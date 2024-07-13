Vaxxed III is coming and will be released September 18th, 2024.

Vaxxed III: The Film Authorized to Kill - The Children's Health Defense bus embarked on a nine-month journey across America, gathering powerful testimonies from the people. Our interviews ranged from mothers and fathers to teenagers, families, medical professionals, whistleblowers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life. What they discovered was nothing short of staggering. They listened to harrowing accounts of COVID hospital protocols that shook them to their very core. The consistency of these stories was alarming. They heard the same story over and over again. People also shared their experiences after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, revealing tragic outcomes of either death or serious injury. Now, fueled by these powerful first hand testimonies, they created a documentary by the people, for the people.

You can watch Vaxxed I and Vaxxed II from here.

