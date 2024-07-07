Winter Oak press has published a 7 part series on the history of some vaccines and how different propaganda mechanisms play out or are thwarted. I will share the links to this series here and please take the time to read this very telling and revealing series.

Part 1: THE EVANGELISTS (emdedded here)

The author John Henderson gives an introduction to what is coming by explaining the three major modes of analysis for this series:

Vaccine Evangelists preach, and have long been preaching, the doctrine of Salvation Through Vaccination in which they credit vaccines as having brought us deliverance from the high mortality rates, especially among infants and children in the 19 th and early 20 th centuries, caused by massive yearly numbers of deaths attributed to infectious diseases.

Vaccine Apostates have debunked, and continue to debunk the Vaccine Evangelists’ sermons.

Vaccine Apologists have the task of damage control and containment. The apologists do not directly defend the central misconception put forth by the Vaccine Evangelists, this misconception being that; vaccines played a primary role in causing the drastic decline in deaths attributed to infectious disease in general, and many major diseases in particular, that occurred in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, especially as this relates to the plummet in infant and child mortality rates. And they also imply and sometimes directly preach the corollary belief that, these diseases would return with comparable devastation if we stopped vaccination against them.

Part 2: APOSTASY (embedded here)

Table of Contents (of Part 2 in the series)

1. Storming the Bailey: Vaccine Apostates Debunk the Faith.

Historical Death Data: Vaccine Evangelists Tell You About it; Vaccine Apostates Show it to You.

An Introduction to the Work of Roman Bystrianyk, Suzanne Humphries, and Greg Beattie.

2. Historical Death Rates for Measles, Scarlet Fever, and Whooping Cough in the USA, England and Wales, and Australia.

Measles

Scarlet Fever

A Brief Note on Scarlet Fever and Antibiotics

Whooping Cough

3. Historical Death Rates for Infectious Diseases that Were the Leading Causes of Death in 1900 in the USA

Pneumonia and Influenza

Tuberculosis

Gastritis, Duodenitis, Enteritis, and Colitis

Diphtheria

4. Regarding Smallpox and Polio

Part 3: THE RED HERRING: A TOUR OF THE MOTTE (embedded here)

Table of Contents of Part 3

1. Graphs of the Notifications of Incidence Data – Case Example: Measles

United States

England and Wales

Australia

Spain

An Honest Appraisal of the Weakness and Unreliability of Notifications of Incidence Data Straight from a Vaccine Apologist

2. Differences Between Mortality and Morbidity Data Revisited

Difference in Relevance

Difference in Gravity/Severity

Difference in Completeness

Difference in Availability

Difference in Value for Indicating Severity of a Disease

3. Case Example #1 of Vaccine Apologetics – Isabella B’s “Graphical Proof that Vaccines Work”

4. General Critique of “Graphical Proof that Vaccines Work”

Lack of Documentation of the Positions Being Attacked

Repeatedly Commits Post Hoc Fallacy

5. Point by Point Deconstruction of Isabella B’s “Graphical Proof that Vaccines Work” and Identification of the Rhetorical Maneuvers Employed Therein

The section under “Disease incidence is the correct metric” is misdirection

The section under “Mortality rates do not reflect the true burden of the disease” employs the argument from the data we don’t have

The section under “Numerous factors affect mortality rates” is unclear but contains probable projection, doubles down on misdirection, has a false premise, and has an improbable and unsubstantiated implied premise

The section under “Mortality rates are not more accurate than morbidity rates” is based on misrepresentation of the opposition’s arguments

Fails to substantiate a strong assertion

6. Critical Review of the Graphs in “Graphical Proof that Vaccines Work”

The Diphtheria Notifications Graph

CDC Diphtheria Deception Revisited

The Whooping Cough Notifications Graph

7. Conclusion: The Motte is a Red Herring

Part 4: SPANISH DEATH DATA (embedded here)

Table of Contents for Part 4 – Spanish Death Data

1. Putting the Spanish Data Into Perspective

Should we look at the data as the actual number of recorded deaths or as the death rate per 100,000 – what gives us a clearer picture for Spain? Plus population and yearly number of births over time for Spain.

Infant Mortality Rate for Spain.

The diseases ranked from most to least deadly for 20th century Spain.

2. Vaccine Evangelism in Spain

Whooping Cough Mortality and Vaccines in Spain – Exhibits M through P

Child Mortality in Spain + a Lifespan Lecture – Exhibits Q through T.

3. Graphical profile of 20th century mortality in Spain for individual diseases, and coverage of their respective vaccines or lack thereof

Diarrhea and Enteritis

Tuberculosis

Pneumonia

Bronchitis

Meningitis

Flu

Measles

Typhoid Fever

Diphtheria

Whooping Cough

Scarlet Fever

Part 5: THE APOLOGISTS (embedded here)

Table of Contents for Part 5

Section 1. Case Example #2 of Vaccine Apologetics: Dr. David Gorski’s articles:

Leads with misdirection and conflation

Illustrative Fable: The Vax Fire Crew and The Great Fire

Capitalizing on Conflation

Likely that Gorski is arguing in bad faith

But don’t anti-vaccinationists argue that vaccines don’t work?

2. Pot Calling the Kettle black

Gorski deconstructs a deceptive anti-vaccine graph

Gorski uses a deceptive pro-vaccine graph from the CDC

3. Setting the Record Straight: Deceptive Pro-Vaccine Graphs Galore

French deceptive pro-vaccine graph

Spanish deceptive pro-vaccine graph

Australian deceptive pro-vaccine graph

American (using English data) deceptive pro-vaccine graph

Who then is really creating all the deceptive graphs?

This is just the tip of the iceberg

4. Unsubstantiated claims about modern medicine

A close look at Gorski’s iron lung example

What then did cause the infectious disease mortality decline?

What you would logically need to do to substantiate Gorski’s medical care claim

5. The Swedish vaccine warning story is an own goal* for the vaccinationists

Whooping cough death in Sweden

Whooping cough cases in Sweden

Coup de grâce: cases divided by deaths equals . . .

(* “Own goal” is to inadvertently inflict a defeat on one’s own side: The Swedish example is put forward by the vaccinationists to demonstrate how bad it would be if we stopped vaccinating, but closer inspection of the Swedish example reveals the opposite.)

6. Summary of my critique of Gorski’s arguments

Example - Sweden: The reintroduction of the pertussis vaccination program brought a 6-fold reduction in cases and an 8-fold increase in the case fatality rate.

Part 6: THE APOLOGISTS CONTINUED (embedded here)

Table of Contents for Part 6

1. Direct Defense of the Narrative, Vaccine Apologetics

Case example 3: Emerald Isle Shenanigans – MMR Information Pack

They still preach the same message in Ireland today

Three questions concerning the Irish vaccine info

What really happened in Ireland?

Case Example 4: Ian A. York’s post – Measles deaths, pre-vaccine

2. Evasion and Diversion Vaccine Apologetics – Case Examples 5 through 15

Case Example 5: The CDC’s – Some Common Misconceptions about vaccination and how to respond to them

The Whooping Cough Warning Story (yet again)

Case Example 6 – Webb’s – Analysis of Anti-Vaccine Graphs

Case Example 7 – Vaccinate Your Children’s – Graphs and Data page

Case Example 8 – Anna Kata’s – An overview of tactics and tropes used online by the anti-vaccination movement Published in Vaccine

Case Example 9: The Australian Government’s – Myths and Realities – Responding to arguments against vaccination – a guide for providers by the Department of Health and Ageing

Case Example 10: Gallagher’s Measles Vaccination: make an informed choice

Case Example 11: – The Logic of Science’s – Yes, vaccines did save us from disease: a graphic analysis

Case Example 12: When Anti-Vaccine Activists Falsely Dismiss Polio and Measles Harm Published on Debunking Denialism

Case Example 13: Dr. Vincente Iannelli’s – Graphs That Show Vaccines Don’t Work

Case Example 14: Naturopathic Doctors for Vaccines’ – The Mortality Gambit

Case Example 15: Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters’ – Weren’t the death rates from these diseases dropping before vaccines came along?

End note for this section

3. Postscript: Measles Mortality in Norway and Sweden

Norway 1874 – 2016

Sweden 1861 – 2018

Part 7: THE APOLOGIST’S PLAYBOOK (embedded here)

Table of Contents for this Essay Installment.

1. Belgian Diphtheria Vaccine Propaganda vs What Actually Happened

What They (Sciensano) Would Have You Believe Happened in Belgium.

What Actually Happened in Belgium.

2. The Vaccine Apologist’s Playbook

Vax-Apologist Strategy #1 – Conflate historical arguments with efficacy arguments.

Vax-Apologist Strategy #2 – The no duh approach accompanied by unsubstantiated claims about medical care.

Vax-Apologist Strategy #3 – The argument from the data we don’t have.

Vax-Apologist Strategy #4 – The whooping cough warning story.

Vax-Apologist Strategy #5 – Pointing to that same, one, Canadian measles case notifications graph.

Vax-Apologist Strategy #6 – Direct defense of the narrative.

Vax-Apologist Strategy #7 – The Shameless Projection Gambit

Brief interlude to debunk the Shameless Projection Gambit.

At a Glance Summary and Prevalence in Percentages.

3. Revelation of character and conduct

Firm Grounds for Distrust.

Rigging the Risk Benefit Analysis.

Measles vaccines saved 17 mill . . . wait, no – 56 million lives! – The impressive exponential growth of the simulated number of lives saved by measles vaccination!

Measles vaccines save X number of lives circular reasoning.

4. Important strategic consideration

First document the position of the goal posts, then kick the ball.

5. Child mortality reduction, late vaccine introduction, and low vaccine coverage in Italy

Whooping Cough Mortality in Italy 1887 – 2003

Measles Mortality in Italy 1887 – 2003

Meningitis Mortality in Italy 1887 – 2003

6. Summary

Appendix: Further Reading & Resources

The Philosophical side of the vaccine debate

Vaccine Risks

Rethinking disease paradigms

The Gallery of Graphs

Rounding out the alphabet – Vaccine Evangelism Exhibits U through Z.

Suggested reading on the philosophical side of the vaccine debate.

Modern Medicine: The Hidden Influence of Beliefs and Fears – Olivier Clerc (brought to my attention by a commentator on a previous article of mine).

Conscience and Vaccines by Father Ambrose – Essay here – video adaptation by Dr. Sam Bailey here.

My main contribution, to date, to the philosophical side of the vaccine debate is the essay Science! Blessed be Thy Name: The Vanishing Value of Religious Freedom.

Vaccine Risks

This is another major area of the vaccine debate. Most people probably think that vaccine risks make up the whole vaccine debate. While vaccine risks are only one aspect of the vaccine debate they certainly are an important topic. Here is some recommended reading if you’re looking for suggestions (And do please place your own suggestions in the comments):

The books Dissolving Illusions (Bystrianyk and Humphries) and Vaccination: a parent’s dilemma (Greg Beattie) discuss vaccine risks, as well as a strong focus on historical mortality matters.

Forrest Marready’s book, The Autism Vaccine, centers on the history, development, and dangers, of various diphtheria vaccines and serums.

The book Turtles All the Way Down comprises a tour de force of the scandalous methodology used in vaccine studies to get the “right” answers and avoid inconvenient discoveries concerning vaccine risks.

Pharmaceutical Fraud and the Discovery of Rotavirus – Video by Dr. Sam Bailey

A list of Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated literature from Children’s Health Defense.

John Henderson on his webpage on Covid-19

In 2020 the Covid-19 "Pandemic" and propaganda campaign coming into full force gave an unexpected direction to my artwork. I was intrigued by the resulting societal strife, and the tension that formed as the believers of the coronavirus propaganda attempted to force rituals associated with their belief (such as mask wearing and social distancing) upon the rest of society. I began painting Covid-19 and building up a body of artwork exploring Covid-19 using satire, allegory, hyperbole, and fanciful elements as needed to illustrate underlying truths and throw them into new light.