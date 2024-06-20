Patientmakt’s Substack

CozzyCorner🪔's avatar
CozzyCorner🪔
Jun 29, 2024

Parents receive no informed consent for any Human Test subject research protocols of they compare it to the Nuremberg Codes 1-10. The most severe reactions, disabilities and death must be made clear at all times when the candidates are being vetted for the protocols. All requirements must be fullfilled in searching for, registering and disqualifying people for research protocols. It has been my experience in the few years of working as a research nurse to do no harm to human test subjects in cancer research for treatments. IRB involvement is very vital to keep the protocols and researchers at all levels at the best ethical standards for all of its duration and completion so the publications and conclusions are valid and can be vetted.

