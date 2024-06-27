It is being reported about Congo an airborne monkeypox variant clade B1 is spreading in schools, workplaces and from mother to child in Congo. According to Thailand Medical News the WHO is working on preventing the spread of this airborne variant from speading outside of Africa. The clade B1 has a 5 % fatality rate for adults and a 10 % fatality rate for children.

So far 8 600 monkeypox cases have been reported for 2024 by midyear 2024 and 410 deaths from the monkeypox virus.

This clade B1 variant was first detected in February 2024. Usually the monkeypox virus only spreads through sexual contact - men having sex with men and that variant is not as dangerous as this new airborne variant. The airborne variant can spread by touch and of being close to someone already infected. At this stage I do not have reports if this variant is a bioweapon variant or not. There does exist informtion that Anthony Fauci in congressional hearings hid information on monkeypox gain-of-function variants with a lethality of 15 %.

Read more articles on the Monkeypox spread from Thailand Medical News site: New Mutated Clade 1B Strain of Mpox That Is Highly Lethal Causes Global Panic As Cases Surge in Congo

Yesterday Thailand Medical News reported on X: Unconfirmed reports emerging that new strain of Mpox(Monkeypox) has enhanced airborne properties. Can spread effectively without sexual contact! Are we to assume that this occurred as a result of natural evolution or something else!!! Seriously, can DARPA stop all its programs! Thailand Medical News, X

Reminder from 2022: #Monkeypox was first identified in 1958, but there’s never been a global Monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa until now—in the exact week of the exact month predicted by the biosecurity folks in their pandemic simulation. (2022)

In 2022 Dr. Mercola reported on the Monkeypox three times so far. I will share his material here in chronlological order as reminders as he also gives more information on the virus and vaccines and other information that can be of importance.

The Monkey Business Behind Monkeypox Propaganda, May 30, 2023

Video Jimmy Dore show: Monkeypox! The Next Thing To Be Terrified Of Is Here!

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Just as hysteria about COVID-19 is winding down, another “pandemic” is poised to take its place. This time, it’s monkeypox, a typically mild infection that often resolves in three to four weeks without treatment

The first European case of monkeypox was confirmed May 7, 2022, in the U.K. Then, seemingly overnight, cases were being reported across the world. May 20, 2022, the World Health Organization held an emergency meeting to discuss reports of more than 100 suspected or confirmed cases in at least nine countries

A tabletop simulation exercise of a monkeypox outbreak took place in March 2021, and in this fictional scenario, the first European case of monkeypox was also identified on May 7, 2022

The first case in the U.S. was reported May 18, 2022. By May 23, suspected monkeypox cases were reported in three additional states: New York, Florida and Utah

President Joe Biden has stated that strict quarantine protocols are not likely to be implemented in the U.S. He has, however, already placed a $119 million order for a monkeypox vaccine. Belgium, meanwhile, has introduced a 21-day quarantine for anyone who tests positive, and the U.K. is urging anyone who has had direct contact with a confirmed case to voluntarily isolate for 21 days

As predicted, just as hysteria about COVID-19 is winding down, another “pandemic” is poised to take its place. This time, it’s monkeypox, an infection that just so happens to mimic many of the symptoms of COVID jab-induced shingles — so much so, the Department of Health in Queensland, Australia, used the same photo to illustrate both infections (the photos have since been removed or updated1).

The first European case of monkeypox was confirmed May 7, 2022, in the U.K.2 Then, seemingly overnight, cases were being reported across the world.3 May 20, 2022, the World Health Organization held an emergency meeting to discuss reports of more than 100 suspected or confirmed cases in at least nine countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S., Canada and Australia.4

By the time this article goes to print, the number of countries affected and the case load totals are likely going to be significantly higher. The first case in the U.S. was reported May 18, 2022.5

By May 23, suspected monkeypox cases were reported in three additional states: New York, Florida and Utah.6 All of the patients were said to be in good condition and state health departments were in agreement that the cases posed no serious risk to the public.

President Joe Biden has stated that strict quarantine protocols are not likely to be implemented in the U.S. He has, however, already placed a $119 million order for a monkeypox vaccine.7,8

Belgium, meanwhile, has introduced a 21-day quarantine for anyone who tests positive, and the U.K. is urging anyone who has had direct contact with a confirmed case to voluntarily isolate for 21 days.9

As noted by Jimmy Dore in the video above, the worldwide monkeypox outbreak seems perfectly timed to pressure countries to relinquish health care authority to the WHO.

The World Health Assembly was voting on amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR)10 as the first cases were being identified. I discussed the implications of these amendments in a recent article. As noted by Dore, a pandemic rehearsal conducted just last year also featured monkeypox specifically. I’ll review that further below.

What Is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox, a relative of the smallpox virus, is a typically mild viral illness, characterized by fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes and a bumpy rash that tends to start on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.

The pus-filled lesions are known as “pox.” The lesions eventually scab over and fall off after three to four weeks. The infection is not readily transmissible, as it requires direct contact with bodily fluids.

While there’s no known effective treatment, most patients recover without any treatment whatsoever. Historically, the infection has primarily plagued the African continent, where a few thousand cases are reported each year. However, many of the current cases are not linked to travel, making the outbreak in so many different areas a rare oddity. As noted by Nature magazine:11

“On 19 May, researchers in Portugal uploaded the first draft genome12 of the monkeypox virus that was detected there, but Gustavo Palacios, a virologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, emphasizes that it’s still a very early draft, and more work needs to be done before any definitive conclusions can be drawn. What researchers can tell from this preliminary genetic data is that the strain of the monkeypox virus found in Portugal is related to a viral strain predominantly found in West Africa. This strain causes milder disease and has a lower death rate — about 1% in poor rural populations — compared with the one that circulates in Central Africa. But exactly how much the strain causing the current outbreaks differs from the one in West Africa — and whether the cases popping up in various countries are linked to one another — remains unknown.”

Outbreaks Blamed on Gay Sex

Several of the Spanish cases were linked to a “superspreader event at an adult sauna” in Madrid, at least three Belgian cases were linked to a gay fetish festival in Antwerp,13 and cases in Italy and Tenerife have been linked to a gay pride festival on the Canary Islands.14 Health officials also claim a “notable proportion” of British cases are in the gay and bisexual community.15,16

Is the singling out of gays another ploy in the totalitarian takeover plan? Totalitarian regimes always need an enemy onto which the fear and irrational aggression of the hypnotized masses can be directed, and since the hatred against those refusing the COVID jab has significantly abated, they clearly need a new scapegoat.

It would not surprise me if, after two years of promoting the gay and trans community, the far Left will now begin to incite anger and fear against it. Why? Because it causes confusion and uncertainty. People who once showed allegiance with this group will now be splintered against them. At the end of the day, it’s all about psychological splintering and pitting various groups against each other.

It appears the monkeypox outbreak is also being used to promote The Great Reset in other ways. Already, U.K. health officials are warning the monkeypox virus may spread through consumption of infected meat,17 and we already know that eliminating meat consumption is part of the globalist agenda.

Monkeypox Simulation in 2021

Video: BOOM! Caught Red Handed Planning Monkeypox Pandemic

Making the monkeypox outbreaks all the more suspicious is the fact that a tabletop simulation exercise of a monkeypox outbreak took place in March 2021,18 and the start date of this fictional scenario was mid-May 2022. Coincidence?

In the video above, AmazingPolly reviews the details of this simulation. She also reminds us how Event 201 ended up “predicting” the COVID pandemic to a tee, and shows how we’re now seeing a replay of “coincidences” between the monkeypox simulation and real-world events.

The monkeypox exercise was held by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), which is funded by Bill Gates. NTI was founded to assess and reduce threats associated with the proliferation of nuclear weapons,19 but they’ve since expanded to include biological threats.20 Gates has not only funded NTI pandemic simulations but has also given grants to the NTI for vaccine development in relation to biological threats.21

The final report22,23 from this event was funded by the Open Philanthropy project, which in turn is funded by Facebook cofounder Dustin Moscowitz. As reported by The Defender:24

“This ‘fictional exercise scenario’ involved the simulation of ‘a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that first emerged in the fictional nation of Brinia and spread globally over 18 months’ ... The outcome of this ‘exercise scenario’ found the fictional pandemic, ‘caused by a terrorist attack using a pathogen engineered in a laboratory with inadequate biosafety and biosecurity provisions and weak oversight,’ led to ‘more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities worldwide.’ The fictional start date of the monkeypox pandemic in this exercise was May 15, 2022. The first European case of monkeypox was identified on May 7, 2022.”

As mentioned, the first European case of monkeypox was in fact confirmed May 7, 2022, in the U.K.25 Not only is the date identical to that in this supposedly fictional scenario, but the country of emergence, “Brinia,” even sounds very much like “Britannica,” or “Great Britain.” Coincidence?

Key Recommendations From the Pandemic Exercise

As reported by The Defender, among the key recommendations from this monkeypox simulation were recommendations that clearly support the WHO’s takeover of pandemic preparedness and response, and the implementation of Gates’ "Global Epidemic Response & Mobilization" (GERM26) Team:27

Bolstering international systems “for pandemic risk assessment, warning, and investigating outbreak origins,” calling upon the WHO to “establish a graded, transparent, international public health alert system” and the United Nations system to “establish a new mechanism for investigating high-consequence biological events of unknown origin.”

The development and implementation of “national-level triggers for early, proactive pandemic response,” including the adaptation of the “no-regrets” approach to responding to pandemics via “anticipatory action” based on “triggers” that would automatically generate a response to “high-consequence biological events.”

The establishment of “an international entity dedicated to reducing emerging biological risks associated with rapid technology advances,” that would “support interventions throughout the bioscience and biotechnology research and development life cycle — from funding, through execution, and on to publication or commercialization.”

Anticipatory action based on triggers include everything we’ve saw during the COVID pandemic, such as mask mandates, the banning of mass gatherings, travel health screening and vaccine passports. This despite overwhelming evidence showing these strategies are ineffective at best, while being devastating to public health and economies.

Why Does Fiction so Often Turn Into Reality?

As noted by The Defender,28 Michael P. Sanger29 and Tim Hinchliffe,30 among others, fictional tabletop exercises have had an uncanny ability to predict details of near-future events. Event 201 accurately “predicted” the COVID pandemic and its focus on censorship and lockdowns.

In June 2001, Operation Dark Winter examined “the national security, intergovernmental, and information challenges of a biological attack on the American homeland,” and less than three months later, the 9/11 attacks and subsequent anthrax scare occurred. In January 2005, Operation Atlantic Storm involved the fictional scenario of a transatlantic bioterrorist attack and that same month we had the bird flu pandemic. The Defender continues:31

“Predictions for the future don’t end there, however. For instance, in September 2017, NTI and the WEF organized a roundtable discussion on the current state of biological risks presented by technology advancement in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And in January 2020, NTI and the WEF again joined forces, issuing a report titled ‘Biosecurity Innovation and Risk Reduction: A Global Framework for Accessible, Safe and Secure DNA Synthesis.’ According to the report: ‘Rapid advancements in commercially available DNA synthesis technologies — used for example to artificially create gene sequences for clinical diagnosis and treatment — pose growing risks, with the potential to cause a catastrophic biological security threat if accidentally or deliberately misused.’ Merck, whose head of corporate affairs participated in the monkeypox simulation, was the subject of an FBI and CDC investigation in November 2021 regarding 15 suspicious vials labeled “smallpox” at a Merck facility in Philadelphia.”

In a National Pulse exclusive,32 Natalie Winters also summarizes research by the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), in which they “assembled monkeypox strains using methods flagged for creating ‘contagious pathogens.’”

“Are we here because of China’s experiments again?” she asks, referring to the apparent monkeypox outbreaks. The research paper33 in question was published at the end of February 2022, just a few months before the first cases suddenly appeared outside of Africa.

What Do We Know About the Monkeypox Vaccine?

Video: (you have to get on the mercola site for this video)

The monkeypox vaccine currently being stockpiled by the U.S. and Europe is not specific for the monkeypox. It’s actually a smallpox vaccine, claimed to be 85% effective at stopping monkeypox. In the U.K., close contacts of those infected with monkeypox have reportedly already been given the smallpox vaccine — a strategy known as “ring vaccination.”34 In the U.S., there are currently two smallpox vaccines available:

•ACAM2000 was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2007 and has primarily been restricted to use in military personnel due to its safety risks, which include infection with the vaccine strain, vaccine shedding and death.

Package insert warnings include myocarditis and pericarditis at a rate of 5.7 per 1,000 vaccinated, encephalitis, severe skin infection, blindness, fetal death and more. Household contacts face the same risks as the vaccinated individual due to shedding.

•Jynneos (known as Imvamune in Canada or Imvanex in Europe35) was approved by the FDA in 2019. It’s an attenuated live vaccine, indicated for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in adults aged 18 and older, and those who cannot be vaccinated with ACAM2000 due to contraindications such as atopic dermatitis, immunocompromising conditions, breastfeeding or pregnancy. It’s the only FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine for non-military use.

The U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has also signed a contract with Bavarian Nordic for a freeze-dried version of the Jynneos smallpox vaccine, which will give it longer shelf-life.36 Moderna already has a monkeypox vaccine in pre-clinical trials.37 It’s unclear when those trials began.

As noted by independent journalist Whitney Webb, Emergent BioSolutions and SIGA Technologies — both of which have been struggling recently — will be cashing in on the monkeypox scare:38

“Regardless of how the monkeypox situation plays out, two companies are already cashing in. As concern over monkeypox has risen, so too have the shares of Emergent BioSolutions and SIGA Technologies. Both companies essentially have monopolies in the U.S. market, and other markets as well, on smallpox vaccines and treatments. Their main smallpox-focused products are, conveniently, also used to protect against or treat monkeypox as well. As a result, the shares of Emergent BioSolutions climbed 12% on Thursday, while those of SIGA soared 17.1%. For these companies, the monkeypox fears are a godsend, specifically for SIGA, which produces a smallpox treatment, known by its brand name TPOXX. It is SIGA’s only product. While some outlets have noted that the rise in the valuation of SIGA Technologies has coincided with recent concerns about monkeypox, essentially no attention has been given to the fact that the company is apparently the only piece of a powerful billionaire’s empire that isn’t currently crumbling. That billionaire, ‘corporate raider’ Ron Perelman, has deep and controversial ties to the Clinton family and the Democratic party as well as troubling ties to Jeffery Epstein. Aside from his controlling stake in SIGA, Perelman has recently made headlines for rapidly liquidating many of his assets in a desperate bid for cash. Similarly, Emergent BioSolutions has also been in hot water. The company, which has troubling ties to the 2001 Anthrax attacks, came under fire just under two weeks ago for engaging in a ‘cover-up’ over quality control issues relating to their production of COVID-19 vaccines. A Congressional investigation found that quality control concerns at an Emergent-run facility led to more than 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines being discarded. The Emergent factory in question had been shut down by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2021. They were allowed to reopen last August before the government terminated the contract.”

What’s the Truth of the Matter?

In addition to Webb’s article above, which dissects the sordid histories of Emergent and SIGA, another early analysis of the new monkeypox scare that is well worth reading is Dr. Robert Malone’s Substack article,39 “Monkey Pox — Truth Versus Fearporn.” In it, he reviews what monkeypox actually is, where it came from, how it’s related to smallpox, it’s signs and symptoms, how disease spread is effectively controlled and much more.

Unless there has been some genetic alteration, either through evolution or intentional genetic manipulation, [monkeypox] is not a significant biothreat, and has never been considered a high threat pathogen in the past. So, stop the fear mongering, misinformation and disinformation. ~ Dr. Robert Malone

Key take-home’s are that monkeypox is not a particularly deadly disease and one that can be readily controlled without reverting back to COVID restrictions. To quote Malone:40

“So, is the biothreat real? Is it imminent? Does it justify the global media hype? As I was waiting in an airport lounge to travel from USA to the UK two days ago, I saw a newsreel from CNN which was breathlessly reporting on this ‘threat’ while displaying historic images of patients suffering from Smallpox disease. This provides a classical example of public health fearporn, in my opinion, and CNN should be reprimanded for broadcasting irresponsible propaganda — misinformation and disinformation — under the guise of journalism. In my opinion, based on currently available information, Monkeypox is a virus and disease which is endemic in Africa, emerges sporadically after transmission into humans from animal hosts, and is typically spread by close human contact. It is readily controlled by classical public health measures. It does not have a high mortality rate. Unless there has been some genetic alteration, either through evolution or intentional genetic manipulation, it is not a significant biothreat, and has never been considered a high threat pathogen in the past. So, stop the fear mongering, misinformation and disinformation.”

The way it looks right now, it appears the monkeypox outbreaks are intended to rile the public into another fear-fueled frenzy in order to justify the WHO’s takeover of public health globally, usher in those reviled health passports and everything else that goes along with The Great Reset. As noted by Hinchliffe in a 2020 Sociable article:41

“If you are World Economic Forum (WEF) Founder Klaus Schwab, you attempt to sell your vision of a global Utopia via a great reset of the world order in three simple steps:

1.Announce your intention to revamp every aspect of society with global governance, and keep repeating that message

2.When your message isn’t getting through, simulate fake pandemic scenarios that show why the world needs a great reset

3.If the fake pandemic scenarios aren’t persuasive enough, wait a couple months for a real global crisis to occur, and repeat step one ...

The so-called ‘great reset’ promises to build ‘a more secure, more equal, and more stable world’ if everyone on the planet agrees to ‘act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.’ But it wouldn’t have been possible to contemplate materializing such an all-encompassing plan for a new world order without a global crisis, be it manufactured or of unfortunate happenstance, that shocked society to its core.”

COVID simply didn’t take the globalist cabal far enough. So, here comes global pandemic No. 2 — be it real or mostly fabricated — which will be rapidly followed by renewed calls for a New World Order and a Great Reset. Essentially, we can expect a repeat of the insanity we just lived through, which means we must also repeat our response, and reject the fearmongering and the global power grab.

Monkeypox Mania, June 7, 2022

This article was originally published here.

Lock yourselves down inside your homes! Break out the masks and prophylactic face-shields! Switch off what’s left of your critical faculties and prepare yourselves to “follow the Science!” Yes, that’s right, just as the survivors of The Simulated Apocalyptic Plague of 2020-2021 were crawling up out of their Covid bunkers and starting to “build the world back better,” another biblical pestilence has apparently been unleashed on humanity!

This time it’s the dreaded monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease endemic to central and western Africa that circulates among giant pouched rats, squirrels, dormice, and other rodents and has been infecting humans for centuries, or millennia. Monkeypox causes fever, headaches, muscle aches, and sometimes fluid-filled blisters, tends to resolve in two to four weeks, and thus poses absolutely zero threat to human civilization generally.

The corporate media do not want to alarm us, but it is their duty as professional journalists to report that THE MONKEYPOX IS SPREADING LIKE WILDFIRE! OVER 100 CASES OF MONKEYPOX have been confirmed in countries throughout the world! MONKEYPOX TASKFORCES are being convened! Close-up photos of NASTY-LOOKING MONKEYPOX LESIONS are being disseminated! The President of the United States says “EVERYBODY SHOULD BE CONCERNED!”

The WHO is calling it “a multi-country monkeypox outbreak!” Belgium has introduced a mandatory quarantine. The CDC has gone to “Alert Level 2!” “Enhanced precautions” are recommended!

In New York City, the nexus of probably the most paranoid, mask-wearing, quadruple-“vaccinated” New Normal fanatics on the face of the planet, the Department of Health is instructing everyone to wear the masks they are already wearing to protect them from both Covid and monkeypox, and smallpox, and largepox, and airborne cancer, and God knows what other horrors might be out there!

Here in the capital of New Normal Germany, Karl Lauterbach, who, despite wasting hundreds of millions of Euros on superfluous “vaccines,” attempting to compulsorily “vaccinate” every man, woman, and child in the country, and otherwise behaving like a fascist lunatic, remains the official Minister of Health, is excitedly hopping up and down and hooting like a Siamang gibbon about “recommendations for isolation and quarantine,” and other “monkeypox containment measures.”

As Yogi Berra famously put it, “it’s like déjà vu all over again.” Except that it isn’t … or it probably isn’t. Before I could even finish this column, the United GloboCap Ministries of Truth started dialing down the monkeypox panic.

It appears they’re going with “it’s a gay pandemic,” or an “LGBTQ pandemic,” or an “LGBTQIA+ pandemic,” or whatever the official acronym is by the time I click the “publish” button, and making other noises to the effect that it might not be absolutely necessary this time to order a full-scale global lockdown, release the drones and robotic dogs, inject everybody with experimental drugs, and start viciously persecuting “monkeypox deniers.”

You didn’t really believe they were launching a shot-by-shot remake of Covid, did you? The showrunners at GloboCap may be preternaturally evil, but they aren’t stupid. Only the most hopelessly brainwashed New Normals would go along with another “apocalyptic pandemic” before the current one has even been officially cancelled.

No, unfortunately, odds are, we’re just getting a preview of what “life” is going to be like in the New Normal Reich, where the masses will be perpetually menaced by an inexhaustible assortment of exotic pathogens and interchangeable pseudo-pathological threats. The New Normal was never about Covid specifically.

It was always about implementing a new “reality” — a pathologized-totalitarian “reality,” not so much ruled as discreetly “guided” by unaccountable, supranational, non-governmental governing entities, global corporations, and assorted billionaires — in which Covid, or monkeypox, or kangaroopox, or any other viral zoonotic disease, or any climate-related or economic development, or aberrant ideological or behavioral tendency, could be used as a pretext to foment another outbreak of mindless mass hysteria and impose additional restrictions on society.

That new “reality” has been implemented … perhaps not as firmly as originally intended, but implemented nonetheless.

We are being conditioned to accept this new “reality,” as we were conditioned to accept the War on Terror “reality,” to pointlessly remove our footwear at the airport, place our liquids in travel-size containers, submit to groping by “security staff,” and otherwise live in a state of constant low-level fear of a “terrorist attack,” as we are now being conditioned to wear masks where we are told, submit to mandatory “vaccination,” and live in constant low-level fear of the next purportedly deadly pathogen.

Sadly, most of us will accept this conditioning, and adapt to the “minor inconveniences” that are being imposed on us at every turn. After all, what difference does it really make if we have to wear a little mask on an airplane, or on public transport, or at the doctor’s office?

And is it really such a breach of our fundamental rights to freedom of speech, freedom of movement, association, privacy, and basic bodily autonomy if we have to allow governments and global corporations to censor our political opinions, prevent us from traveling, forbid us to protest, and force us to submit to invasive medical treatments in order to hold a job?

We got used to taking off our shoes at the airport and watching the “security staff” fondle our kids’ genitals, and invading and bombing other countries and murdering whole families with drones, didn’t we? Surely, we’ll get used to this.

Or … OK, I won’t, and neither will you, probably, but the majority of the masses will. They just demonstrated that pretty clearly, didn’t they? As they demonstrated it during the Global War on Terror. As they demonstrated it during the Cold War. As they demonstrated it … oh, never mind.

Sorry, I really wanted to end this column on a positive note. All right, here’s one! A little good news, finally!

According to the professional fact-checkers at Reuters, it turns out “there is no evidence at all that the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting [which is taking place in Davos right now] was scheduled to coincide with these outbreaks of monkeypox,” and anyone who says there is, or implies there is, or who deviates from or questions the “facts,” or the “Science,” or whatever, is a “monkeypox-denying, conspiracy-theorizing, anti-vax, Putin-loving disinformationist,” and so everything is actually hunky-dory, or it will be as soon as we teach those evil Rooskies a little thermonuclear lesson!

I don’t know about you, but that’s a load off my mind. For a moment there, I thought we were in trouble.

Monkeypox Declared a Public Health Emergency, August 1, 2022

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

By the third week of July 2022, some 16,000 cases of monkeypox had been recorded across 75 countries, with the vast majority of cases occurring among homosexual and bisexual men. In the U.S., recorded cases were around 3,000, including two children

July 23, 2022, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus unilaterally overruled this panel of advisers and declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC). Ghebreyesus made the decision to declare a PHEIC even though the WHO’s advisory panel opposed the declaration 9 to 6

According to Ghebreyesus, “for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners. That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups”

At present, the PHEIC appears to be financially motivated. Moderna is testing an mRNA injection for monkeypox, and in addition to the two smallpox vaccines already approved, Aventis Pasteur also has a smallpox vaccine that, while still investigational, could receive emergency use authorization

Disturbingly, in February 2022, the Wuhan Institute of Virology published a study in which they describe creating a portion of a monkeypox genome from scratch in order to develop a PCR test for monkeypox diagnosis. The National Institutes for Health in the U.S. also began studying a monkeypox drug in 2020

Ever since the first European cases of monkeypox were confirmed in early May 2022, many suspected smallpox or monkeypox would become the next global pandemic to justify continued tyranny and the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset.

Indeed, in early December 2021, media started signaling that smallpox might be the next pandemic. As it turns out, monkeypox1 is the same family as smallpox,2 but is nowhere nearly as lethal.

By the third week of July 2022, some 16,000 cases of monkeypox had been recorded across 75 countries, with the vast majority of cases occurring among homosexual and bisexual men. In the U.S., recorded cases were around 3,000, including two children.

As we saw with COVID-19, health authorities claim many of the infections have no known source of infection, suggesting it may be spreading in unknown ways. With COVID, they blamed it on “asymptomatic spread,” which was always a complete fallacy. Time will tell what they come up with here.

Monkeypox Declared a Public Health Emergency

As reported by The New York Times,3 as of late June 2022, World Health Organization advisers still did not recommend issuing an emergency declaration for smallpox, in large part because “the disease had not moved out of the primary risk group, men who have sex with men, to affect pregnant women, children or older adults, who are at greater risk of severe illness if they are infected.”

One month later, the panel was still deadlocked in disagreement, with six supporting a declaration and nine opposing it.4 Despite the lack of consensus, July 23, 2022, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus unilaterally overruled this panel of advisers and declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC).5

That same day, the National Coalition of STD Directors also urged President Biden to follow the WHO’s lead and declare monkeypox a national public health emergency, and to allocate $100 million in emergency funding.6

According to Ghebreyesus, six versus nine “is very, very close,” and “Since the role of the committee is to advise, I then had to act as a tie-breaker.”7 In the real world, six versus nine is not “a tie.” So, clearly, the director-general was driven to act based on something else, and this silly justification was all he could come up with.

Importantly, the “public health emergency of international concern” declaration gives Ghebreyesus a number of distinct powers, including the ability to recommend how member states should respond to the outbreak, which of course includes the recommendation to mass vaccinate. As reported by The New York Times:8

“The WHO’s declaration signals a public health risk requiring a coordinated international response. The designation can lead member countries to invest significant resources in controlling an outbreak, draw more funding to the response, and encourage nations to share vaccines, treatments and other key resources for containing the outbreak.”

Monkeypox Virus Made by Wuhan Institute of Virology

In other words, “here we go again,” as predicted. And, as with COVID, there’s evidence that we may not be dealing with something that arose accidentally and naturally.

As discussed by Dr. John Campbell in the featured video, the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China and the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. have coincidentally been working on the monkeypox virus and its treatment9 for some time.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology published a study in February 2022, in which they describe creating a portion of a monkeypox genome from scratch in order to develop a PCR test for monkeypox diagnosis.

The NIH, which has identified monkeypox as a potential bioterrorism agent, is currently studying the safety and efficacy of an antiviral called tecovirimat for the treatment of monkeypox. The study in question began September 28, 2020, and will run through the end of September 2025.

Meanwhile, the WIV published a study10 in February 2022, in which they describe creating a portion of a monkeypox genome from scratch in order to develop a PCR test for monkeypox diagnosis.

As explained by Campbell, they created a section (fragment) of the monkeypox virus’ genome in order to use that as a quantitative polymerase chain-reactive (qPCR) template. Curiously, the paper states that, because there’s never been a monkeypox outbreak in China, “the viral genomic material required for qPCR detection is unavailable.”

So, they created a version of the monkeypox genome on their own, using synthetic techniques such as viral DNA recombination. They basically built a new genome by stitching it together using a variety of (presumably known) gene sequences. The new DNA construct is then reproduced by growing it in yeast, and that yeast is subsequently used to assess the veracity of the PCR test.

Why did they choose this route? The monkeypox virus is readily available in several laboratories around the globe, most notably Africa, but also other countries, so why didn’t they just get it from one of those? As noted by Campbell, the idea that they have to synthesize their own virus because it’s unobtainable is simply not believable, and therefore raises a number of concerns.

What’s more, the paper even warns that “this DNA assembly tool applied in virological research could ... raise potential security concerns ... especially when the assembled product contains a full set of genetic material that can be recovered into a contagious pathogen.”

Now, to be clear, they did not create a full-length genome in this study. The genome fragment they used was only one-third of the full genome of the monkeypox virus, and this was supposedly done to prevent the accidental reverse engineering of an infectious virus. Still, it raises concerns about the risks inherent in creating synthetic viruses.

Prepare for Another Round of Fearmongering — and Vaccinations

Not surprisingly, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is already urging those who may be at high risk for monkeypox — including those who attended the “Daddyland Festival” in Texas over the Fourth of July weekend — to get vaccinated.11

New York City started administering the smallpox vaccine in late June 2022. That’s not a typo. There is no specific monkeypox vaccine. They’re using the smallpox vaccine under the assumption that it might work because the two viruses are in the same family of pox viruses, but there’s very little evidence for this.12

The idea that smallpox vaccines may be effective against monkeypox comes from a 1988 non-randomized observational study13 in which 0.96% of vaccinated close contacts contracted monkeypox, compared to 7.47% of unvaccinated close contacts.

Two of the biggest problems with this assumption are that a) the vaccine used in that 1988 study was a first-generation vaccine that is no longer in use, and b) the current strain of monkeypox has undergone many mutations since 1988. So, there’s really no telling whether the vaccine will have any benefit at all.

As noted by Ira Longini, Ph.D., a biostatistician at the University of Florida and a WHO adviser, “The truth is, we don’t know the efficacy of any of these monkeypox vaccines.”14 Such facts notwithstanding, by July 22, 2022, some 18,000 New Yorkers had already received their first dose of smallpox vaccine.15

Two Types of Smallpox Vaccines in Use

There are currently two types of smallpox vaccine available in the U.S.:16 ACAM2000, which contains live replicating but weakened vaccinia virus and Jynneos (also sold under the names Imvanex and Imvamune), which uses a live but non-replicating modified vaccinia Ankara virus.

Jynneos was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2019 and is indicated for smallpox and monkeypox in adults aged 18 and older.17 Since it doesn’t contain replicating virus, it’s thought to be less hazardous than ACAM2000, but there’s no guarantee.

It’s also not supposed to spread the virus, which is something that can occur with ACAM2000 (which is using a live replication-competent virus). Those who receive ACAM2000 have to take careful precautions, for a full month, to avoid spreading the virus to others.

ACAM2000 is known to produce severe side effects, including myocarditis at a rate of 5.7 per 1,000 vaccinees.18 Jynneos is “believed” to have a lower risk for cardiac adverse events, but time will tell whether that’s true. As with the COVID shots, those getting Jynneos are basically volunteers in a vaccine trial, whether they realize it or not.19

Disturbingly, HIV-positive subjects who participated in Jynneos clinical trials saw a rise in HIV virus counts.20 Today, gay men are the primary recipients of this vaccine, and they’re also a group that tends to be more prone to have HIV-AIDS. So, there may be significant risks to this vaccine in this particular group.

The U.S. Department of Health has a stockpile of more than 200 million doses of ACAM2000, and they’ve vowed to provide some 296,000 doses of Jynneos, but it’s unclear which of the two vaccines is currently being administered.

If someone you know has received the ACAM2000 vaccine, be sure to take the same precautions as you would with someone who is infected with monkeypox (see below).

The hazard of live vaccines was recently made evident by a case in which an unvaccinated individual contracted polio from a person who had received an oral live poliovirus vaccine.21 (The U.S. only uses inactivated polio vaccine, but live polio vaccine is still used in many other countries.) So, if ACAM2000 were to be widely used, and people fail to take proper precautions, outbreaks of smallpox could be possible.

Aventis Pasteur also has a smallpox vaccine that, while still investigational, could still receive emergency use authorization.22 It too is replication-competent, and therefore could create outbreaks if used extensively.

At present, the WHO is not recommending mass vaccination,23 primarily because the smallpox vaccine is known to have its risks. According to the WHO, good hygiene and safe sexual behavior are, for now, your best prevention against monkeypox. I suspect that may change in time, however, especially considering Moderna is now working on an mRNA monkeypox injection.24 Preclinical investigation is already underway.

How to Protect Yourself Against Monkeypox

The monkeypox virus is spread via close contact with infected bodily fluids, not through the air, so to protect yourself against it, be sure to:25

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. This includes avoiding kissing, hugging, cuddling and sex

Do not touch the rash or scabs

Don’t handle or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of an infected person

Do not share eating utensils or cups with an infected person

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water, especially after contact with sick people

If you are infected with monkeypox, isolate at home and avoid close contact with people and pets while you have active symptoms, such as rashes. On a side note, Campbell is concerned that the virus may start spreading to house pets and other animals found in suburban areas, such as squirrels, which could result in monkeypox becoming endemic in the West as it has been in Africa.

Interestingly, while monkeypox has historically resulted in painful rashes and pus-filled lesions all over the body, in most current cases, the lesions are localized to the genital and anal regions. So, clearly there are some differences between the current outbreak and the monkeypox of old.

Avoiding sexual contact appears to be a primary strategy to avoid infection at present, and that goes for women as well. While many are dismissing monkeypox as a “gay disease,” doctors warn that “anyone can get it.”26

This makes sense, since not all men who have sex with men are exclusively homosexual. Bisexuals who have sex with both genders will sooner or later spread it to female partners, and children can also be affected through skin-to-skin contact.

According to the CDC, the two children in the U.S. who were diagnosed with monkeypox had contact with “individuals who come from the men-who-have-sex-with-men community.”27 That said, homosexual and bisexual men and their partners are undoubtedly in the highest-risk category. As noted by Ghebreyesus:28

“Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners. That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups.”

The Financial Incentive Behind Monkeypox

COVID-19 has arguably been the greatest profit maker for Big Pharma of all time, and monkeypox is undoubtedly viewed as a similar future profit maker. The sad reality is, there’s so much liability-free money to be made in pandemic vaccines, they’re not likely to give up on them, and that requires keeping the world in a more or less constant health emergency.

As COVID fatigue is setting in and people are increasingly resisting the shots, monkeypox allows for a brand-new cycle of fear porn to be spun, and for new experimental vaccines to be rolled out. This, I fear, is why Ghebreyesus unilaterally decided to declare monkeypox a global health emergency.

Ghebreyesus may also be trying to push the pandemic treaty forward. Either way, his behavior is a foretaste of what we can expect if that pandemic treaty becomes reality. As noted by Dr. Robert Malone in a July 23, 2022, Substack article:29,30

“Clearly, the WHO committee did not reach the desired decision to declare a PHEIC, and so for some extraordinary reason Tedros stepped in ... Tedros’ statements clearly demonstrate that he unilaterally substituted his own opinions for those of the convened panel, raising questions of his objectivity, commitment to process and protocol, and whether he has been unduly influenced by external agents.”

In short, Ghebreyesus is acting like a corrupt dictator, and it’s not difficult to figure out who the beneficiaries might be. In a recent review31 by Pandemics Data Analytics (PANDA), they detail the corruption by the WHO, global leaders and governments around the world during the COVID pandemic. As noted by Malone:32

“This review empowers you with key information to help you assess the WHO’s candidacy as an authoritative global public health organization ... It is a must-read by anyone who is interested in public health, the global COVID-19 WHO policies that almost all nations followed, and the full extent of the corruption ...”

There’s no doubt the WHO should not be given the sole authority to make medical decisions for the whole world, and Ghebreyesus’ decision to “break the tie” when there really wasn’t one is a perfect example of what can and probably will happen if the WHO is given that power.