Dickson Data has shown from official Canadian data that the country is having the worst surge in excess deaths and it is not Covid-19 doing it:
CANADA REPORTED MORE AVOIDABLE EXCESS DEATHS SINCE 2020 THAN ALL DEATHS IN 2019.
Stats Canada Data as of November 14th, 2024 All provinces are lagging in reporting for 2023/24 and many are still modifying data for 2021/22.
The final All-Cause death numbers for all provinces are expected to be above the high of 2022.
Data from Jan 8th, 2024 to Nov 14th, 2024 saw an increase in Canadian reported All-Cause deaths of; +85 in 2021 +17,020 in 2022 +113,755 in 2023
Most provinces, & Canada overall, show a disturbing increase in deaths, especially in the younger population. In 2024, deaths in older age groups are increasing due to ongoing Care Home Lockdowns ('outbreaks'). These deaths are not being driven by immigration or the “baby boomers”. ALL 2024 provincial data shows this will only get worse from here.
2024 will be the worst on record for All-Cause deaths in Canada and we still have not seen any reset for premature excess deaths since 2020 that total 294,870+ (10,535 more than all 2019 deaths).
USMortality reported recently: Canada's excess mortality increased by 400% after vaccination - that can't be normal!
Consequence of the Covid outbreak in Canada leads to parents becoming more opposed to having their children vaccinated in general and they oppose mandated vaccines for school. It should be the parents choice.
Read the report from the Canadian National Citizens Inquiry on the Covid-19 response and what happened to Canadians.
An Open Letter to Robert Kennedy, Jr.
Dear Mr. Kennedy,
I am Dr. Lewis Coleman, a retired anesthesiologist and Chair of Science and Education at the American Institute of Stress in Weatherford, Texas.
You may recall receiving a copy of my book 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye’s Stress Mechanism via Elizabeth and Dennis Kucinich.1 The book details my discovery of the Mammalian Stress Mechanism (MSM), which explains the common mechanisms of most disease.
From its discovery by the renowned Dr. Selye (1907-1982), Stress Theory has always promised to revolutionize medicine and surgery and introduce a new era of health, longevity, and freedom from the eternal curse of disease and premature death. Today we know that when the MSM is tested and confirmed, it will elevate medicine from an art based on experiment to a science founded on a theory that enables physicians to direct their treatments at the actual cause of disease.
It is my hope that the confirmation of stress theory will restore productive medical and biological research which deciphers the code that describes the “genetic blueprint” and discovers the mechanism that transmits this information from chromosomal DNA to the cell surface to enable embryological development. These achievements may reveal many of the secrets of evolution, with implications that promise to revolutionize our entire approach to medicine.
I am addressing this “open letter” to you because I believe that your important role in the Trump administration will provide a unique opportunity to test and confirm this landmark theory, actions which until now have been politically impossible. Animal and human trials are essential to confirm the ability of stress theory to optimize surgical outcome, provide a set of simple, safe, economical, efficient, and universal treatments that control and cure all forms of disease, promote productive pharmaceutical development, slash health care costs, and refute prevailing falsehoods, beginning with the “novel” coronavirus mRNA “immunizations” that are a worthless and willful form of malpractice.
These favorable circumstances may not last.
The COVID contagion has inadvertently yielded evidence that clarifies chronic illness and explains the white clots found by morticians in the small peripheral arteries of healthy young people who died suddenly after their receiving mRNA injections. I have previously published a paper explaining how the COVID mRNA injections attack blood vessels and release abnormal quantities of von Willebrand Factor and Tissue Factor into circulation, causing chaotic MSM hyperactivity that mimics nearly every known form of disease2 and cripples oxygen transport and delivery.3 This causes either sudden death or chronic cellular oxygen starvation and explains the crippling fatigue, mental fog, muscle weakness, and antibiotic resistant infections that characterize the “Long COVID Syndrome” (syndrome meaning “we don’t know”).
The white clots are surrounded by abnormal blood clots and bathed in amyloid protein. Amyloid protein, together with collagen sclerosis and fibrosis, is invariably found in the afflicted tissues of all chronic illnesses, including atherosclerosis, hypertension, diabetes, and “rheumatoid” diseases, all of which are presently regarded as mysteries. This evidence has enabled me to understand that amyloid protein is a monomer that polymerizes into collagen. This understanding explains the abnormal white clots, as well as the fibrosis, sclerosis, and amyloidosis that characterize “rheumatoid” diseases, which until now have remained inexplicable, and provides a testable explanation of how chronic exposure to pesticides, herbicides, automobile exhaust, chlorinated water, air pollution, and emotional adversity undermine health and longevity, and how it can be neutralized through treatment.
I propose that this revolutionary hypothesis be initially tested using animal models treated with intravenous radioactive fibrinogen to determine whether the radioactivity becomes incorporated into amyloid and collagen in extravascular tissues. The animal model can also be treated with intravenous Tissue Factor to see if this provokes amyloidosis and collagen formation in blood vessels. Human clinical studies too numerous to summarize here can then be used to test the ability of stress theory to cure disease.
All such studies must be conducted with strict oversight that eliminates manipulation by commercial interests. I am available to assist in planning, performing, and proctoring these endeavors. I can be reached on 559-740-3520. My email is lewis_coleman@yahoo.com and my website is www.stressmechanism.com
Respectfully,
Lewis S. Coleman, MD
Figure 1. Photo of Robert Kennedy Jr. reading my book (Courtesy Elizabeth Kucinich)
Figure 2 Abnormal collagen “white clots” are found in the small peripheral arteries of healthy young victims of COVID injections. Collagen is the most common protein in the body. It binds cells into tissues, structures, and organs. It is the substance of ligaments, tendons, sclerosis, and fibrosis. Bone consists of collagen, calcium, and carbon dioxide. Opportunity to Ask Questions of Embalmer Richard Hirschman and Data Analyst Tom Haviland
laurakasner.substack.com Nov 04, 2024
Figure 3. Fibrinogen is the source of fibrillar blood proteins. It is continuously produced by the liver and released into blood circulation. It cannot escape from blood into extravascular tissues due to its large size, and it has no direct effect on blood coagulation. It consists of three fibrillar submicroscopic amino acid chains called alpha, beta, and gamma that are held together by “disulfide bonds.” Thrombin dissolves the disulfide bonds and releases these tiny protein chains into blood circulation. Thus freed, they are called “soluble fibrin.”
In blood, the factor VIII enzyme adds “cross-links” of fibronectin, vitronectin, plasminogen, and gelsolin to soluble fibrin to form strands of “insoluble fibrin” that exaggerate microvascular flow resistance to regulate blood flow and organ function, inhibit blood turbulence, and bind blood cells together to form viscoelastic clots that regulate tissue repair.
The alpha, beta, and gamma subunits of soluble fibrin do not affect blood coagulability. They are so small that they can escape from blood into extravascular tissues, where enzyme factors VII and X convert them into collagen that enables tissue repair.
Soluble fibrin explains several disease manifestations when it is produced in excess. In eclampsia and other critical illnesses, it causes tissue edema that disrupts organs and damages tissues; it invades and bursts the liver;4 it forms “hyaline” casts in kidney glomeruli that disrupt renal function; it appears in urine as “albuminuria;” it collects in the lungs and disrupts gas exchange; and it promotes harmful amyloidosis, sclerosis, and fibrosis.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Giovanni_Settanni/info Courtesy of Dr. Giovanni Setta
Figure 4. Image of a viscoelastic blood clot showing how strands of insoluble fibrin bind blood cells into a viscoelastic clot. In organ tissues, which are rich in autonomic innervation, sympathetic nervous activity releases von Willebrand Factor into blood, which activates factor VIII that adds “cross links” of fibronectin, vitronectin, plasminogen, and gelsolin to fibrillar soluble fibrin to produce monomers of insoluble fibrin. The monomers polymerize into strands of insoluble fibrin that can be visualized with a microscope. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/microgel-particles-boost-blood-clotting
Figure 5 This diagram illustrates how collagen consists of the alpha, beta, and gamma strands of soluble fibrin without cross-links. Collagen is much stronger than insoluble fibrin because it lacks cross links. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Collagentriplehelix.png
1 Coleman, L. S. 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye’s Stress Mechanism. (The American Institute of Stress Press, 2021) https://www.amazon.com/Years-Lost-Medical-Advance-discovery/dp/0578822601/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3KZQIZDY7TNSO&keywords=lewis+coleman+hans+selye&qid=1638729267&sprefix=Lewis+Coleman%2Caps%2C448&sr=8-1.
2 Coleman, L. S. The Mammalian Stress Mechanism Explains COVID, Long COVID, and Sudden Death. Science Set Journal of Cardiology Research (2023). https://www.mkscienceset.com/articles_file/937-_article1692189623.pdf
3 Coleman, L. S. Oxygen Transport and Delivery, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efi9v86isSw&t=117s.
4 Rath, W., Faridi, A. & Dudenhausen, J. W. HELLP syndrome. J Perinat Med 28, 249-260 (2000). http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/entrez/query.fcgi?cmd=Retrieve&db=PubMed&dopt=Citation&list_uids=11031696