Naomi Wolf has recently been supporting the journalist Mark Steyn on the Covid progaganda trial in London. Mark Steyn was one of the first in England to raise his voice on the Covid “vaccine” injured. For doing this he was sacked from GB News. He has just taken part in a trial defending free speech and the media.

Dr. Naomi Wolf Responds to UK Media Regulator OfCom - This is Dr. Wolf's statement to the Royal Courts of Justice, London, United Kingdom, on June 11, 2024.

Ex lawyer Kat A on X: “The UK courts are desperate to silence and smear Dr Naomi Wolf but the truth is she is the voice of thousands of medical experts who are about to drop explosive bombshells in the book The PFizer PApers.

Especially the fact that Pfizer hid the trial deaths of 8 vaccinated people in order to gain emergency use authorisation. ‘They had to delay reporting those fatalities in order to make the case that the vaccine was 95% effective. If they had included them they would have been faced with the fact more people died with the vaccine than without which is what data are now showing.”

Amazon presentation: The Pfizer Papers features new reports written by WarRoom/DailyClout research volunteers, which are based on the primary source Pfizer clinical trial documents released under court order and on related medical literature. The book shows in high relief that Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial was deeply flawed and that the pharmaceutical company knew by November 2020 that its vaccine was neither safe nor effective. The reports detail vaccine-induced harms throughout the human body, including to the reproductive system; show that women suffer vaccine-related adverse events at a 3:1 ratio; expose that vaccine-induced myocarditis is not rare, mild, or transient; and, shockingly, demonstrate that the mRNA vaccines have created a new category of multi-system, multi-organ disease, which is being called “CoVax Disease.”



Despite the fact that Pfizer committed in its own clinical trial protocol to follow the placebo arm of its trial for twenty-four months, Pfizer vaccinated approximately 95 percent of placebo recipients by March 2021, thus eliminating the trial’s control group and making it impossible for comparative safety determinations to be made.



Just as importantly, The Pfizer Papers makes it clear that the US Food and Drug Administration knew about the shortfalls of Pfizer’s clinical trial as well as the harms caused by the company’s mRNA COVID vaccine product, thus highlighting the FDA’s abject failure to fulfill its mission to “[protect] the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices.”



The Pfizer Papers offers an in-depth look at how Big Pharma, the US government, and healthcare entities stand protected behind the broad legal immunity provided by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) when creating, prescribing, and administering vaccines; and, under that shield of protection, do what is best for their bottom lines rather than for the health and well-being of Americans.

The Moderna Papers features reports written by WarRoom/DailyClout research volunteers, which are based on primary source Moderna clinical trial documents released by the FDA.

Naomi Wolf also runs the open access page Daily Clout where you can find information on Pfizer trials and more on her activism.

“For a year now, Mark has focused on a topic all but uncovered by mainstream media in Britain and throughout the west - the devastating damage done around the world to millions of hitherto healthy persons by the Covid "vaccines". We have had some modest success in shining a light on this subject: Steyn's vax-victim guests constitute a majority of those who have received "compensation" from the UK government: by going on the show, they obliged the nothing-to-see-here state to see them.

In July, Mark hosted a special edition of the Steyn Show before an audience of those injured and bereaved by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, and covering various aspects of a great injustice to entirely blameless citizens. His guests included the very first widows of the vaccine he had on his show some months back, Vikki Spit and Charlotte Wright, and the only MP interested in championing their cause, Sir Christopher Chope. Back in America, Jedediah Bila tweeted:”