept silent even though they knew the Minister was repeatedly lying about the Pandemic of the Unvaccinated. Upon analysis of the documents Prof. Stefan Hamburg reached this startling conclusion: ‘They were completely shocked to find out oops now they’re saying the Pandemic is over but why is everything the same as before? Yes it’s true there was never a Pandemic in the medical sense, i.e in the sense of a state of emergency, there was only one declaration, a political declaration, a pandemic and that was then ended when it was no longer political overkill.’ This is an important insight into the Globalist playbook that was enforced worldwide.!!

June 23, 2024 - Journalist Aya Velázquez post on X in digital translation and she gives links to the leaked information:

We end the drama surrounding the redactions of the #RKIProtokolle at this point. Here is the complete data set of all meeting minutes of the @rki_de crisis team, from 2020 to 2023, unredacted, including 10 GB of additional material:

(Patientmakt - I could not open her first link)

A whistleblower, a former employee of the Robert Koch Institute, approached me and passed on the data set to me. Personal details are of course subject to informant protection, but I can say this much: The person did it for reasons of conscience. For the truth, for a full review of the Corona measures - and not least for the people of this country.

Even if the RKI has played a rather inglorious role in the last four years by giving in to an intrusive policy that violated fundamental rights, there have also been people in the RKI over the last four years who have stood on the side of the citizens and who did not agree with the actions of their authority, the contradictory recommendations to politicians, and the rubber-stamping of arbitrary political decisions. The new RKI leak should therefore also be understood as a handout, as a gesture of reconciliation: between citizens - across administrative borders, firewalls and walls in people's minds.

We should remember that there are also people in seemingly faceless authorities: people who have their own minds, who, just like us, have their own thoughts, and who want a better future for all of us: free from totalitarianism, political paternalism and the systematic violation of physical self-determination rights.

This spirit - our connection as citizens to one another - is uncancellable. Those in power know this. It is what they fear most. The Achilles heel of the current political system is us humans, because each and every one of us has power.

As a precaution, we have uploaded the logs to various other hosting platforms in addition to the page https://rki-transparenzbericht.de. If a download link is overloaded, simply try the next alternative:

Proton drive

The download alternatives to the 10 GB of additional material will follow in a few hours. Until then, please download from the leak website.

Some of my colleagues and I have already read the protocols. You need strong nerves to read some of them because of the blatant contradictions they contain. The RKI protocols prove that our corona policy was not based on rational, scientific considerations. Numerous political decisions, such as 2G, the facility-related and planned general vaccination requirement, or the vaccination of children, were purely political decisions for which the RKI, as an authority bound by instructions, provided supposedly scientific legitimacy. We will find out why Christian Drosten, despite the bold announcement in his book, apparently had a bad feeling about having his name redacted in the protocols - and we will be reminded that Jens Spahn had already spoken out in favor of a large-scale child vaccination campaign before the EMA and STIKO recommendation.

We will learn that the RKI did not object when the EMA and Pfizer wanted to cancel the Phase III trials and test the vaccine equally on the entire population - so that the emergency approval could be granted more quickly. And we will learn that the RKI unfortunately voted in favor of both facility-specific and general vaccination requirements despite knowing about the lack of protection for others and the serious side effects.

This morning at 10 a.m., I will be holding a live press conference on today's leak from the "Sprechsaal" in Berlin-Mitte, Marienstr. 26, together with some colleagues who have been analyzing the RKI protocols with me over the past few weeks. The press conference will be streamed live on X:

Enthüllung: Alle RKI-Protokolle ungeschwärzt veröffentlicht.

Press representatives and interested citizens are cordially invited to attend. I will be available over the next few days to answer any questions you may have about the new RKI leak.

I bow with the deepest respect to an incredibly brave and honest former RKI employee, to whom we have today to thank. My deepest thanks also go to the journalist Paul Schreyer, who got the ball rolling in the first place through his persistent legal battle over the RKI protocols. You both have rendered this country an invaluable service. I would also like to thank my colleagues who have worked passionately in the background over the last few weeks to make today's leak in its many dimensions possible in the first place.

With the completely de-redacted data set of all RKI crisis team protocols, an uncompromising and honest review of Corona policy in Germany can now begin.

In the end, the truth always wins. With that in mind: Happy Digging!

Enthüllung: Alle RKI-Protokolle veröffentlicht - Pressekonferenz mit Velázquez Homburg und Barucker