Steve Kirsch has recently made some calculations from the Pfizer mRNA trial data and what the effects actually are. He has changed his text since I read it yesterday where he explained one has a 10 - 14 times higher death rate from Covid-19 if injedted with the Pfizer mRNA product compared to the unjected and get Covid-19. He has now changed his text about it showing 10 - 5 times higher death rate if injected and have Covid-19 in comparision to the not injected people who have Covid-19. To actually give informed consent to this medical product should now be understood as impossible. During Covid-19 a lot of the fraud from Pfizer has also been exposed.

“Executive summary

The case fatality rate (CFR) from the Pfizer trial shows you are 10X more likely to die if you get COVID and you are vaccinated.

Pfizer just forgot to point this out.

Same with the CDC and FDA. I’m sure they just forgot.

So I’m going to show you that the CFR is 5X higher for Pfizer and when you combine that with a 40% higher likelihood of being infected (bringing it to 7.7X) we can now estimate that the COVID vaccine makes you over 5X more likely to die from COVID. And that’s not counting your risk of all-cause mortality from the vaccine itself!

The Pfizer Phase 3 study CFR calculation

Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine through 6 Months showed for COVID deaths/cases:

77 v 850 cases from Table 3.

Vaccinated: 1/77=.013

Unvaccinated: 2/850=.0123”

“From a recent survey I did, I found you were 40% more likely to get COVID if you got the shots. See vaxxed vs. unvaxxed survey.”

Article in full - newest version: The CFR from the Pfizer trial show the vaccines make you 5x more likely to die from COVID (the original title was: The CFR from Pfizer trial show the vaccines make you 14X more likely to die from Covid-19)

For comparison from New Zealand on CFR from the covid injections and age:

Covid deaths by vaccination status 2022.

Age 90+ : Vaxxed and Boosted dying 9x more than unvaxxed!!!

0 to 59 : 3X more deaths

60-69 : 5X more

70-79 : 7X more

80-89 : 8.6X more