Dickson Data has shown from official Canadian data that the country is having the worst surge in excess deaths and it is not Covid-19 doing it:

CANADA REPORTED MORE AVOIDABLE EXCESS DEATHS SINCE 2020 THAN ALL DEATHS IN 2019.

Stats Canada Data as of November 14th, 2024 All provinces are lagging in reporting for 2023/24 and many are still modifying data for 2021/22.

The final All-Cause death numbers for all provinces are expected to be above the high of 2022.

Data from Jan 8th, 2024 to Nov 14th, 2024 saw an increase in Canadian reported All-Cause deaths of; +85 in 2021 +17,020 in 2022 +113,755 in 2023

Most provinces, & Canada overall, show a disturbing increase in deaths, especially in the younger population. In 2024, deaths in older age groups are increasing due to ongoing Care Home Lockdowns ('outbreaks'). These deaths are not being driven by immigration or the “baby boomers”. ALL 2024 provincial data shows this will only get worse from here.

2024 will be the worst on record for All-Cause deaths in Canada and we still have not seen any reset for premature excess deaths since 2020 that total 294,870+ (10,535 more than all 2019 deaths).

USMortality reported recently: Canada's excess mortality increased by 400% after vaccination - that can't be normal!

Consequence of the Covid outbreak in Canada leads to parents becoming more opposed to having their children vaccinated in general and they oppose mandated vaccines for school. It should be the parents choice.

Read the report from the Canadian National Citizens Inquiry on the Covid-19 response and what happened to Canadians.

