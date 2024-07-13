Patientmakt’s Substack

Patientmakt’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CozzyCorner🪔's avatar
CozzyCorner🪔
Jul 13

Cant wait. Yes informed consent disappeared in healthcare settings...unless the person providing care took the time to get one from the patient.

Good people are being gaslighted to this date in jobs for many reasons. My turn has come in my work place. The lies of the group is heard over Truth. I refuse to go along to get along like in communism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patientmakt PatientCV
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture