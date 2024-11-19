Substacker Aussie_17 from Australia just shared information on the situation in Australia and parliamentary debates. From X: Australian Outrage Mounts as Citizens Seek Answers Following Member of Parliament Russell Broadbent's @BroadbentMP Stunning DNA Contamination Address "...health care workers are still overwhelmed in large part by unprecedented and unexplained levels of sickness right across the country. Why isn't anyone investigating this phenomenon??" "The Australian people deserve answers. Today I rise to speak as a matter of grave national importance, one that has until now been met with silence by those who should be taking decisive action. " "Experts have determined that as few as three to 10 molecules of the SV-40 promoter and enhancer sequences contaminating Pfizer's product can potentially trigger cell mutations leading to cancer, yet Dr Speicher's analysis of Australia's vials detected billions of these molecules in a single dose. For the TGA to dismiss these concerns outright, without credible testing or scientific analysis, is a failure of the duty of the Australian people."

What is the situation in other countries - how is the healthstatus of their healthcare workers, police, firefighters, military? What is the effect of the covid vaccines on national security?

Aussie_17 on Substack: “How can the government ignore the voices of 52 eminent scientists, including leading figures like Dr. David Speicher and Professor Angus Dalgleish? These experts have put their reputations on the line to highlight overwhelming evidence of synthetic DNA contamination at levels up to 145 times the acceptable limits. Yet, the response from those in power has been shockingly passive.

The most alarming revelation comes from experts who have identified that as few as "three to 10 molecules of the SV-40 promoter and enhancer sequences contaminating Pfizer's product can potentially trigger cell mutations leading to cancer." Incredibly, Dr. Speicher's analysis revealed "billions of these molecules in a single dose." The catastrophic implications of such contamination are clear, yet authorities remain disturbingly silent.”

The french physician Dider Raoult is also highlighted by him confirming DNA contamination. Dr. Didier Raoult has been banned in France from practicing medicine for two years for speaking up about sars-cov-2, giving early treatment and the risks of the experimental covid injections.

The bizarre thing of banning Dr. Didier Raoult from medicine for using hydrochloroquine (HQL) successfully for Covid-19 patients is that HQL was an over the counter drug in France before Covid-19. Because of C19 HQL was made a prescription drug in France.

Watch the documentary Epidemic of Fraud and learn how Quinine (the herb before it became the drug hydrochloroquine has been used strategically in wars and more):

Dr. Didier Raoult confirming DNA contamination on X - you will find an english translation below.

Translation: I have finally published my genetic analysis of the vaccines, which cannot be published in mainstream scientific journals (partly owned by the same shareholders in the pharmaceutical industry, including pension funds, Blackrock, and Vanguard).

However, this does not prevent them from being accessible; there is always a way to bypass censorship (see HAL reference: https://hal.science/hal-04778576v1).

These results confirm the studies of two other teams showing the presence of DNA from the COVID-19 virus and bacterial plasmids injected into humans from the Pfizer vaccination.

Article in full: Australian Outrage Mounts as Citizens Seek Answers Following Member of Parliament Russell Broadbent's Stunning DNA Contamination Address