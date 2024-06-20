It is as if the world has gone mad since the introduction on the covid 19 injections. Let us just hope Covid mRNA injections in the future are not turned into a one fit all universal cure. Historically we need to be reminded: When the X-ray technology was new and the risks unknown X-ray technolog became fashionable within medicine and at fairs.

Swedish mainstream media TV4 just reported there is going to be an attempt at trying to diminish the risk of diabetes-1 with the help of Covid vaccines on babies. The pediatrician Karin Åkesson says nobody really knows why babies now have more diabetes than before the Covid pandemic. So they will be experimenting from a hypothesis the coronavirus triggers an autoimmune response that gives babies diabetes-1. This experiment will consist of 1000 babies.

Pediatrician Karin Åkesson interviewed about the international study explains herself like this: “The increase in children with type 1 diabetes in terms of time is connected to the years immediately after the pandemic, but unfortunately neither I nor anyone else really has the answer as to why it is increasing.”

Pediatrician Karin Åkesson has also expressed: “If it is the case that covid can trigger autoimmunity in some children, then maybe we can protect those children from getting this autoimmunity, and that is positive.”

The question is if this physician and researcher has read any of the Covid critical research that has been going on at all? Honestly, stress and existintentiall changes can create diabetes (this is known from medical anthropology, Dr. Arthus Kleinman has researched this). I think it would be better if the research on babies and their parents and diabetes-1 and covid pandemic was given a much broader scope and other factors studied before experimenting on babies on such loose grounds as they ones presented in the interview. Or has something happened to the food supply? A link to the child vaccination program creating more diabetes-1? The epigenetics of the babies vaccinated parents? Is the Covid vaccine really the best option?

From the Lund University homepage on this phenomenon coronavirus and diabetes-1: “Children that were infected at age one had around five to ten times as high a risk of developing diabetes-related autoantibodies compared to children of the same age who were not infected. The results indicate that children with a genetic risk of type 1 diabetes are particularly sensitive to certain viral infections at that age”, says Ezio Bonifacio, professor at the TUD Dresden University of Technology who led the study.“

Part of Abstract: We found the incidence of diabetes and DKA was higher during the pandemic. As to mechanisms, the invivo and invitro study revealed the factors such as direct viral damage, metabolic dysfunction, and immune responses all attribute to the process of T1D after suffering from COVID-19. Study: Covid 19 and diabetes in children: advances and strategies

The Swedish Medican Journal / Dagens Medicin: Study: Corona not likely cause of diabetes - The increase in type 1 diabetes among children and young people that was noted during the pandemic is probably not due to the coronavirus. That's according to Finnish researchers, who suspect other explanations. - During the first 18 months of the pandemic, the number of children and young people affected by type 1 diabetes in Finland increased by 16 percent. Previous studies with adult participants have pointed to the fact that the infection with the coronavirus itself could increase the risk for adults of developing type 2 diabetes. Now Finnish researchers have tried to establish whether the increase among children and young people under the age of 15 could have the same possible cause. But that doesn't seem to be the case. Read also: Common cold can protect children against covid Namely, only less than 1 percent of the Finnish children who contracted type 1 diabetes had antibodies against the coronavirus. It suggests that they did not have the infection and that other factors are behind the increase. The researchers, who published their results in the journal Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology , believe that it may be the isolation that is part of the cause. In Finland, schools were closed for a few months in the spring of 2020. According to the so-called biodiversity hypothesis, autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes can be prevented by being exposed to bacteria and viruses early in childhood. The closure of society meant that children and young people were not exposed to these. Read also: Health care is urged to do away with outdated diabetes phrases "The reduced contacts when society was closed down drastically reduced acute infections in children, which possibly increased the risk of developing diabetes," says Professor Mikael Knip at the University of Helsinki, who led the study, in a press release.”

JAMA: Conclusion and relevance In young children with high genetic risk of type 1 diabetes, SARS-CoV-2 infection was temporally associated with the development of islet autoantibodies.

The Swedish immunologist Ann-Cathrin Engwall who has worked with vaccine development has explained the mRNA technology should never be given to children because this technology impairs the developmental process of the childs immunity.

We also need to be remined of the Cleveland study on 51 017 healthcare workers that clearly proved the more covid injections anybody got the higher the risk of Sars-Cov-2 infection.

A quite large study from the UK has shown there is not benefit for children at all and covid vaccination:

A huge new Oxford study (30,000+ child) finds no benefit from Covid injections for children. Vaccinated children were more likely to need hospitalisation.

Study: OpenSAFELY: Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in children and adolescents

EU Parliament has issued a moratorium on the mRNA injections for human and veterinary use.

mRNA can get into human breastmilk and children are being fed undefined doses of mRNA.

mRNA vaccines have also been developed for veterinary use and have been used for some time. mRNA get into the meat of animals people eat, get into the milk people drink and most probably also into eggs people eat.

Naomi Wolf recently explained at the Covid Propaganda Ofcom court case with journalist Mark Steyn: “One baby died of multi-organ system failure after ingesting a vaccinated mom’s breast milk. The Pfizer documents contain a warning to vaccinated men not to have intercourse with women of childbearing age.”

Reminder:

The Childrens Health Defense:

Fetal deaths and miscarriages, sudden cardiac arrest, sudden death and suicides — these are some of the causes of death listed in reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ( VAERS ) on children who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“There seems to be at least one hidden kid death in every VAERS update,”.

Article in full: Number of Children Who Died After COVID Shots Much Higher Than VAERS Reports Indicate, Analyst Says

The problem with autoimmunity lies much heavier with the Covid mRNA technology since the process it induces creates a response in the body that can give rise to autoimmune diseases. The Covid mRNA injection works only on the most bioactive and dangerous part of the virus in the body: the spikeprotein. These spikeproteins are dangerous to the cells in the body. The covid vaccines do not give immunity against the sars-cov-2 virus itself.

Read more on the toxicity of the mRNA technology in this free ebook from Doctors 4 Covid Ethics: "mRNA Vaccine Toxicity".

The Covid mRNA injection technology has been shown to be illegal GMO according to the Swedish Act on genetic integrity. Covid mRNA injections break the Swedish Act (2006:351) on genetic integrity Section 3 Gene therapy: § 4 Treatment methods that intend to bring about genetic changes that can be inherited in humans may not be used.

Scientific research on the mRNA injections prove injected DNA is passed to offspring.

A disturbing new study has revealed that Covid mRNA shots permanently alter the DNA of those who receive the injections. Alarmingly, however, these dangerous changes to the DNA will be passed on to the offspring of the Covid-vaccinated. Study published by U.S. National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Library of Medicine.

Doctors 4 Covid Ethics open letter: This open letter explains the dangers posed by mRNA vaccines, namely, that cells and tissues which take up the vaccine particles will suffer destruction at the hands of the immune system, and furthermore that cells which evade destruction may end up being genetically modified. The risk of genetic modification also pertains to egg and sperm cells and therefore to future generations. Both risks are inherent in this vaccine technology — they are not limited to the mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 alone.

A study from Ohio State University has shown covid vaccinated are at twice the risk of dying of Covid-19 than the unjected.

Study: Brief research report: impact of vaccination on antibody responses and mortality from severe COVID-19

Once again:

Data of highly vaccinated 29 north temperate zone and north frigid countries representing 1.19 billion population are used in the models, which is the largest dataset as far as we know.

The result clearly shows that COVID vaccination increases excess mortality in post-vaccination periods and the effect keeps increasing.

Furthermore, according to our model, the excess mortality caused by COVID vaccination is higher than COVID itself.

The massive vaccination campaign is proven to be a huge mistake and should be stopped immediately.

Read the study: Big Data Analysis Suggests COVID Vaccination Increases Excess Mortality Of Highly vaccinated North Temperate Zone and North Frigid Zone Countries

Ruth Ann Crystal, MD on X: A Phase III RCT from Harvard shows that multiple doses of BCG vaccine protected adults w/Type I diabetes from COVID better than mRNA COVID vaccines. BCG also protected this group against other infections.

Study: Late in the US pandemic, multi-dose BCG vaccines protect against COVID-19 and infectious diseases

Steve Kirsch on the connection vaccines and diabetes-1:

Vaccines are causing most Type I diabetes

From the odds ratios, it's clear that at least 75% of all cases are caused by the childhood vaccines. However, the medical community will never acknowledge they are responsible for this error.

Executive summary

I recently interviewed a mother, Debbie Nease, whose son was perfectly normal. He got a vaccine shot and within days, he was a type I diabetic. Is this just an isolated anecdote? It turns out it isn’t.

We know from many studies that vaccines are the primary cause of auto-immune diseases. For example, my survey of over 10,000 kids showed an OR of 22 which means that 95% of autoimmune diseases, in general, are caused by vaccines. Anyone can replicate that survey in 24 hours, but nobody in mainstream medicine will dare to do this.

The same survey showed that kids who were vaccinated were about 4.7 times more likely to get diabetes than kids who avoided all vaccines (and the k-shot).

The clincher is that there is a pediatric clinic in America which has had thousands of fully unvaxxed kids over the last 25 years. The rate of type 1 diabetes in that practice is zero.

Could there be other causes of type 1 diabetes? Of course. But the pediatric clinic is evidence that the vast majority of type 1 diabetes is preventable and the main intervention is stopping the shots.

The evidence

Here’s the evidence supporting my hypothesis.

If you can show that all this evidence fits your hypothesis better, I’m all ears. That’s what science is about.

The control group study showed no diabetes in 1,000 people who were fully unvaccinatedMy survey odds ratio calculation for vaccinated vs. fully unvaccinated risk of type I diabetes:

My survey odds ratio calculation for vaccinated vs. fully unvaccinated risk of type I diabetes:

When you remove the suspected cause, the problem appears to completely disappear. A pediatric clinic with no vaccines has no type I cases in 25 years. This is hard for anyone to explain. It will be written up and submitted to the medical literature. When you combine this fact with the 4.7 odds ratio in the point above, it’s very clear that 75% or more of type 1 diabetes is caused by the vaccine.

The climbing rates of type I diabetes worldwide with no explanation as kids get more and more shots over time:

The explanations for the climbing rates of type I diabetes don’t fit because there isn’t a causal link established between any of these factors and type I diabetes. According to this Healthline article, “these factors include the early introduction of cow's milk, short duration of breastfeeding, and perhaps even pollution.” So where is the study showing a later introduction of cow’s milk and a longer duration of breast fixes the problem?

Type I diabetes is a modern disease. Even the mainstream docs admit that type 1 diabetes is entirely a modern disease. The Healthline article points out that “scant descriptions of diabetes from ancient literature seem to only describe type 2 diabetes.”

Too many “coincidences” among parent reports where their child developed diabetes shortly after vaccination.

Why do medical studies always fail to find a link between vaccines and type I diabetes? Because they were designed not to.

These studies remind me of the studies that are meant to show that vaccines don’t cause autism. They are never really designed to find a signal.

Where is the study looking at the number of case onsets happening before a vaccine shot vs. after a vaccine shot?

Why aren’t any of these studies that purport to not find a link comparing the fully unvaccinated kids with the fully vaccinated kids?

Why are all these studies looking at a single vaccine only? That signal would be hard to find because the difference between a child getting 70 vaccines vs. 69 isn’t going to show a signal.

If there is no link, then the pediatric clinic which eschews vaccines should have the same rate of diabetes as the surrounding clinics.

So someone is lying.

The authors reviewed studies that compared vaccination rates in 13,000 children with type 1 diabetes with control children, finding no association between receipt of any childhood vaccine and the subsequent development of type 1 diabetes.

My study was the same size as theirs, but I compared fully vaccinated kids with fully unvaccinated kids and found a huge signal. Why didn’t they do it my way?

Are vaccines the only cause?

There are likely other possible causes of type I diabetes, but the point of this article is that the data I’ve been able to collect shows that vast majority are caused by the childhood vaccines which is why pediatric clinics which eschew vaccines have dramatically lower rates of type 1 diabetes than those who do not. Otherwise, how can you explain that?

Summary

The data I’ve seen on the vaxxed vs. unvaxxed shows that over 75% of the cases of type 1 diabetes are caused by the vaccines.

If you want to disprove me, simply show me the study of the fully unvaccinated rate vs. fully vaccinated rate are comparable. I’ve never seen such a study.

Studies that are purportedly designed to find an association between vaccines and type 1 diabetes are flawed because they never look at:

the onset time relative to the last vaccination, the type of vaccine (they only look at one at a time), and they never compare the rates in the fully vaccinated with the fully unvaccinated in the same community or medical practice.

If they did any of these things, they’d immediately discover why they are failing to find a signal.

It took me just 24 hours to collect the data in my survey. Why don’t they do something similar? They don’t even try this!

This is a huge failing of evidence-based medicine that they are all incapable of finding a signal that would go against the government narrative.

It’s almost as if they don’t want to know they got it wrong.

Dr. Mercola: What Mothers Should Know About COVID and COVID-19 Vaccine for Children