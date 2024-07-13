Vaxxed III is coming and will be released September 18th, 2024.
Vaxxed III: The Film Authorized to Kill - The Children's Health Defense bus embarked on a nine-month journey across America, gathering powerful testimonies from the people. Our interviews ranged from mothers and fathers to teenagers, families, medical professionals, whistleblowers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life. What they discovered was nothing short of staggering. They listened to harrowing accounts of COVID hospital protocols that shook them to their very core. The consistency of these stories was alarming. They heard the same story over and over again. People also shared their experiences after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, revealing tragic outcomes of either death or serious injury. Now, fueled by these powerful first hand testimonies, they created a documentary by the people, for the people.
Cant wait. Yes informed consent disappeared in healthcare settings...unless the person providing care took the time to get one from the patient.
Good people are being gaslighted to this date in jobs for many reasons. My turn has come in my work place. The lies of the group is heard over Truth. I refuse to go along to get along like in communism.