The reliable substacker Aussie_17 just helped the world understand the australian governement fraud when it comes to the official statistics of covid vaccine related deaths. The australian government is covering up the true numbers of covid vaccine related deaths. A Covid Vaccine Classaction lawsuit is coming up in Australia in the beginning of December in Australia and Dr. Melissa McCann who reported about it has also critsized the lack of transparency about vaccine safety and adverse events: “"Just how many Australians suffered severe adverse events is anyone’s guess. The TGA’s DAEN database discloses that more than 137 000 adverse events and 1037 deaths have been reported to this voluntary passive reporting system.". What ever is happening around the world from official statistics the numbers are fraudulent.

What is the effect of the covid vaccines on national security?

Aussie_17: “In a powerful and alarming address to the Australian Parliament, Senator Gerard Rennick exposed what he refers to as the "smoking gun" of a deliberate cover-up by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regarding vaccine safety. This revelation centers around the tragic case of a 52-year-old man who died suddenly in July 2021, just seven days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, passing away in his own home before his family’s eyes.

Despite the clear findings from an autopsy, which identified rapidly progressing myocarditis as the direct cause of death following the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, the TGA has been accused of neglecting to report this critical information. The autopsy report, ultimately provided to the TGA, was seemingly ignored, falling in line with the TGA's alarming admission that they do not solicit autopsy reports. This shocking oversight represents a gross disregard for public safety and transparency.

Senator Rennick reminded Parliament, “Tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of Australians got myocarditis and other severe vaccine injuries." He challenged the integrity of the TGA, stating that, "If we can't trust the TGA to be honest about this, if we can't trust the TGA to follow due process, then we have got serious issues.”

Thousands of Australians are reportedly suffering from vaccine injuries yet remain unsupported because the TGA refuses to acknowledge these side effects. The senator forcefully reiterated, "The cause of this death was myocarditis. The TGA knows that myocarditis was a side effect from this vaccine and yet they didn't tell the Australian public."“

Scientific studies of what people died of related to the experimental covid injections has been released. The study links the deaths to the covid vaccines but has not uncovered the actual causes but it is one step in the right direction in understanding more truths. “The mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days. Most deaths occurred within a week from last vaccine administration.” The most common understood medical diagnosis releated to covid vaccine deaths from the autopsie study are: “primary causes of death include sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), myocardial infarction (12%), VITT (7.9%), myocarditis (7.1%), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%), and cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%).”

As we look at the example Senator Rennick is discussing and that the example is related to myocarditis it should also be known from DNA contamination of the covid vaccines. People who are attained by myocarditis lose their ability to produce antibodies against sars-cov-2 due to the covid vaccine. From the USA medical blogger A Midwestern Doctor reported: “Some vaccinated individuals (e.g., those who develop myocarditis) cannot form antibodies to the spike protein, and this causes the vaccine spike proteins to persist for a very long time within the body.” And that is not the only problem. Spike protein persistance is also a big problem: “The vaccine eliminates the body’s ability to get rid of a COVID-19 infection, and as a result, a chronic low-grade COVID-19 infection develops, which continually manufactures spike proteins in the body.” Basically it seems that anyone who got a covid vaccine and DNA contamination is harmed by the covid injections.

