The madness surrounding Dr. Anthony Fauci does not seem to end. Now it is being revealed he hid information on gain-of-function research on the monkey pox virus with a 15 % infection fatality rate.

Childrens Health Defense report (excerpt):

For nearly nine years Dr. Anthony Fauci’s institute concealed plans to engineer a pandemic capable mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, virus with a case fatality rate of up to 15%, congressional investigators revealed in a new report on June 11.

NIAID’s lack of transparency surrounding the proposed mpox experiment for nearly a decade undermines Fauci’s assurances at a congressional hearing last week that any biosecurity breach at the Wuhan lab could not have any connection to his former institute.

Mpox caused a public health emergency in the U.S. from August 2022 to February 2023. It is endemic in Africa. The more deadly clade circulates in Central Africa (clade I) while the more transmissible clade circulates in West Africa (clade II).

Mpox has infected more than 20,000 people and caused more than 1,000 deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where clade I predominates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — though some experts believe that is an undercount of true cases. A strain of the clade II virus drove the U.S. outbreak.

The mpox experiment first came to light in a September 2022 article in Science.

Article in full - Fauci’s Agency Hid Plans to Create Highly Transmissible Mpox Virus From Congress, Media

Let ut not forget the Monkey pox PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of International Concern) by WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in 2022: Monkeypox simulation March 2021 Munich Security Conference. July 23, 2022, the Director General of WHO declared a PHEIC Monkeyox against a majority vote of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee (9-6). From Michel Chossudovsky free ebook on Covid: The Worldwide Corona Crisis. Global Coup d’État Against Humanity.

