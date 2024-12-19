Florian Philippot reported: It just came in: “There will be no WHO global treaty on pandemics this year!” End of the negotiation cycle: "The countries have not managed to reach an agreement"!

Second consecutive failure after that of June 2024 (we were then present at the demonstration in Geneva at the WHO headquarters)!

If it fails again in May 2025, it will definitely be the end of this infamous treaty that would give the keys to Big Pharma! But by then Trump and KennedyJr will be in power, and they are very hostile to this text.

Completely disgusted, the European Commission “refused to comment” after this bitter failure!